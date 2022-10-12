Chris Holtmann Says Freshman Development Will Be Crucial For OSU, Talks Leadership, Justice Sueing's Health at Big Ten Media Days

Read full article on original website
Ohio State Offers Fast-Rising 2025 Running Back Ousmane Kromah, OSU Commits Take to Social Media to Help Push for Five-star DE Damon Wilson
Ohio State has expressed interest in a fast-rising running back in the class of 2025. Georgia prospect Ousmane Kromah was offered by Ohio State on Friday, as running backs coach Tony Alford stopped by Lee County High School (Leesburg, Georgia) to extend the offer personally. While the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Kromah...
Ohio State’s Oct. 29 Game at Penn State Set for Noon Kickoff on FOX
Ohio State will begin its second half of the season with two straight noon games on FOX. FOX announced Saturday morning that Ohio State’s highly anticipated road game at Penn State on Oct. 29 will be televised by FOX in its Big Noon time slot, marking the first time since 2001 that an Ohio State road game at Penn State will kick off at noon.
Garrett Stover Building Relationships with Jim Knowles and Other Ohio State Coaches, Fighting Through Shoulder Injury in Junior High School Season
Out of all the high school football players Jim Knowles could have gone to watch on Friday night, it was Garrett Stover who Ohio State’s defensive coordinator spent his night seeing. That reflects Stover’s standing as one of the Buckeyes’ top defensive targets in the recruiting class of 2024,...
Two Games Between Top-10 Teams, Six Total Top-25 Pairings, and and a Crucial Meeting in the Big Ten West
With Ohio State on a bye week, let's take a look at a host of college football matchups from around the country we’ll have our eyes on this Saturday. The good news for Buckeye fans is that the most significant Big Ten game of the year so far steers completely clear of any Ohio State-related viewing conflicts. The bad news for Buckeye fans is that the game features Ohio State's two biggest rivals in the division.
Ryan Day Assesses Ohio State's Performance in the First Half of the Season, Chris Holtmann Shares Thoughts on the Men's Basketball Team
The Buckeyes won't play a football game this weekend, but Ryan Day still conducted his weekly radio show to assess Ohio State's first six games and explain where his team can go from here. Here are some of the highlights from The Ryan Day Radio Show on 97.1 The Fan:
Chris Holtmann, Zed Key, Justice Sueing And Isaac Likekele Hold Breakout Interview Sessions At Big Ten Media Days
In total, seven representatives from the Ohio State basketball programs met with media members Wednesday. During the second leg of Big Ten Media Days in Minneapolis, Buckeye men's and women's basketball coaches Chris Holtmann and Kevin McGuff were each made available for interview on two occasions at the Target Center.
2025 Linebacker Maddox Arnold Building a Relationship with Ohio State, Buckeyes Visit 2024 Offensive Linemen Ian Moore and Kam Pringle
Ohio State is keeping an eye on a rising Ohio linebacker in the 2025 class. Maddox Arnold is currently in his second year playing varsity football for Cincinnati Elder, and the 6-foot-2, 208-pound linebacker attended his first Ohio State game on Oct. 1 when the Buckeyes hosted Rutgers. “It was...
The 10 Biggest Surprises From the First Half of the Ohio State Football Season
Ohio State’s 6-0 start to the regular season is no surprise heading into the bye week. Along the way, though, there’s been plenty of developments that Buckeye fans might not have seen coming. From standout performances that caught spectators off guard, star players taking steps back, injuries to...
Ohio State Looks Like College Football’s Best Team at Midseason
Ohio State looked like a national championship-caliber team during the first half of the regular season. The Buckeyes have been the most dominant team in college football so far this year, winning all six games before their bye week by an average of 33.2 points, the highest in the country. Ohio State currently ranks in the top 15 nationally in scoring offense (1st), total offense (2nd), passing offense (14th), rushing offense (14th), total defense (7th), scoring defense (15th), passing defense (8th) and rushing defense (15th).
THE SITUATIONAL:
Everybody knew the offense would be lights-out. Ohio State just needed to pair it with the okayest defense to get back into the College Football Playoff. Taking chaos out of its special teams would be a bonus; that would make this journey back to normalcy more comfortable. Three sound units...
Chris Holtmann is "Going to Count On" Top Four Freshmen to Play Significant Roles:
Ohio State’s freshman class won’t have the luxury of easing into things as it transitions to the level of play in college basketball. Given that 11 players from last year’s Buckeye roster have departed from the program, Ohio State’s six total freshmen – five scholarship recruits and one walk-on – make up nearly half of the 2022-23 team. At the program’s media day last month, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann made no effort to hide how important the play of several of his first-year Buckeyes will be this season, and he named four in particular.
What’s Gone Well and Questions That Remain for Every Ohio State Unit at the Halfway Point of 2022
It isn’t hard to decide what grade Ohio State deserves for the first half of its 2022 regular season. Considering the Buckeyes have won all six games they’ve played so far this year, including five straight wins by at least 29 points, Ohio State earns an A on its midseason report card. The Buckeyes have been the most dominant and complete team in college football, ranking in the top 15 nationally in all of the major statistical categories on offense and defense while leading the nation with an average margin of victory of 33.2 points per game.
Missing Some Key Pieces, Familiar Faces Lined Up in New Places for the OSU Offense
Standing near midfield at Spartan Stadium, the Heisman frontrunner lined up in the shotgun with backs on either side of him. But as is often the case, this time C.J. Stroud wasn't surrounded by five-star talents. While most of Ohio State's offensive skill players are so highly touted that fans of the program know their names as high school sophomores, the two teammates flanking the star QB in this instance were relative unknowns, despite having already earned their bachelor's degrees.
