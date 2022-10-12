Baja Arizona Notes: UA Adaptive Athletes Lily Lautenschlager & Eric Huayi Court win National Titles; Dillan Baker tops list of Pima Freshmen; Salpointe Hall of Fame Inductees

Read full article on original website
allsportstucson.com
2022 Pima County Sports Hall of Fame Class
Dennis Anderson (Baseball, Canyon del Oro/Arizona) Callista Balko Elmore (Softball, Canyon del Orio/Arizona) Susie Berdoy Meyers (Golf, Arizona) Steve Botkin (Basketball coach, Rincon Sahuaro) Cindy Preble Coleman (Coach) Kenzie Fowler Quinn (Softball, Canyon del Oro, Arizona) Jason Jacome (Baseball, Rincon, Pima) Chris Rastatter (Referee) Jim Rosborough (Basketball coach) Robb Salant...
azdesertswarm.com
Four former Arizona softball players honored
It’s been a busy week for former Arizona softball players. On Tuesday, two former Wildcats were named to the Team USA roster that will compete in the 2022 Pan American Championship. That was followed by Wednesday’s announcement that two more would be inducted into the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame.
azdesertswarm.com
Canadian dunking phenom Toby Fournier puts Arizona women’s basketball in top 8
Do women need to dunk the basketball? It’s unlikely to impress those who would disparage the game and the lack of dunking doesn’t drive off those who already love it. That doesn’t mean it’s not cool to see a woman dunk. Toby Fournier can do just that, and she could be coming to McKale Center in 2024.
KGUN 9
Mexican culture comes alive at the Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The music begins at Kino Stadium with the Mexican National Anthem. "The music never stops," said Mexican Baseball Fiesta President Mike Feder. "It's so different than what we do in the states." What's different is that a band plays throughout the game and you won't...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tucson, AZ
Tucson, Arizona, is one of the best places to go when you want a place to unwind or a vacation for a few days. With over 300 days of rays of sunshine, superb desert scenery, and a great list of restaurants that you must try, Tucson is the best place to go!
kenneturner.com
27 Bighorn sheep captured in Tucson and taken to Great Salt Lake
A large group of Rocky Mountain Bighorn sheep were captured on this week, according the Arizona Game & Fish Department.
lovinlife.com
Family Affair: The Ronstadts get together to celebrate rich musical history
From “You’re No Good” and “Blue Bayou” to the traditional mariachi and ranchera of 1987’s “Canciones de Mi Padre,” chances are that if you know 20th century hits, you know Linda Ronstadt. Still one of Tucson’s brightest stars, she has celebrated an...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Union Jack brings Brit fare over the pond
When Dr. Sukhi Ghuman speaks about the hub of British culture, this native of England’s East Midlands region and longtime resident of Nottingham waxes nostalgic about the pub. This is a place that he calls “a congregational point” where “assembly is a social necessity.” And it was his longing...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Man injured in shooting near Estevan Park in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was injured in a shooting near Estevan Park Friday, Oct. 14, police said. The shooting was reported to police shortly before 10 a.m. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound near the park at 1001 N. Main Avenue, just south of West Speedway Boulevard.
Longtime Truly Nolen executive dies at age 80
According to a company spokesperson, Bob Hartley died Oct. 6. He retired in 2020 as Vice President of Safety & Insurance after 50 years with the company.
azpm.org
Mexico sues 5 AZ gun shops
The government of Mexico is suing five Arizona gun shops — three in Tucson and one each in Yuma and Phoenix. In the suit, which officials say was filed in Tucson federal court Monday, Mexico alleges that the firearms dealers “participate systematically in the trafficking of weapons.”. Mexico...
KOLD-TV
Fire closes beloved Tucson restaurant
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Teresa’s Mosaic Café will be closed for the foreseeable future after a fire damaged the building late Tuesday, Oct. 11. According to Tucson the Tucson Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the restaurant shortly before 11 p.m. Firefighters said they arrived to...
KOLD-TV
Crews battle fire at Tucson recycling center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews battled a two-alarm fire at a Tucson recycling on Thursday. Oct. 13. The Tucson Fire Department said the blaze happened at SA Recycling, located near Miracle Mile and Interstate 10, around 3:07 p.m. According to TFD, the first engine was on the scene...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Missing Oracle man found safe; vehicle was found in Vail
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Oracle man was found safe on Friday, Oct. 14, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. The news came shortly after it was learned that the vehicle belonging to David Vidrine had been found in Vail. A Silver Alert for Vidrine...
KOLD-TV
Family, friends of missing Picture Rocks woman hold candlelight vigil, pray for safe return
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities need your help finding 29-year-old Lizette Martinez. She was last seen one week ago near Sandario and Orange Grove roads in Picture Rocks. Family and friends gathered there on Tuesday, Oct. 11, for a candlelight vigil in her honor. Carlos Voltares, Lizette’s brother,...
ABC 15 News
Aircraft end-of-life facility opens in Pinal County
COOLIDGE, AZ — A United Kingdom-based company will start tearing apart airplanes in a new facility south of the Valley at the Coolidge Municipal Airport. Ecube, which has facilities in Wales and in Spain, announced this month it started its operations in Coolidge — making it the only aircraft end-of-life solutions company that operates in both Europe and North America.
