FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Beto O'Rourke Visits a Military Town as He Looks to Gain Their SupportTom HandyKilleen, TX
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Belton Volleyball Travel Itinerary: Waco High School 10/14
3:30 p.m. – Leave BHS with Red, JV & Varsity. 6:30 p.m. – Junior Varsity & Freshman Red matches. *We will have bus riders call/text their rides when we are 10-15 minutes away from BHS.*. Please fill out the parent sign out form by 5:00 p.m. Thursday if...
BMS XC Cen-Tex District Results
The BMS Tiger cross country team ran at the Cen-Tex district meet in Temple’s Lion’s Park this past Wednesday. The 2 mile course was tough and full of hills, but all of our kiddos ran hard and did their best! HUGE shout out to Lily Gallegos for taking home the gold in the 8th grade girls race, and also to Ilana Desales for placing 13th in the 7th grade girls race. Great job BMS Cross Country! We are proud of all the hard work you have put in this season!
SB 8th grade boys come home with district championship!
Yesterday, our South Belton Cross Country Team competed in their district meet. Our 7th grade girls placed 6th overall with Bella Castle placing 5th and Penelope Connell placing 16th. Our 8th grade girls also placed 6th with Ava Rutledge placing 17th. Our 7th grade boys placed 5th overall and Juan Aldava placed 8th and Emiliano Gloria placed 25th. Our 8th grade boys came home with a district championship! Brock Christenson placed 1st, Ezra Kahler placed 7th, Chandler Mangnall placed 9th, Alex Castelean placed 10th, and Anthony Rodriguez placed 26th giving our 8th grade boys a 13 point lead. Our Cross Country Team has really had a great season and we could not be more proud of how they finished!
JV Tigers Win Big Against the Cougars
The JV Belton Tigers took on the Pflugerville Connally Cougars on Thursday night in front of a big home crowd. The Tigers Defense were the first to go out on the field, and after 1 first down by the Cougars the Tigers found their rhythm and were able to force a punt. The Tigers offense saw a miscue on the first play of the drive when a snap went low and forced the running back to jump on the ball and back the Tigers up on second down. However, the Tigers were able to execute properly on the second play and Josiah Martinez found Glen Slaton for an 80 yard touchdown catch and throw! The Tigers kept the up the pressure all night against the Cougars and had some fantastic plays on the defensive side of the ball. Linebackers Hayden Holman and Ian Mcgarry were making plays in the back field throughout the night. The secondary also came up big with a few interceptions against the Cougars. Nicholas Angell and Jacob Martinez each recorded an interception on the night! The Offense was rolling through the night as well, big contributors for the offense include Lake Fine with 2 touchdowns on long runs, Glen Slaton with 1 touchdown catch, Collin Sallee with 1 touchdown catch, and Len’nijah Biggiers with 1 touchdown run. The Tigers look to build off of the big win and continue to improve through the bye week next week. The Tigers will be back in action in two weeks on October 27th on the road against Killeen Chaparral at 6 PM.
SBMS Split Games with Travis
Tigers took on the Mustangs from Travis Middles School. The Tigers had a rough day against a really tough Mustang defense. The offense had trouble moving the ball at times which put the Tigers in bad field position. The Tigers did manage to get on the score board with a long Kick-Off return by Connor Hanlon, however that would be the only time the Tigers crossed the goal-line. The Tigers kept fighting until but was unable to recover, giving them their first loss of the season. Stand-outs for the Tigers: Saul Garcia-Loyde, Landen Burrier, Asa Kahler, Kaeden Alimbuyao.
