Read full article on original website
Related
'We will come in the middle of the night;' Turkey Threatens Greece With War During A Recent EU Summit
Recently, the rivalry between Turkey and Greece has escalated even further. Turkey has accused Greece of "militarizing its Aegean islands." On the other hand, Athens points to Turkey, stating that Recap Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, "had been carrying out military exercises near their border and asserting their right to sovereignty." [i]
Israel Strikes Major Deal to Bolster Europe's Oil and Gas Supplies
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as a "historic achievement" that would "strengthen Israel's security" and boost Israel's economy.
EU border agency accused of serious rights violations in leaked report
Classified document alleges Frontex involvement in cover-ups and illegal pushbacks of asylum seekers from Greece and Malta
ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique
Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yes, Italy's new prime minister is really a fascist: The old-fashioned kind
BOLOGNA, Italy — The first woman to hold the office of prime minister in Italy is a fascist. This is not hyperbole or metaphor, or some headline-grabbing device used to smear a conservative. No. The fact is that Giorgia Meloni, leader of the largest party after Italy's recent elections, is fascist to her core. The old-fashioned, last-century, Roman salute-in-public kind of fascist.
Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president
Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
Better than Bulgaria but not as nice as Cuba: how did the US become such an awful place to live? | Arwa Mahdawi
The land of the free is heading for ‘developing country’ status, based on a UN index that ranks quality of life. The UK’s not doing much better, writes Arwa Mahdawi
21 dead and dozens missing after 2 migrant ships sink off Greece, prompting dramatic rescues on steep cliffs
Bodies floated amid splintered wreckage in the water off a Greek island Thursday as the death toll from the sinking of two migrant boats rose to 21, with many still missing. The boats went down hundreds of miles apart, in one case prompting a dramatic overnight rescue effort, as residents and firefighters pulled shipwrecked migrants to safety up steep cliffs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A leftist victory in Brazil's election could be the lifeline Cuba, Venezuela need right now
As Brazilians go to the polls this weekend some analysts are concerned that a leftist victory could strengthen the dictatorships in Cuba and Venezuela. Others question whether Bolsonaro will accept defeat if he loses.
Spain broke law returning migrants to Morocco during deadly mass border crossing - ombudsman
MADRID, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Spanish authorities failed to uphold domestic and international law in returning to Morocco nearly 500 migrants following a mass border crossing in which at least 23 people died, the country's civil rights ombudsman said in an interim report on Friday.
US News and World Report
Philippines' Marcos Open to Buying Russian Fuel, Proposes New Myanmar Approach
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his nation may need to turn to Russia to fulfil its fuel needs amid rising global energy prices, bucking pressure from Western allies for countries to shun Moscow. Speaking to the Manila Overseas Press Club, Marcos, who is also...
Migrants face tougher times in Meloni's Italy
ROME, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Life is tough for asylum seekers in Italy - most are denied refugee status, barred from legal employment and, polls suggest, face discrimination. Now things look set to get even worse.
Tory former minister to chair new body aiming to return Elgin Marbles to Greece
Conservative former culture minister Lord Vaizey will chair a new body aiming to return the so-called Elgin Marbles to Greece.The ex-MP for Wantage and Didcot will use the 40th anniversary of the 1983 Heritage Act to bring a motion before the House of Lords to debate “contested heritage”.Speaking to the BBC ahead of Thursday’s debate, Lord Vaizey said he is confident “a deal is within reach”.As @UKHouseofLords prepares to debate @edvaizey motion on 40th anniversary of 1983 Heritage Act, instructive to see some UK ‘contested heritage’ - transom stern of English flagship King Charles, captured at Chatham in 1667 -...
getnews.info
Canada Visa For Latvian, Bulgarian, Belgium and Mexican Citizens
Canada’s visa policy allows numerous nationalities to cross its borders without a visa, and citizens of Latvia are among them. Latvian citizens are required to apply for a Canada eTA visa for hort-term (less than90 days) entry to Canada for general tourism, business, transit or medical purposes. This eliminates the need to go to the nearest Canadian embassy to apply for a visa. However,if you are traveling by air, you must apply for a CanadianETA prior to travel. Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) is an electronic system that gives certain travelers legal permission to travel to Canada. These countries must be visa-exempt. The Canada eTA form is not optional but a mandatory requirement for all Latvian citizens traveling to the country for short stays.
Uganda removes president's son from army role after Kenya invasion tweets
NAIROBI (Reuters) - President Yoweri Museveni has removed his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, as commander of Uganda’s land forces, the military said on Tuesday, after Kainerugaba repeatedly threatened on Twitter to invade neighbouring Kenya.
2 men get 40 years each for Malta reporter's car-bomb murder
VALLETTA, Malta — (AP) — A judge in Malta sentenced two brothers to 40 years in prison each after they abruptly reversed course and pleaded guilty Friday to the car-bomb murder of an anti-corruption journalist, which had shocked Europe and triggered angry protests in Malta. Hours earlier, at...
howafrica.com
Ivorian Immigrant Begins Tenure As Member Of Parliament In Italy
On Thursday, Italy’s lower house of parliament welcomed its first ever Black member. Aboubakar Soumahoro’s first day as a parliamentarian was rich in symbolism. The farm boots show his humble beginnings as an immigrant farm worker more than 20 years ago. “We will work for those who are...
Taiwan Self-Defense Counterstrike Could Start War With China: Official
Taiwan's defense chief previously said an airspace intrusion would warrant a counterattack, but the consequences could be disastrous.
getnews.info
Indian Visa For Bulgarian Citizens – Details of Visa granted by India
India is steeped in history and culture for you to explore on your next magical adventure there. Visit the famous Taj Mahal and enjoy the impressive architecture. Bulgarian travelers are required to obtain an India Visa prior to entering India. Bulgarian travelers are required to apply for an Indian Visa prior to entering India. This India visa allows travelers from Bulgaria and other countries to visit India for short stays. These short-term stays vary from 30, 90 and 180 days per visit depending on the purpose of the visit. Indian Visa for Bulgarian Citizens/Passport Holders is available as an online application form from the Government of India since 2014.
Death toll rises to 41 in Turkish coal mine explosion
The death toll from a blast at a coal mine in northern Turkey reached 41 on Saturday, nearly 24 hours after an explosion ripped through the facility in Bartin province.
Comments / 0