WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Phenix City house fire leaves family displaced

UPDATE 10/17/2022 5:10 p.m.: Officials say the fire engulfed most of the home’s roof. The residing family, who were asleep when the fire first erupted, are now displaced. Incident Commander Mike Dempsey says it’s too early to determine the cause. “Once we arrived on the scene, we observed heavy smoke and flame conditions from the […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus: House fire on Cornell Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Fire Department is responding to a house fire on Cornell Avenue. Officials received a call about the house fire at 10:53 a.m. on Oct. 17. The first started in the kitchen, causing little damage to the house, with only the kitchen area being destroyed. Columbus Fire and EMS Battalion […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Macon County couple killed in shooting, investigation underway

HURTSBORO, Ala. (WRBL) – A Macon County couple is dead after a shooting inside their Hurtsboro home, the gunfire allegedly injured two others inside the home. Macon County investigators say early Saturday morning, October 8, they were called to a home along Ross Road about a shooting.  Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley says investigators located […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Man arrested after filming under individual’s clothing in grocery store in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department arrested a man after allegedly recording under a woman’s clothes in a grocery store. On October 16, a female victim reported to the LaGrange Police Department that she had been victimized when she observed an unknown male squatted behind her using his cell phone to either record or take pictures up her skirt.
LAGRANGE, GA
WMAZ

Missing man in Taylor County found safe in woods

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. — An elderly man has been found safe after leaving a deer camp near Howard on Saturday, the Taylor County Sheriff's Office says. In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said a Georgia State Patrol helicopter located the man, who was laying on the ground in the woods.
TAYLOR COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Victim from recent Columbus apartment fire speaks

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman who was able to make a daring escape from a recent apartment fire in Columbus speaks. The fire left one man dead and another person seriously injured. Around 4 a.m. on Oct. 12, Columbus firefighters responded to an apartment fire at the Trails at...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus woman in coma after weekend drag racing accident on MLK Blvd

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A two vehicle accident happening Sunday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Shepherd Drive in Columbus leaves a local woman still in the hospital on tonight, fighting for her life. Jennifer Gayle Durham is in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Her daughter...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Americus Police investigating deadly shooting on E Forsyth Street

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. According to police, a 14-year-old has been identified as the suspect in the shooting. The victim has been identified by police as 19-year-old Karl Styles. Officials said officers responded to […]
AMERICUS, GA
WTVM

Funeral arrangements set for Columbus family killed in car crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have funeral information for the Jakes’ family, killed on the way back from their son’s football game in Thomasville, Georgia last week. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services for Byron, Katrina, and Kamryn Jakes. It will be Saturday, Oct. 22...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Lanett officers investigating a shooting involving six people

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Officers in Lanett are investigating a shooting that sent six people to the hospital overnight. All six people are in stable condition today. And, according to Lanett’s interim Police Chief, investigators have identified multiple people of interest in connection to the shooting. “We have information...
LANETT, AL
AL.com

6 people wounded in shooting in Lanett

Six people were shot Thursday night when gunfire erupted in a Chambers County neighborhood. Lanett police officers responded at 9:41 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting at 1912 50th Ave. S.W. in Lanett. When they arrived on the scene, they found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, according...
LANETT, AL

