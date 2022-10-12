ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CBS19

1 dead, 2 injured in Panola County crash

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two more were injured following a two-vehicle crash near Carthage. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 5 p.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a crash on US 59, just south of Carthage in Panola County. DPS reports...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Missing woman in Shelby County found dead

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Inga Lout was reported missing around 7:30 P.M on October 12th after she had not returned home from work. Her son said she had left for work that morning at around 5:45 A.M. but investigators found she had never made it to work that day. Lieutenant Chad Hooper was put as lead investigator on the case and immediately the search began the night of the 12th into the next day.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Service dogs training organization holds Longview reunion

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A service dog training organization that has helped many veterans in East Texas over the past decade, is holding a reunion with those who received dogs. The non-profit group, For Veterans Sake, based in Arizona, is in Longview over the next three days to reunite with...
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Government
Athens, TX
Government
City
Athens, TX
City
Tyler, TX
City
Nacogdoches, TX
KLTV

DeBerry man killed in crash near Carthage

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A DeBerry man was killed in a crash near Carthage Thursday evening. DPS reports James B. Peloquin, 44, of DeBerry died in a crash on US-59 about three miles north of Carthage. The DPS investigation said at 4:55 p.m., Peloquin was driving a 2003 Chevrolet...
CARTHAGE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Ne The New Revolution#Plastic Bags#Havingfun#Performance Info#Recycled Plastics#Kltv#Longview Public Library#Grande Boulevard#City Council#Cannabus#Texans#East Texas Alzheimer#Alliance#Neches Isd
easttexasradio.com

Man Found Dead By Gilmer ISD Bus Driver Identified

Upshur County authorities have released the identity of the man found dead alongside the road by a Gilmer ISD bus driver. At this time, the sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play concerning the death of 51-year-old Louis Grant, Jr. of Pittsburg.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
World War II
KLTV

Authorities release name of man found dead by Gilmer ISD bus driver

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the name of a man found dead on the side of the road by a school bus driver Wednesday afternoon. According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Louise Grant, Jr., 51, of Pittsburg, was found next to the road way in the 1600 block of Lavender Road, north of Gilmer. At this time, the sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play in connection with Grant’s death and an autopsy has been ordered.
PITTSBURG, TX
101.5 KNUE

11 People Arrested in Latest Rusk County, Texas S.P.E.A.R. Investigation

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has been doing some great work lately bringing in individuals involved in major crimes, narcotics, street crimes and many others. They are also using this new division for community service and to educate the community. This new task force was created in September of this year (2022) and has already closed two investigations. This latest saw the arrest of 11 people from one address.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Affidavit reveals new details in East Texas cold-case murder arrest

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Documents that led to the arrest of Chad Carr for the murder of Britanny McGlone in 2007 reveal a possible motive. A probable cause affidavit was obtained by KLTV on Wednesday. The affidavit does not appear to mention any recent evidence collected and only references...
WINNSBORO, TX
KLTV

Wreck blocks westbound lanes of Loop 323 at Brookside Drive in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police said they are currently working a major accident at Loop 323 and Brookside Drive with officers and accident investigators on scene. They said all westbound lanes of traffic on the loop are blocked and traffic is being re-routed. Eastbound traffic on the loop is open.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Sister of Wood County cold-case murder victim frustrated after reading affidavit

Looking forward to the vote in November, Cass County Judge Travis Ransom says there’s one item on the ballot he hopes county citizens will approve. If voters approve it, an assistance district would mean a county sales tax of 1.7%. That might not sound like much, but it could be hugely beneficial to the county and its residents in the future. Judge Ransom explained how it could help lower property taxes and what the money collected would be dedicated to.
CASS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

City crews working to contain diesel spill into Longview creek

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview city crews are working to recover fuel which spilled following a wreck on East Hawkins Parkway. The crash involved a passenger vehicle and tractor-trailer, which resulted in a diesel spill which appears to be running into a neighboring creek. TCEQ has been notificed. Longview police,...
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy