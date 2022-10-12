Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Calls for Change After Violence Rocks Boston Community
Members of the Roxbury community are calling for action after recent violence there has rocked the neighborhood. Civil rights trailblazer Jean McGuire, who is 91 years old, was stabbed while walking her dog in Franklin Park Tuesday night. That attack came just a day after a teen was shot and killed not too far away, on Washington Street.
Man accused of spreading ‘X-rated’ photos across Boston MBTA station
A Boston man accused of spreading explicit photographs across the floor of an MBTA station was arrested Thursday night after police said they discovered an outstanding warrant in his name. The 64-year-old man had spread “numerous X-rated photographs” across the floor of Ashmont station in Dorchester when stopped by Transit...
WCVB
Two men beaten by group of attackers in Brockton
BOSTON — Police in the city of Brockton are asking for the public's help as investigators gather evidence and attempt to identify suspects connected to an alleged assault of two men following an apparent road rage incident. Brockton police released surveillance video of the Walnut Street attack on two...
BPD Alert: Kidnapping at 700 Comm. Ave.
Boston Police are investigating a report of a kidnapping that was reported to have occurred at 700 Commonwealth Ave., Boston at about 1:10PM. The investigation is in preliminary stages and active. Attached is an image of a possible suspect motor vehicle. Details to follow.
Boston youth organizations working to slow gun violence
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON – In less than one week now, two children have been shot, including Monday's deadly shooting of a 14-year-old boy in broad daylight.Right now, the conversation among city leaders and youth organizations is centered around intervention and prevention.There are organizations that work every day in our communities to try and stop tragedies like these from happening again."Anytime we lose a young person to violence, it's a sad time in the City of Boston. It's a sad time in Roxbury," Andrea Swain said.But she said it's also a time for action.Swain, the vice president of program operations...
"Fearless Peacemakers" trying to stop Boston's next shooting
DORCHESTER – They march the streets chanting, "Black families: We love you, stand up." About a dozen Black men, wear bright orange hoodies, the color of construction, to signal a work in progress.They call themselves the "10,000 Fearless Peacemakers" of Boston, and they have marched the streets of Dorchester every single Tuesday night since the 2019 murder of grandmother Eleanor Maloney in Mattapan.The men start their journey at Muhammad's Mosque in Dorchester at 7 p.m. every Tuesday, and walk the streets together for an "Hour of Power," reaching out to men and women of all ages they encounter in the...
WCVB
Woburn, Massachusetts, police officer accused of planning, participating in Charlottesville, Virginia, riot on leave
WOBURN, Mass. — A Woburn police officer is on paid leave, accused of inappropriate conduct in connection with a 2017 white supremacist rally that left one person dead and dozens of others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia, Mayor Scott Galvin and Police Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. said. Rufo said...
91-year-old civil rights activist stabbed in Boston park
BOSTON — (AP) — A 91-year-old civil rights activist and education advocate was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in a Boston park, authorities said. Jean McGuire, the first Black woman to serve on the Boston School Committee, was stabbed in Franklin Park about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Wednesday after visiting McGuire at the hospital.
WCVB
'People should be afraid': Community leaders demand more policing in vulnerable Boston neighborhoods
BOSTON — Community leaders in Boston are calling for more policing in vulnerable neighborhoods and a change in attitudes after a dark few days in the city. Police said 14-year-old Rasante Osorio, of Dorchester, was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon in Roxbury. On Tuesday, 91-year-old Jean McGuire was...
9-year-old falls on needle during football practice at Boston park
ROXBURY, Mass. — A 9-year-old boy is receiving treatment after his family says he fell on a needle during football practice. It happened on Wednesday night at Clifford Park in Roxbury. Boston 25 News has been regularly reporting on concerns about littered needles at the park for years now.
nbcboston.com
Family of 91-Year-Old Civil Rights Leader Stabbed in Franklin Park Issues Statement
The family of 91-year-old Boston civil rights leader and education pioneer Jean McGuire issued a statement Friday in the wake of her stabbing in Franklin Park earlier this week. "The family of Jean McGuire would like to thank all of the doctors and dedicated health care workers who are assisting...
fallriverreporter.com
Police arrest alleged Providence, Worcester, Fall River drug dealers, seize 12 kilos of fentanyl, 6 guns, $238,000
Providence – An in-depth investigation in southern New England has resulted in several arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, money, and vehicles. Over the past few months, Providence Narcotics Detectives Rousseau and Voyer conducted an investigation into street level narcotics transactions being conducted in the Smith Hill area of the city. According to Providence Police, this area of the city has seen numerous incidents of violent crime, including a shooting at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas Avenues on October 2. During the course of the investigation, Detectives identified 37-year-old Calvin Mitchell as a suspect. A signed search warrant was obtained and executed on October 12 and Mitchell was apprehended. Located and seized from the apartment was 145.7 grams of cocaine, three firearms and approximately $9171. The firearms were a Smith and Wesson 380 caliber, a stolen Sig Sauer 380 caliber out of Conn., and a Glock 9mm with an extended magazine that holds 16 live rounds.
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
Car slams into Worcester donut shop overnight
WORCESTER, Mass. — A car slammed into a Worcester donut shop overnight on Thursday, causing serious damage. The accident happened at the Honey Dew Donuts on Gold Star Road. Parts of the car could be seen strewn throughout the interior of the store. It is unclear if anyone was...
NECN
14-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Roxbury Is Identified
The teenager fatally shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Monday afternoon has been identified. Rasante Osorio, a 14-year-old from Dorchester, was found shot on Washington Street near Cobden Street after the shooting, about 12:18 p.m., according to a release from Boston police Wednesday. Shot multiple times, Rasante was rushed to a...
huntnewsnu.com
Roxbury-based organization shines light on Boston’s Black female history
At 558 Massachusetts Ave. sits a building holding value for Boston’s Black, female population — it’s the headquarters for the League of Women for Community Service, or LWCS — which has been owned by the organization since 1920. The building was initially purchased on behalf of...
msonewsports.com
Winthrop Police Department Arrest and Charge Revere Man with Trafficking Cocaine
WINTHROP — Chief Terence M. Delehanty reports that the Winthrop Police Department has arrested and charged a Revere man with trafficking cocaine. HERMES QUINTERO-DURANGO, AGE 49, of REVERE,was arrested and charged with:. Trafficking Over 200 Grams of Cocaine. Possession With Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug. On Wednesday,...
Community wants to see change after 14-year-old is killed in daytime shooting
BOSTON -- Caution tape still surrounded an apartment on Cobden Street in Roxbury Tuesday evening, one day after police say a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in an alley off Cobden and Washington Streets. Another teen was also shot and has non-life-threatening injures.The neighborhood is coming to grips with the tragedy and calling for action. "I'm deathly afraid of allowing my nieces, my nephews, my grandchildren even in this area to bring them to park because I don't know if a car driving by is going to be shooting up," said Natalie Fitgerald, a long-time Roxbury resident.One man, who was afraid...
WCVB
Police identify 14-year-old boy fatally shot Monday in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood
A 14-year-old who was fatally shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Monday afternoon has been identified by police. Boston police identified the teen Wednesday as Rasante Osorio, 14, of Dorchester. According to Boston police, the shooting happened at 12:18 p.m. in the area of 2990 Washington St. Boston police said there...
WCVB
76-year-old Massachusetts man accused of approaching young girls at bus stop
HAVERHILL, Mass. — A 76-year-old Massachusetts sex offender is charged with enticement, accused of approaching young girls who were waiting at a school bus stop Wednesday morning, police said. Haverhill police say John Perrault was driving his wife's car when he approached the girls who were waiting at the...
