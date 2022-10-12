Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
California's 10,000 Miles of ‘Internet for All' Cable Gets Start in Poway
Construction began Thursday near Poway on the first leg of a 10,000-mile-long broadband network intended to provide high-speed internet service options to everyone in the state. "California is now one step closer to making the digital divide a thing of the past," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. "We're...
Who is Brian Dahle? 1-on-1 with the man trying to unseat CA Gov. Gavin Newsom
A recent poll found that more than 50% of California voters are not familiar with Republican State Senator Brian Dahle, who is running against current Governor Gavin Newsom.
News 8 KFMB
'People continue to be extremely frustrated'| California's homeless crisis continues
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People across the state are frustrated by the homeless crisis on the streets. Local and state politicians know it, and feel the pressure. Solutions are in the works, like Care Court which was just signed into law, but it could be years before people start to really see progress.
SFGate
Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant
DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
Multiple agencies involved in fighting wildfires hiring
The Bureau of Land Management, the National Park Service and the US Fish and Wildlife Service are hoping to fill 200 positions ahead of the next fire season.
SFGate
The mystery lurking in California's $8 gas prices
Eight dollars for a gallon of gas. Once, it seemed like an impossibility; now, it seems to happen in California every time there is a price spike. Last week, a Chevron station in Los Angeles recorded prices of $8.35 and above; similar prices were reported at multiple stations around Southern California.
California hopes to lure more anglers with introduction of 365-day fishing license
California anglers can soon purchase a 365-day fishing licenses for 2023, as the California Department of Fish and Wildlife will kick off sales on Nov. 15 — months sooner than initially anticipated. “I applaud the staff that worked tirelessly to bring this benefit to California’s anglers who have been...
mynspr.org
Food pantry project | November midterms | Sustainable transportation
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Oct. 13. South County Food Pantry Project to address food insecurity. The Butte County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved a resolution allocating $428,783 in coronavirus grant money to address food insecurity. Officials say the money will fund a new program administered by the Community Action Agency of Butte County called the South County Food Pantry Project.
California to vote on constitutional right to abortion
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Californians are voting now through Election Day on whether to approve a state constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to abortion and contraception, one of several measures on ballots nationwide this November to address reproductive health care following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.
California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort
SACRAMENTO — With California's four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state's top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage.The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency seasonal eradication program - the largest in the U.S. that this year scooped up nearly a million marijuana plants - into a year-round effort aimed at investigating who is behind the illegal grows. The new program will attempt to prosecute underlying labor crimes, environmental crimes and the underground economy centered around the illicit cultivations,...
mynspr.org
California 2022 midterm election voter FAQ
Preview your ballot and get information on registering to vote, and voting by mail or in-person with the Voter’s Edge. We partnered with Voter’s Edge to create a personalized ballot where you can learn more about the races and candidates in your area. To get your ballot, enter your address below or click here to start.
California puts an end to the "pink tax"
“The “Pink Tax” is a sexist penalty based purely on gender,” said Assemblymember Bauer-Kahan. “Paying a financial cost for being a woman is unjust and only adds to the gender wage and wealth gaps."
SFGate
California governor blocks Charles Manson follower's parole
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's governor blocked the parole of Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel on Friday, more than five decades after she scrawled “Helter Skelter” on a wall using the blood of one of their victims. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Krenwinkel, now 74, is still too...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: High-pitched sounds used to deter encampments, CA pot eradication effort, Sacramento Music Census
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
mynspr.org
California law abolishes parking minimums for new developments close to public transit
Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a new law banning California localities from requiring parking spaces for new developments built within half a mile of a public transit stop. It’s a huge win for environmental advocates, who have long said that limiting parking will discourage people’s dependence on cars, especially in urban areas where other modes of transportation are available. This decreased dependence can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, thereby making a dent in the state’s largest source of air pollution.
actionnewsnow.com
Jumping camp: Homeless encampment growing at Teichert Ponds
Another homeless encampment is growing at Teichert Ponds in Chico. This coming as the city resumes its project to clear out encampments across the city. Jumping camp: Homeless encampment growing at Teichert Ponds. Another homeless encampment is growing at Teichert Ponds in Chico. This coming as the city resumes its...
California becomes first state to ban plastic produce bags
Plastic produce bags will soon be a thing of the past for California grocery shoppers. The state will effectively ban plastic produce bags from supermarkets after a new bill, SB 1046, was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Sept. 30 Alternatively, stores must replace the bags with either paper bags or compostable bags, […]
A new Calif. parks program led me to the hidden Murray Ranch barn near this Bay Area coast
The park describes the barn's condition as "arrested decay."
State adds $300 million to plan to move train tracks off bluffs
Monday, local and state officials announced that California will kick in $300 million toward the project to move the train tracks off the bluffs in Del Mar.
Coroner says death of Northern California teen Kiely Rodni was an accident
The death of Kiely Rodni, a California teen who went missing in August, was declared accidental by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Coroner.
