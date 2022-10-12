Read full article on original website
Democrat Susan Hays talks rural healthcare advocacy, support for legalizing marijuana in run for Texas Agriculture Commissioner
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Susan Hays, the Democratic nominee for Texas Agriculture Commissioner, stopped by the KLTV studio to speak with East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler. The two discussed her campaign thus far, her priorities including advocating for expanded access to healthcare for rural residents and supporting the legalization of marijuana, as well as how she sets herself apart from her opponent, Republican incumbent Sid Miller.
East Texas Nowlloween: Pumpkin Carving Guide
WebXtra: Texas Baptist Men break out chainsaws to assist with homeless veteran facility construction
Escaped Angelina County Jail inmate apprehended in New Mexico
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An inmate who authorities say disappeared after walking away from a work detail has been apprehended in New Mexico. James Tad Wheeler, Jr. allegedly walked away from the Angelina County Jail on the night of Thursday, June 11. On Wednesday, an anonymous tip provided a possible location for Wheeler. A short while later, law enforcement officers in New Mexico located him and he was taken into custody. Wheeler is currently awaiting extradition.
