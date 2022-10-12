Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State upsets No. 5 Iowa in 2-0 home shutoutThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
WNCT
California governor blocks Charles Manson follower’s parole
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor blocked the parole of Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel on Friday, more than five decades after she scrawled “Helter Skelter” on a wall using the blood of one of their victims. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Krenwinkel, now 74, is still...
WNCT
$1B judgment against Alex Jones not the final word
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — The nearly $1 billion judgment against Alex Jones for spreading false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre brought long-sought relief to family members and hopes the eye-popping figure would deter others from broadcasting falsehoods. But Jones has given no signs of tempering...
Demand for Texas Pete spikes after lawsuit filed against the North Carolina-made hot sauce
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A lawsuit filed against Garner Foods over its North Carolina-made “Texas Pete” hot sauce seems to have inadvertently helped the brand. On Sept. 12, Philip White, of Los Angeles, filed a class action lawsuit against T.W. Garner Food Co., which is based in Winston-Salem, for alleged false advertising of Texas Pete. […]
Here are North Carolina’s least safe and safest cities
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNCT
A GOP gov in liberal Oregon? Dems sound alarm on ‘spoiler’
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is typically known as a bastion of West Coast liberalism, where Democrats are easily elected and a Republican hasn’t served as governor since the early 1980s. But with an unusually competitive three-way contest for governor, the Democratic candidate’s success is hardly a guarantee...
Upstate man wins $300,000 in holiday scratch-off
Christmas came early for an Upstate man who won $300,000 in a holiday scratch-off.
NC State Fair hacks: How to get in for free or cheap
From daily specials to special days, there are a few other ways to get in free or pay less for admission.
Taco Bell testing ‘Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco’ in select markets
Just when you thought they were out of ideas, Taco Bell comes up with another amalgam of meat, cheese and more cheese.
Comments / 0