Should South Carolinians be more politically engaged?

By Rob Jones
 3 days ago

A new study from the research firm Wallethub says, South Carolina is the 6th least politically engaged state in America. Several metrics were used to determine the rankings. No southern states were in the top 10 most engaged, Georgia was the highest in the South at #25. South Carolina was 45th, Alabama 48th and Arkansas 50th. SC was 34th in percentage of registered voters for the 2020 Presidential Election. 43rd in percentage of electorate who voted in the 2018 Midterm Elections and 40th in percentage of electorate who voted in the 2020 Presidential Election. South Carolina was also ranked 34th in voter accessibility policies.

