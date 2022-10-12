ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
Salon

Yes, Italy's new prime minister is really a fascist: The old-fashioned kind

BOLOGNA, Italy — The first woman to hold the office of prime minister in Italy is a fascist. This is not hyperbole or metaphor, or some headline-grabbing device used to smear a conservative. No. The fact is that Giorgia Meloni, leader of the largest party after Italy's recent elections, is fascist to her core. The old-fashioned, last-century, Roman salute-in-public kind of fascist.
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
CBS News

21 dead and dozens missing after 2 migrant ships sink off Greece, prompting dramatic rescues on steep cliffs

Bodies floated amid splintered wreckage in the water off a Greek island Thursday as the death toll from the sinking of two migrant boats rose to 21, with many still missing. The boats went down hundreds of miles apart, in one case prompting a dramatic overnight rescue effort, as residents and firefighters pulled shipwrecked migrants to safety up steep cliffs.
The Independent

Tory former minister to chair new body aiming to return Elgin Marbles to Greece

Conservative former culture minister Lord Vaizey will chair a new body aiming to return the so-called Elgin Marbles to Greece.The ex-MP for Wantage and Didcot will use the 40th anniversary of the 1983 Heritage Act to bring a motion before the House of Lords to debate “contested heritage”.Speaking to the BBC ahead of Thursday’s debate, Lord Vaizey said he is confident “a deal is within reach”.As ⁦@UKHouseofLords⁩ prepares to debate ⁦@edvaizey⁩ motion on 40th anniversary of 1983 Heritage Act, instructive to see some UK ‘contested heritage’ - transom stern of English flagship King Charles, captured at Chatham in 1667 -...
getnews.info

Canada Visa For Latvian, Bulgarian, Belgium and Mexican Citizens

Canada’s visa policy allows numerous nationalities to cross its borders without a visa, and citizens of Latvia are among them. Latvian citizens are required to apply for a Canada eTA visa for hort-term (less than90 days) entry to Canada for general tourism, business, transit or medical purposes. This eliminates the need to go to the nearest Canadian embassy to apply for a visa. However,if you are traveling by air, you must apply for a CanadianETA prior to travel. Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) is an electronic system that gives certain travelers legal permission to travel to Canada. These countries must be visa-exempt. The Canada eTA form is not optional but a mandatory requirement for all Latvian citizens traveling to the country for short stays.
howafrica.com

Ivorian Immigrant Begins Tenure As Member Of Parliament In Italy

On Thursday, Italy’s lower house of parliament welcomed its first ever Black member. Aboubakar Soumahoro’s first day as a parliamentarian was rich in symbolism. The farm boots show his humble beginnings as an immigrant farm worker more than 20 years ago. “We will work for those who are...
getnews.info

Indian Visa For Bulgarian Citizens – Details of Visa granted by India

India is steeped in history and culture for you to explore on your next magical adventure there. Visit the famous Taj Mahal and enjoy the impressive architecture. Bulgarian travelers are required to obtain an India Visa prior to entering India. Bulgarian travelers are required to apply for an Indian Visa prior to entering India. This India visa allows travelers from Bulgaria and other countries to visit India for short stays. These short-term stays vary from 30, 90 and 180 days per visit depending on the purpose of the visit. Indian Visa for Bulgarian Citizens/Passport Holders is available as an online application form from the Government of India since 2014.
