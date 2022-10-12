ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manteo, NC

Dare County Library to launch free seed library

Starting Monday, October 17, 2022, the Kill Devil Hills Library, Manteo Library and Hatteras Library will launch a new addition to their offerings that benefit the Dare County community: a Seed Library. Created as a means to share seeds in communities with food security issues, the Seed Library will provide...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Dare County Library announces two free trunk-or-treat events

The Dare County Library has announced that it will host two free drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat events on Wednesday, October 26, 2022: one at the Manteo Library and another at the Kill Devil Hills Library. Manteo Library Trunk-or-Treat:. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, families are invited...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Kitchen tech series will teach participants how to properly to use those popular kitchen tools!

There are so many kitchen gadgets available today. Even seasoned cooks can sometimes find themselves unsure of how to get the most out of their kitchen appliances. Join us at the NC Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center for one or both of their Kitchen Tech Cooking Classes. Classes will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 pm with a registration fee of $15.00. Enjoy our hands-on cooking class, get safety and cleaning tips, and leave with a full stomach!
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
Wake Up OBX celebrates ribbon cutting with Chamber of Commerce

The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce along with Ribbon Cutting Sponsor, ACE Hardware held a ribbon cutting on October 7th for Wake Up OBX, 1171 Duck Road, Scarborough Lane, Duck. Richard Hess, Immediate Past Chair Chamber Board, and Realtor at Sun Realty congratulated the owner, Crystal Jones for the grand...
DUCK, NC
Larry Basnight

Larry Eugene Basnight, age 76, of Camden, NC died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at his home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on March 12, 1946 to the late Roscoe Calvert Basnight and Hazel Ambrose Basnight, he worked as a mechanic in engine repair until his retirement. He is survived...
CAMDEN, NC
Harry Miller Gray

Harry Miller Gray, 90, of Avon passed peacefully in Nags Head with family by his side on October 11, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara; his son-in-law, Thomas Watkins; grandson, Shane Watkins and his wife Kate; and his granddaughter, Shawna Beavers and her husband Evan. He also leaves a great-grandson, Will Mitchell and a great- granddaughter, Kilia Beavers. Harry was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Tanya.
AVON, NC
Holly H. Murphy

Holly Harris Murphy, age 67, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her home. Born in Winter Garden, FL on October 10, 1954 to the late George David Harris and Grace Gray Harris, she was the wife of Wendell Jason Murphy. Holly was a registered nurse who worked in private practice. She was a member of Deep Creek Baptist Church.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC

