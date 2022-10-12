ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima, AZ

Baja Arizona Notes: UA Adaptive Athletes Lily Lautenschlager & Eric Huayi Court win National Titles; Dillan Baker tops list of Pima Freshmen; Salpointe Hall of Fame Inductees

By Andy Morales
allsportstucson.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
allsportstucson.com

2022 Pima County Sports Hall of Fame Class

Dennis Anderson (Baseball, Canyon del Oro/Arizona) Callista Balko Elmore (Softball, Canyon del Orio/Arizona) Susie Berdoy Meyers (Golf, Arizona) Steve Botkin (Basketball coach, Rincon Sahuaro) Cindy Preble Coleman (Coach) Kenzie Fowler Quinn (Softball, Canyon del Oro, Arizona) Jason Jacome (Baseball, Rincon, Pima) Chris Rastatter (Referee) Jim Rosborough (Basketball coach) Robb Salant...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Four former Arizona softball players honored

It’s been a busy week for former Arizona softball players. On Tuesday, two former Wildcats were named to the Team USA roster that will compete in the 2022 Pan American Championship. That was followed by Wednesday’s announcement that two more would be inducted into the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pima, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Tucson, AZ
College Basketball
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Basketball
City
Marana, AZ
Local
Arizona College Basketball
City
Pima, AZ
Pima, AZ
Basketball
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tucson, AZ

Tucson, Arizona, is one of the best places to go when you want a place to unwind or a vacation for a few days. With over 300 days of rays of sunshine, superb desert scenery, and a great list of restaurants that you must try, Tucson is the best place to go!
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Ball
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Union Jack brings Brit fare over the pond

When Dr. Sukhi Ghuman speaks about the hub of British culture, this native of England’s East Midlands region and longtime resident of Nottingham waxes nostalgic about the pub. This is a place that he calls “a congregational point” where “assembly is a social necessity.” And it was his longing...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Man injured in shooting near Estevan Park in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was injured in a shooting near Estevan Park Friday, Oct. 14, police said. The shooting was reported to police shortly before 10 a.m. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound near the park at 1001 N. Main Avenue, just south of West Speedway Boulevard.
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Mexico sues 5 AZ gun shops

The government of Mexico is suing five Arizona gun shops — three in Tucson and one each in Yuma and Phoenix. In the suit, which officials say was filed in Tucson federal court Monday, Mexico alleges that the firearms dealers “participate systematically in the trafficking of weapons.”. Mexico...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Athletics#University Of Arizona#Boys Tennis#Ua Adaptive Athletes#National Titles#Pima Freshmen#Pima Men S Basketball#Pueblo#Aztec#Buena#Golf#Mallorey
KOLD-TV

Fire closes beloved Tucson restaurant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Teresa’s Mosaic Café will be closed for the foreseeable future after a fire damaged the building late Tuesday, Oct. 11. According to Tucson the Tucson Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the restaurant shortly before 11 p.m. Firefighters said they arrived to...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Crews battle fire at Tucson recycling center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews battled a two-alarm fire at a Tucson recycling on Thursday. Oct. 13. The Tucson Fire Department said the blaze happened at SA Recycling, located near Miracle Mile and Interstate 10, around 3:07 p.m. According to TFD, the first engine was on the scene...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing Oracle man found safe; vehicle was found in Vail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Oracle man was found safe on Friday, Oct. 14, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. The news came shortly after it was learned that the vehicle belonging to David Vidrine had been found in Vail. A Silver Alert for Vidrine...
VAIL, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
ABC 15 News

Aircraft end-of-life facility opens in Pinal County

COOLIDGE, AZ — A United Kingdom-based company will start tearing apart airplanes in a new facility south of the Valley at the Coolidge Municipal Airport. Ecube, which has facilities in Wales and in Spain, announced this month it started its operations in Coolidge — making it the only aircraft end-of-life solutions company that operates in both Europe and North America.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy