WNCT

California governor blocks Charles Manson follower’s parole

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor blocked the parole of Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel on Friday, more than five decades after she scrawled “Helter Skelter” on a wall using the blood of one of their victims. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Krenwinkel, now 74, is still...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WNCT

$1B judgment against Alex Jones not the final word

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — The nearly $1 billion judgment against Alex Jones for spreading false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre brought long-sought relief to family members and hopes the eye-popping figure would deter others from broadcasting falsehoods. But Jones has given no signs of tempering...
NEWTOWN, CT
WNCT

Here are North Carolina’s least safe and safest cities

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

A GOP gov in liberal Oregon? Dems sound alarm on ‘spoiler’

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is typically known as a bastion of West Coast liberalism, where Democrats are easily elected and a Republican hasn’t served as governor since the early 1980s. But with an unusually competitive three-way contest for governor, the Democratic candidate’s success is hardly a guarantee...
OREGON STATE

