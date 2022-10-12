Fall for Greenville gives festival preview at press conference

A press conference was held Tuesday previewing Fall for Greenville, which begins on Friday.

This year’s annual Fall for Greenville festival is taking place this weekend, and is featuring a sampling of dozens of different tastes from over 50 local restaurants and another 50 beer taps and wine vendors.

A few of these featured restaurants were at the preview, sharing some of what they will have available during the festival.

Empanadas cooked by Latin Flavorz, one of the restaurants previewing their samplings ahead of Fall for Greenville Photo credit Matthew Causey

“What we want is to support our downtown local businesses,” said Trent Hawk, the 2022 Fall for Greenville Board of Trustees Chair. “Really what this is about is supporting our tastes, tunes and taps from our local businesses, our local entertainment talent and our local breweries.

Hawk said this year’s festival should serve as a return to form following the Coronavirus Pandemic’s effects over the last couple years.

“What we’re getting from talking with [businesses] is that it’s typically like a black Friday for them,” Hawk said. “They get anywhere from a 10-15 percent boost in sales on festival weekend versus a normal summer weekend in Greenville.”

Over 80 bands are set to play at the festival on six separate stages, over half of which being local talents.