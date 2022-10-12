Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Phenix City house fire leaves family displaced
UPDATE 10/17/2022 5:10 p.m.: Officials say the fire engulfed most of the home’s roof. The residing family, who were asleep when the fire first erupted, are now displaced. Incident Commander Mike Dempsey says it’s too early to determine the cause. “Once we arrived on the scene, we observed heavy smoke and flame conditions from the […]
Columbus: House fire on Cornell Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Fire Department is responding to a house fire on Cornell Avenue. Officials received a call about the house fire at 10:53 a.m. on Oct. 17. The first started in the kitchen, causing little damage to the house, with only the kitchen area being destroyed. Columbus Fire and EMS Battalion […]
Macon County couple killed in shooting, investigation underway
HURTSBORO, Ala. (WRBL) – A Macon County couple is dead after a shooting inside their Hurtsboro home, the gunfire allegedly injured two others inside the home. Macon County investigators say early Saturday morning, October 8, they were called to a home along Ross Road about a shooting. Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley says investigators located […]
Daughter Arrested After Mother Dies From Injuries in Troup County Dog Attack
A daughter from Troup County has been arrested after her mother died from injuries in a dog attack. Troup County officials received a call from a resident on Terrace Drive at 7:45 p.m. on October 7. The caller told 911 dispatchers that an elderly female was screaming from a window...
2 People Injured In A Car Crash In Sumter County (Americus, GA)
Sumter Counter Fire Rescue reported a car crash in Sumter County that injured two people. The crash happened on Highway 280 West and Wise Road at 9:40 p.m. According to the police, a crew-cab pickup truck collided with an electrical utility company bucket truck.
Man arrested after filming under individual’s clothing in grocery store in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department arrested a man after allegedly recording under a woman’s clothes in a grocery store. On October 16, a female victim reported to the LaGrange Police Department that she had been victimized when she observed an unknown male squatted behind her using his cell phone to either record or take pictures up her skirt.
LaGrange man facing one count of ‘use of a device to film underneath an individual’s clothing’ after Kroger incident
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A LaGrange man faces a count of “use of a device to film underneath an individual’s clothing” after the victim says he used his phone to take photos and/or videos up her skirt at a local Kroger. On Oct. 16, the LaGrange Police Department received report of the incident via the […]
Ga. woman charged after dogs mauled her mother to death inside their home, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Troup County Sherriff’s Office have released more details about the elderly Georgia woman who died after being attacked by three dogs. The woman’s daughter is facing charges in her death, according to investigators. On October 7, at 7:45 p.m. Troup County 911 received...
Missing man in Taylor County found safe in woods
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. — An elderly man has been found safe after leaving a deer camp near Howard on Saturday, the Taylor County Sheriff's Office says. In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said a Georgia State Patrol helicopter located the man, who was laying on the ground in the woods.
LaGrange Police investigate robbery by snatch, several vapes stolen from gas station
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — LaGrange Police responded to a robbery incident on Oct. 16, around 12:25 p.m., regarding several vape devices stolen from the Shell Station on 828 North Greenwood Street. LaGrange Police say the suspect took multiple vapes from the clerk as she tried to take them out of the display case. According to […]
Victim from recent Columbus apartment fire speaks
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman who was able to make a daring escape from a recent apartment fire in Columbus speaks. The fire left one man dead and another person seriously injured. Around 4 a.m. on Oct. 12, Columbus firefighters responded to an apartment fire at the Trails at...
Police: Auburn standoff suspect dead after being found unresponsive in Lee County Jail cell
The man arrested last week after a two-hour standoff with police died last Wednesday night, after he was found unresponsive in his cell with a sheet fashioned into a ligature which he had hung from a bracket in the ceiling, according to police. Randy Travis Navarre was 33. The Lee...
Columbus woman in coma after weekend drag racing accident on MLK Blvd
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A two vehicle accident happening Sunday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Shepherd Drive in Columbus leaves a local woman still in the hospital on tonight, fighting for her life. Jennifer Gayle Durham is in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Her daughter...
Americus Police investigating deadly shooting on E Forsyth Street
AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. According to police, a 14-year-old has been identified as the suspect in the shooting. The victim has been identified by police as 19-year-old Karl Styles. Officials said officers responded to […]
Felon accused of trying to run over LaGrange officer helping screaming woman, police say
LAGRANGE, Ga. - Troup County deputies and LaGrange police are searching for a felon accused of trying to run over a police officer who was trying a woman in distress. Officials tell FOX 5 on Friday afternoon around 4:30, an officer was on patrol on North Dawson Street when she saw a woman hanging out of the back of a car screaming for help.
Funeral arrangements set for Columbus family killed in car crash
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have funeral information for the Jakes’ family, killed on the way back from their son’s football game in Thomasville, Georgia last week. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services for Byron, Katrina, and Kamryn Jakes. It will be Saturday, Oct. 22...
Six people wounded in Lanett shooting, investigation underway
Once officers arrived, they located six individuals who had been shot and injured.
Family, friends hold memorial for young man killed in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man was killed in east Columbus nearly two weeks ago and laid to rest on Oct. 12. Family, friends and former classmates of Steven Daniel paid their last respects to the young man that was remembered by his bright smile. Columbus police say...
Lanett officers investigating a shooting involving six people
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Officers in Lanett are investigating a shooting that sent six people to the hospital overnight. All six people are in stable condition today. And, according to Lanett’s interim Police Chief, investigators have identified multiple people of interest in connection to the shooting. “We have information...
6 people wounded in shooting in Lanett
Six people were shot Thursday night when gunfire erupted in a Chambers County neighborhood. Lanett police officers responded at 9:41 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting at 1912 50th Ave. S.W. in Lanett. When they arrived on the scene, they found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, according...
