ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Parkland trial: Jury begins deliberating death penalty for school shooter who killed 17

By David Ovalle
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CdFBz_0iVuu9wy00

The jury began deliberating Wednesday on whether to recommend the death penalty for Nikolas Cruz, the gunman who killed 17 people and wounded 17 others in a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland in February 2018.

The seven men and five women in the Broward jury began deliberating just before 11 a.m., and spent part of the afternoon listening to a court reporter read back the transcript of an expert defense witness. Jurors stopped deliberating just after 5:30 p.m., and were to spend the night sequestered in a hotel before resuming on Thursday morning.

“It is now your duty to make the appropriate sentence,” Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer told jurors before they began.

The long-awaited deliberations began after the jury spent nearly three months reviewing evidence and listening to witnesses who were at the suburban high school the day Cruz entered the freshman building armed with an AR-15-style rifle, killing 14 students and three staffers before escaping in the crowd of fleeing students.

Cruz, a former MSD student, was arrested within hours, was identified by witnesses as the gunman and confessed to the massacre. One year ago, Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. He also pleaded guilty to attacking a Broward Sheriff’s deputy in the county jail six months after the mass shooting.

The 12-person jury is only considering whether to recommend the death penalty for Cruz, 24, or send him to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Under Florida law, any decision for death must be unanimous — anything else means an automatic life term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oa8Wi_0iVuu9wy00
Fred and Jennifer Guttenberg are shown seated with family members of the victims as prosecutor Mike Satz details the killings in his closing arguments in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The Guttenbergs’ daughter, Jaime, was killed in the 2018 shootings Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool

On Wednesday afternoon, court reporters read to jurors earlier trial cross-examination testimony of defense expert Paul Connor , a neuropsychologist who testified Cruz suffered from alcohol fetal spectrum disorder, explaining the damaging effect alcohol can have on fetuses in the womb.

The jury had also asked to listen again to testimony from an expert witness for the prosecution, psychologist Richard Denney, who was called to rebut Connor’s testimony. But jurors later decided they did not need to hear his testimony after all.

Jurors asked to view the rifle Cruz used in the massacre, a weapon that had been rendered inoperable. But the Broward Sheriff’s Office told the judge that deputies couldn’t allow the weapon in for security reasons, even though Broward prosecutor Mike Satz pointed out that non-functioning firearms have long been allowed into the jury rooms.

“It’s absolutely preposterous,” Satz told the judge. “The Sheriff’s Office can’t control what goes back in evidence.”

Judge Scherer said the Sheriff’s Office was working to establish “protocols” to show the gun to jurors on Thursday morning.

The Broward Public Defender’s Office presented jurors with “mitigating” factors — a long list of facts about Cruz’s tumultuous life — that it hopes will sway at least one juror to vote for life.

READ MORE: As Parkland trial ends, defense urges jury to spare Nikolas Cruz the death penalty

During closing arguments, defense lawyer Melisa McNeill implored jurors to spare Cruz, saying he was “brain damaged and mentally ill” because his mother drank excessively and smoked crack cocaine while he was in the womb. Jurors heard about Cruz’s childhood tantrums, strange obsessions, violent behavior, academic struggles and trouble socializing, as well as what the defense said was his woefully inadequate mental health treatment.

“You literally have another human being’s life at stake,” McNeill said.

To secure a death recommendation, prosecutors have to prove “aggravating factors” outweigh the mitigating factors.

They presented seven factors to the jury: that Cruz had previous felony convictions, that he created a great risk of death to many persons, that the crimes were “heinous, atrocious or cruel,” the murders were “cold, calculated and premeditated,” that Cruz sought to disrupt a government function, that the three adult victims were public employees and the crime was committed during the course of a burglary.

Prosecutor Satz, in his closing argument, laid out the case that Cruz was far from a brain-damaged student who couldn’t resist his impulses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f8EbP_0iVuu9wy00
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz holds his head in his hands during closing arguments in the penalty phase of Cruz’s trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Cruz previously pleaded guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool

He cast Cruz as cunning in his organization: researching even the most obscure mass shootings, purchasing tactical gear and plenty of ammunition, methodically shooting victims — in some cases, returning to finish them off as they lay wounded on the ground — and then escaping hidden among fleeing students.

“The plan was goal directed. It was calculated,” Satz told jurors. “It was purposeful, and it was a systematic massacre.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Legal Experts Weigh in On Life Sentence v. Death Penalty in Parkland Massacre Case

The stunning jury decision to spare the Parkland mass murderer’s life is still reverberating among the victims and throughout the legal community, especially after everyone saw the visceral outrage from the families Thursday. “It’s just unbelievable, we’re shocked, and we’re devastated,” said Max Schachter, who lost his son, Alex,...
PARKLAND, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BROWARD SHERIFF SAYS PARKLAND SHOOTER NIKOLAS CRUZ SHOULD DIE

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony says that Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz should die. A jury, however, spared his life Thursday when it returned with its sentencing decision. This statement was issued Thursday afternoon by Broward County Sheriff Tony: […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘They did not receive justice today’: Families stunned, angered, disgusted by jury decision to spare life of Parkland gunman

It has been 1,702 days since they last looked into the eyes of their child, their spouse, but the families of 17 students and staff killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 finally got their moment of reckoning. They were shocked and furious at the outcome — and by the mercy shown to the gunman who took their loved ones’ lives. “There are 17 victims, including my beautiful ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Trial#School Shootings#Jury Duty#Violent Crime#Broward Circuit#Msd#Broward Sheriff
Deerfield News

SHERIFF COMMENTS ON BROWARD JURY VERDICT NOT GIVING CRUZ DEATH PENALTY

The BSO Public Information Office is currently working a developing incident regarding a Sheriff Gregory Tony statement on MSD verdict located at: n/a. Public Information Officer Veda Coleman-Wright is currently gathering the details. Here’s what we know so far:. The statement below is from Sheriff Gregory Tony in response...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two arrested in shoplifting case that led to lockdown of five schools and shutdown of Sawgrass Expressway

Two men shoplifting from a Target store, one of them disguised as a woman, stirred chaos during their getaway attempt in Coral Springs — getting into a highway wreck that snarled traffic for miles, and causing lockdowns at nearby Stoneman Douglas High and four other schools, police said Friday. The schools in Parkland and Coral Springs stayed on lockdown for hours Thursday as police sought the ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
BBC

Parkland shooting: How the attack unfolded

Seventeen people were killed and 17 others injured on 14 February, 2018, when a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The gunman, Nikolas Cruz, was an expelled former student then aged 19. He pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and attempted murder in...
PARKLAND, FL
NBC Miami

Broward Doctor Won't Be Charged in Connection to Overdose Death

A Broward physician won’t be facing charges following the 2018 overdose death of a young woman inside his apartment. It’s been over four years since first responders found Natalie “Olya” Langille unconscious inside the apartment of Dr. Naval Parikh after he called 911. The Broward Medical...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Man accused of Fort Lauderdale property theft scheme arrested

MIAMI - A recent investigation into a significant title theft scheme nears the finish line in Broward County.  Fort Lauderdale Police Department arrested 44-year-old Tyrone Cornelius Jones on Tuesday.  Detectives believe he leads a criminal enterprise committing fraud to take over homes."The American Dream becomes the American Nightmare," said Detective William Golding.Golding works in a special unit with the Broward County Appraiser's office investigating title fraud. On Tuesday, their investigation led to Jones' arrest."He burglarized the house," said Golding.  "He changed the utilities in his name and was [living] there close to a year."Jones allegedly created a fictitious person to become...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
35K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy