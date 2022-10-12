ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Chris Holtmann Says Freshman Development Will Be Crucial For OSU, Talks Leadership, Justice Sueing's Health at Big Ten Media Days

By Griffin Strom
Eleven Warriors
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Offers Fast-Rising 2025 Running Back Ousmane Kromah, OSU Commits Take to Social Media to Help Push for Five-star DE Damon Wilson

Ohio State has expressed interest in a fast-rising running back in the class of 2025. Georgia prospect Ousmane Kromah was offered by Ohio State on Friday, as running backs coach Tony Alford stopped by Lee County High School (Leesburg, Georgia) to extend the offer personally. While the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Kromah...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State’s Oct. 29 Game at Penn State Set for Noon Kickoff on FOX

Ohio State will begin its second half of the season with two straight noon games on FOX. FOX announced Saturday morning that Ohio State’s highly anticipated road game at Penn State on Oct. 29 will be televised by FOX in its Big Noon time slot, marking the first time since 2001 that an Ohio State road game at Penn State will kick off at noon.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Garrett Stover Building Relationships with Jim Knowles and Other Ohio State Coaches, Fighting Through Shoulder Injury in Junior High School Season

Out of all the high school football players Jim Knowles could have gone to watch on Friday night, it was Garrett Stover who Ohio State’s defensive coordinator spent his night seeing. That reflects Stover’s standing as one of the Buckeyes’ top defensive targets in the recruiting class of 2024,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Two Games Between Top-10 Teams, Six Total Top-25 Pairings, and and a Crucial Meeting in the Big Ten West

With Ohio State on a bye week, let's take a look at a host of college football matchups from around the country we’ll have our eyes on this Saturday. The good news for Buckeye fans is that the most significant Big Ten game of the year so far steers completely clear of any Ohio State-related viewing conflicts. The bad news for Buckeye fans is that the game features Ohio State's two biggest rivals in the division.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota College Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Minnesota College Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
College Basketball
Columbus, OH
College Basketball
Columbus, OH
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
Columbus, OH
Basketball
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Columbus, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Basketball#Ohio State#College Sports
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Looks Like College Football’s Best Team at Midseason

Ohio State looked like a national championship-caliber team during the first half of the regular season. The Buckeyes have been the most dominant team in college football so far this year, winning all six games before their bye week by an average of 33.2 points, the highest in the country. Ohio State currently ranks in the top 15 nationally in scoring offense (1st), total offense (2nd), passing offense (14th), rushing offense (14th), total defense (7th), scoring defense (15th), passing defense (8th) and rushing defense (15th).
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

THE SITUATIONAL:

Everybody knew the offense would be lights-out. Ohio State just needed to pair it with the okayest defense to get back into the College Football Playoff. Taking chaos out of its special teams would be a bonus; that would make this journey back to normalcy more comfortable. Three sound units...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Chris Holtmann is "Going to Count On" Top Four Freshmen to Play Significant Roles:

Ohio State’s freshman class won’t have the luxury of easing into things as it transitions to the level of play in college basketball. Given that 11 players from last year’s Buckeye roster have departed from the program, Ohio State’s six total freshmen – five scholarship recruits and one walk-on – make up nearly half of the 2022-23 team. At the program’s media day last month, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann made no effort to hide how important the play of several of his first-year Buckeyes will be this season, and he named four in particular.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

What’s Gone Well and Questions That Remain for Every Ohio State Unit at the Halfway Point of 2022

It isn’t hard to decide what grade Ohio State deserves for the first half of its 2022 regular season. Considering the Buckeyes have won all six games they’ve played so far this year, including five straight wins by at least 29 points, Ohio State earns an A on its midseason report card. The Buckeyes have been the most dominant and complete team in college football, ranking in the top 15 nationally in all of the major statistical categories on offense and defense while leading the nation with an average margin of victory of 33.2 points per game.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaac Likekele
Person
Gene Brown
Eleven Warriors

Missing Some Key Pieces, Familiar Faces Lined Up in New Places for the OSU Offense

Standing near midfield at Spartan Stadium, the Heisman frontrunner lined up in the shotgun with backs on either side of him. But as is often the case, this time C.J. Stroud wasn't surrounded by five-star talents. While most of Ohio State's offensive skill players are so highly touted that fans of the program know their names as high school sophomores, the two teammates flanking the star QB in this instance were relative unknowns, despite having already earned their bachelor's degrees.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy