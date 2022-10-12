ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted

Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
E! News

Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson

Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
Distractify

Kim and Khloé Kardashian Both Used Gestational Carriers to Expand Their Families

Less than six months after Season 1 highlighted Kourtney Kardashian's engagement and IVF journey, Kim Kardashian's burgeoning relationship with Pete Davidson, and Kylie Jenner's second (but still mysterious) pregnancy, The Kardashians is back for Season 2. The famous sisters and matriarch Kris Jenner are dealing with new issues, business ventures, and growing pains this time around.
Us Weekly

Penelope Disick Looks Grown Up at Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Launch

Growing right up! Kourtney Kardashian surprised fans with a photo of daughter Penelope that showed the 10-year-old looking like a mini version of her mom. The Kardashians star, 43, posted an Instagram snap of her middle child posing with brother Reign, 7, at the launch of her supplement brand, Lemme, on Thursday, September 29. In the photo, Penelope — wearing a bubblegum pink dress — looks to be about a foot taller than her little brother.
Popculture

Kris Jenner Gets Emotional After Undergoing Surgery on 'The Kardashians'

Kris Jenner has shared her anxiety over a planned procedure. After experiencing a lot of pain in her right hip, the 66-year-old visited an orthopedic surgeon on the Oct. 13 episode of The Kardashians and told him she "literally couldn't walk" across the room without a cane a week earlier. "I'm finally biting the bullet. I'm here to see the doctor because I have this excruciating hip pain," Jenner said. "I got an extensive set of x-rays, I had an MRI, I had a CT scan, and everything else. "The pain that I've been feeling seems to be getting in the way of my life, and that is not something that I can really tolerate or have the patience for," she added. "I have this beautiful fabulous life, and I have so many kids and grandkids that I want to share it with. All I wanna do is fix the problem and move on so I can live the best, longest life possible."
OK! Magazine

What Controversy? Kim Kardashian Confused Over Backlash From Telling Women To 'Get Up & Work'

Kim Kardashian was completely taken aback after her comments about women needing to "get their ass up and work" made headlines. During the Thursday, October 13, episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder opened up to sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, insisting she was completely blindsided by the backlash. "There’s just been so much going on because of that Variety interview," Kim explained to her siblings of the public outcry. "It’s like, I said what I said about people working. Do I believe in that? Yes. I believe that you have to work hard in order to to do...
In Touch Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She Turned Down Tristan Thompson’s Marriage Proposal: ‘I Want to Say I’m Proud’

She said … ? Khloé Kardashian revealed that her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson previously proposed to her. While speaking with sister Kim Kardashian during the Thursday, September 29, episode of The Kardashians, the duo dropped the major bombshell when the Skims founder, 41, recalled, “I mean, the fact that [Tristan] proposed and you never told us, and I asked him the night after I thought it happened and he said, ‘I did it months ago. She didn’t tell you guys?’”
realitytitbit.com

Fans joke about 'absent Kylie Jenner' as she misses another Kardashian event

Kourtney Kardashian recently celebrated the launch of her brand, Lemme. However, fans were quick to notice Kylie Jenner’s absence from her sister’s big day. Kylie Jenner‘s absence from some family gatherings isn’t anything new, and it has sort of become a joke among fans when she’s missing from family photos. Though there isn’t any bad blood between the sisters, fans wondered where the Kylie Cosmetics founder was.
