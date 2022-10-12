Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Kourtney Kardashian on Why She Isn't as Close to Her Sisters Anymore: ‘I'm in a Different Place’
If it looks like Kourtney Kardashian is the most distant Kardashian sister, it's probably because she is. Kourtney spoke on Not Skinny But Not Fat's podcast about why she isn't as close to Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian as they are with each other. It started in 2018, Kourtney...
Tristan Thompson Met Son He Shares with Khloé Kardashian in Hospital: 'He Wants to Be Here'
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson shared a moment with their newborn son after welcoming him via surrogate. On Thursday's season 2 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, fans saw Khloé's experience of becoming a mom again. The newborn arrived months after her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal first surfaced.
NBA・
Kim Kardashian Models Rhinestone Two-Piece She Wore to Sister Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding
Kim Kardashian is reliving a major fashion moment!. The Kardashians star, 41, shared a series of photos of herself wearing a two-piece that included a jeweled bustier and matching hot pants. She paired the look, posted to Instagram Tuesday evening, with black heels and an oversized black coat with billowy...
Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted
Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson
Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
Lamar Odom Shared His Reaction To Seeing Khloé Kardashian Cry Over Tristan Thompson On "The Kardashians"
"It was hard for me to watch that. It's always going to be hard for me to watch someone I love so much sad like that." Lamar Odom got interviewed about Khloé Kardashian again — this time about the baby drama that was featured on the latest episode of The Kardashians.
Khloé Kardashian Talks Baby Boy's Name: 'That's Really the Only Names I've Been Looking At'
Khloé Kardashian is continuing a trend in her family. On the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, the Good American founder hinted at the names she was looking at for her baby boy. "It's going to start with a T," Khloé says in the episode. "I mean, that's really...
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Look into Son's Birth as She Puts Tristan Thompson 'Trauma' Behind Her
Khloé Kardashian is focusing on better days ahead — and with a new little one by her side!. In Thursday's season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, Khloé gave fans the first look inside the birth of her son, who arrived months after her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal first surfaced.
Kourtney Kardashian says she's been co-sleeping with her 10-year-old daughter 'every day since she was born'
Kourtney Kardashian said she's almost always shared a bed with her 10-year-old daughter Penelope. Kardashian talked about her blended family's arrangements on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. A doctor previously told Insider the setup is a personal decision, but should stop at pre-puberty.
Kim and Khloé Kardashian Both Used Gestational Carriers to Expand Their Families
Less than six months after Season 1 highlighted Kourtney Kardashian's engagement and IVF journey, Kim Kardashian's burgeoning relationship with Pete Davidson, and Kylie Jenner's second (but still mysterious) pregnancy, The Kardashians is back for Season 2. The famous sisters and matriarch Kris Jenner are dealing with new issues, business ventures, and growing pains this time around.
Penelope Disick Looks Grown Up at Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Launch
Growing right up! Kourtney Kardashian surprised fans with a photo of daughter Penelope that showed the 10-year-old looking like a mini version of her mom. The Kardashians star, 43, posted an Instagram snap of her middle child posing with brother Reign, 7, at the launch of her supplement brand, Lemme, on Thursday, September 29. In the photo, Penelope — wearing a bubblegum pink dress — looks to be about a foot taller than her little brother.
Popculture
Kris Jenner Gets Emotional After Undergoing Surgery on 'The Kardashians'
Kris Jenner has shared her anxiety over a planned procedure. After experiencing a lot of pain in her right hip, the 66-year-old visited an orthopedic surgeon on the Oct. 13 episode of The Kardashians and told him she "literally couldn't walk" across the room without a cane a week earlier. "I'm finally biting the bullet. I'm here to see the doctor because I have this excruciating hip pain," Jenner said. "I got an extensive set of x-rays, I had an MRI, I had a CT scan, and everything else. "The pain that I've been feeling seems to be getting in the way of my life, and that is not something that I can really tolerate or have the patience for," she added. "I have this beautiful fabulous life, and I have so many kids and grandkids that I want to share it with. All I wanna do is fix the problem and move on so I can live the best, longest life possible."
What Controversy? Kim Kardashian Confused Over Backlash From Telling Women To 'Get Up & Work'
Kim Kardashian was completely taken aback after her comments about women needing to "get their ass up and work" made headlines. During the Thursday, October 13, episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder opened up to sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, insisting she was completely blindsided by the backlash. "There’s just been so much going on because of that Variety interview," Kim explained to her siblings of the public outcry. "It’s like, I said what I said about people working. Do I believe in that? Yes. I believe that you have to work hard in order to to do...
See the Kardashians’ most ‘boring’ rooms from Khloe’s ‘bland’ kitchen to Kim’s all-white foyer
WITH years of conflict, controversies and celebrations, the roller coaster reality members that make up The Kardashians are a colorful bunch. So it comes as a surprise to many fans that their personal tastes seem to be so bland. Take Kim Kardashian for example, whose personal clothing line, SKIMS, and...
Khloé Kardashian Declares She Wants 'Magic' After Anything-But 'Normal' Relationship With Ex Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian is ready for her happily ever after. Following several tumultuous relationships that left her with pieces to clean up, The Kardashians star is making it clear that she is ready for that fairytale life so many dream about. In the late hours of Sunday, October 9, Kardashian...
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She Turned Down Tristan Thompson’s Marriage Proposal: ‘I Want to Say I’m Proud’
She said … ? Khloé Kardashian revealed that her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson previously proposed to her. While speaking with sister Kim Kardashian during the Thursday, September 29, episode of The Kardashians, the duo dropped the major bombshell when the Skims founder, 41, recalled, “I mean, the fact that [Tristan] proposed and you never told us, and I asked him the night after I thought it happened and he said, ‘I did it months ago. She didn’t tell you guys?’”
realitytitbit.com
Khloé Kardashian poses with little 'twin' Chicago West as she steals spotlight once again
Khloé Kardashian might have been the most talked-about sister from the squad in recent weeks, but little Chicago West is slowly taking the spotlight. Kim Kardashian’s daughter stole hearts during Milan Fashion Week. There’s nothing more important than the family’s support. Momager Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and three...
realitytitbit.com
Fans joke about 'absent Kylie Jenner' as she misses another Kardashian event
Kourtney Kardashian recently celebrated the launch of her brand, Lemme. However, fans were quick to notice Kylie Jenner’s absence from her sister’s big day. Kylie Jenner‘s absence from some family gatherings isn’t anything new, and it has sort of become a joke among fans when she’s missing from family photos. Though there isn’t any bad blood between the sisters, fans wondered where the Kylie Cosmetics founder was.
ETOnline.com
Khloe Kardashian Shares Footage of Baby Son's Birth Amid Tristan Thompson Drama on 'The Kardashians'
Though Thursday's premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu was all about the drama between Khloe Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson, fans also got to see the special moment when Khloe's second child was born via surrogate. In the season 2 premiere, Kim and Khloe head to the hospital on...
