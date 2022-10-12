The JV Belton Tigers took on the Pflugerville Connally Cougars on Thursday night in front of a big home crowd. The Tigers Defense were the first to go out on the field, and after 1 first down by the Cougars the Tigers found their rhythm and were able to force a punt. The Tigers offense saw a miscue on the first play of the drive when a snap went low and forced the running back to jump on the ball and back the Tigers up on second down. However, the Tigers were able to execute properly on the second play and Josiah Martinez found Glen Slaton for an 80 yard touchdown catch and throw! The Tigers kept the up the pressure all night against the Cougars and had some fantastic plays on the defensive side of the ball. Linebackers Hayden Holman and Ian Mcgarry were making plays in the back field throughout the night. The secondary also came up big with a few interceptions against the Cougars. Nicholas Angell and Jacob Martinez each recorded an interception on the night! The Offense was rolling through the night as well, big contributors for the offense include Lake Fine with 2 touchdowns on long runs, Glen Slaton with 1 touchdown catch, Collin Sallee with 1 touchdown catch, and Len’nijah Biggiers with 1 touchdown run. The Tigers look to build off of the big win and continue to improve through the bye week next week. The Tigers will be back in action in two weeks on October 27th on the road against Killeen Chaparral at 6 PM.

BELTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO