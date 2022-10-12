ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

SFGate

Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
SFGate

The mystery lurking in California's $8 gas prices

Eight dollars for a gallon of gas. Once, it seemed like an impossibility; now, it seems to happen in California every time there is a price spike. Last week, a Chevron station in Los Angeles recorded prices of $8.35 and above; similar prices were reported at multiple stations around Southern California.
mynspr.org

Food pantry project | November midterms | Sustainable transportation

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Oct. 13. South County Food Pantry Project to address food insecurity. The Butte County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved a resolution allocating $428,783 in coronavirus grant money to address food insecurity. Officials say the money will fund a new program administered by the Community Action Agency of Butte County called the South County Food Pantry Project.
The Associated Press

California to vote on constitutional right to abortion

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Californians are voting now through Election Day on whether to approve a state constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to abortion and contraception, one of several measures on ballots nationwide this November to address reproductive health care following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.
CBS Sacramento

California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort

SACRAMENTO — With California's four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state's top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage.The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency seasonal eradication program - the largest in the U.S. that this year scooped up nearly a million marijuana plants - into a year-round effort aimed at investigating who is behind the illegal grows. The new program will attempt to prosecute underlying labor crimes, environmental crimes and the underground economy centered around the illicit cultivations,...
mynspr.org

California 2022 midterm election voter FAQ

Preview your ballot and get information on registering to vote, and voting by mail or in-person with the Voter’s Edge. We partnered with Voter’s Edge to create a personalized ballot where you can learn more about the races and candidates in your area. To get your ballot, enter your address below or click here to start.
SFGate

California governor blocks Charles Manson follower's parole

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's governor blocked the parole of Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel on Friday, more than five decades after she scrawled “Helter Skelter” on a wall using the blood of one of their victims. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Krenwinkel, now 74, is still too...
mynspr.org

California law abolishes parking minimums for new developments close to public transit

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a new law banning California localities from requiring parking spaces for new developments built within half a mile of a public transit stop. It’s a huge win for environmental advocates, who have long said that limiting parking will discourage people’s dependence on cars, especially in urban areas where other modes of transportation are available. This decreased dependence can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, thereby making a dent in the state’s largest source of air pollution.
actionnewsnow.com

Jumping camp: Homeless encampment growing at Teichert Ponds

Another homeless encampment is growing at Teichert Ponds in Chico. This coming as the city resumes its project to clear out encampments across the city. Jumping camp: Homeless encampment growing at Teichert Ponds. Another homeless encampment is growing at Teichert Ponds in Chico. This coming as the city resumes its...
KTLA

California becomes first state to ban plastic produce bags

Plastic produce bags will soon be a thing of the past for California grocery shoppers. The state will effectively ban plastic produce bags from supermarkets after a new bill, SB 1046, was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Sept. 30 Alternatively, stores must replace the bags with either paper bags or compostable bags, […]

