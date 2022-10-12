ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

nbcboston.com

Calls for Change After Violence Rocks Boston Community

Members of the Roxbury community are calling for action after recent violence there has rocked the neighborhood. Civil rights trailblazer Jean McGuire, who is 91 years old, was stabbed while walking her dog in Franklin Park Tuesday night. That attack came just a day after a teen was shot and killed not too far away, on Washington Street.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Two men beaten by group of attackers in Brockton

BOSTON — Police in the city of Brockton are asking for the public's help as investigators gather evidence and attempt to identify suspects connected to an alleged assault of two men following an apparent road rage incident. Brockton police released surveillance video of the Walnut Street attack on two...
BROCKTON, MA
Caught in Southie

BPD Alert: Kidnapping at 700 Comm. Ave.

Boston Police are investigating a report of a kidnapping that was reported to have occurred at 700 Commonwealth Ave., Boston at about 1:10PM. The investigation is in preliminary stages and active. Attached is an image of a possible suspect motor vehicle. Details to follow.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston youth organizations working to slow gun violence

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON – In less than one week now, two children have been shot, including Monday's deadly shooting of a 14-year-old boy in broad daylight.Right now, the conversation among city leaders and youth organizations is centered around intervention and prevention.There are organizations that work every day in our communities to try and stop tragedies like these from happening again."Anytime we lose a young person to violence, it's a sad time in the City of Boston. It's a sad time in Roxbury," Andrea Swain said.But she said it's also a time for action.Swain, the vice president of program operations...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

"Fearless Peacemakers" trying to stop Boston's next shooting

DORCHESTER – They march the streets chanting, "Black families: We love you, stand up." About a dozen Black men, wear bright orange hoodies, the color of construction, to signal a work in progress.They call themselves the "10,000 Fearless Peacemakers" of Boston, and they have marched the streets of Dorchester every single Tuesday night since the 2019 murder of grandmother Eleanor Maloney in Mattapan.The men start their journey at Muhammad's Mosque in Dorchester at 7 p.m. every Tuesday, and walk the streets together for an "Hour of Power," reaching out to men and women of all ages they encounter in the...
BOSTON, MA
WPXI Pittsburgh

91-year-old civil rights activist stabbed in Boston park

BOSTON — (AP) — A 91-year-old civil rights activist and education advocate was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in a Boston park, authorities said. Jean McGuire, the first Black woman to serve on the Boston School Committee, was stabbed in Franklin Park about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Wednesday after visiting McGuire at the hospital.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police arrest alleged Providence, Worcester, Fall River drug dealers, seize 12 kilos of fentanyl, 6 guns, $238,000

Providence – An in-depth investigation in southern New England has resulted in several arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, money, and vehicles. Over the past few months, Providence Narcotics Detectives Rousseau and Voyer conducted an investigation into street level narcotics transactions being conducted in the Smith Hill area of the city. According to Providence Police, this area of the city has seen numerous incidents of violent crime, including a shooting at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas Avenues on October 2. During the course of the investigation, Detectives identified 37-year-old Calvin Mitchell as a suspect. A signed search warrant was obtained and executed on October 12 and Mitchell was apprehended. Located and seized from the apartment was 145.7 grams of cocaine, three firearms and approximately $9171. The firearms were a Smith and Wesson 380 caliber, a stolen Sig Sauer 380 caliber out of Conn., and a Glock 9mm with an extended magazine that holds 16 live rounds.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Public Safety
Terry Mansfield

Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

14-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Roxbury Is Identified

The teenager fatally shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Monday afternoon has been identified. Rasante Osorio, a 14-year-old from Dorchester, was found shot on Washington Street near Cobden Street after the shooting, about 12:18 p.m., according to a release from Boston police Wednesday. Shot multiple times, Rasante was rushed to a...
BOSTON, MA
msonewsports.com

Winthrop Police Department Arrest and Charge Revere Man with Trafficking Cocaine

WINTHROP — Chief Terence M. Delehanty reports that the Winthrop Police Department has arrested and charged a Revere man with trafficking cocaine. HERMES QUINTERO-DURANGO, AGE 49, of REVERE,was arrested and charged with:. Trafficking Over 200 Grams of Cocaine. Possession With Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug. On Wednesday,...
WINTHROP, MA
CBS Boston

Community wants to see change after 14-year-old is killed in daytime shooting

BOSTON -- Caution tape still surrounded an apartment on Cobden Street in Roxbury Tuesday evening, one day after police say a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in an alley off Cobden and Washington Streets. Another teen was also shot and has non-life-threatening injures.The neighborhood is coming to grips with the tragedy and calling for action. "I'm deathly afraid of allowing my nieces, my nephews, my grandchildren even in this area to bring them to park because I don't know if a car driving by is going to be shooting up," said Natalie Fitgerald, a long-time Roxbury resident.One man, who was afraid...
BOSTON, MA

Community Policy