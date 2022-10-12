Read full article on original website
WIBW
Two Topeka women arrested in Osage Co. following report of suspicious activity
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka women were taken into custody in Osage County on Friday morning following a report of suspicious activity. Officials say just after 8:30 a.m., Osage County deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th St. for suspicious activity in the area. During the investigation, two suspects were located and taken into custody after illegal narcotics were discovered.
Man charged in Topeka homicide case
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A criminal charge has been filed against a man accused in the homicide of a 68-year-old Topeka woman. Elisha R. A. Burton, 25, of Topeka is now charged with first degree premeditated murder, according to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office. He is scheduled to appear in court for a scheduling conference […]
KCTV 5
KBI: Carjacking suspect dies after being shot by Topeka police officers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 33-year-old man held a large kitchen knife against a vehicle driver, then advanced toward responding police officers with the knife before they shot him, law enforcement stated. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation indicated the Topeka Police Department received word of a domestic disturbance just...
WIBW
Murder charges filed following death of 68-year-old Topeka woman
Election 2022: Bill Riphahn, (R) Dist. 1 Shawnee Co. Commission incumbent. Riff Raff shares a sweet invitation to support Helping Hands Humane Society. Riff Raff is a seven-year -old female cat available for adoption at Helping Hands. YWCA of NE Kansas gears up for Week Without Violence.
WIBW
White City bank robbery suspect captured at Junction City motel
MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have released the identity of the man accused of robbing a White City bank at gunpoint. The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says that on Wednesday, Oct. 12, it conducted an intensive investigation with the Junction City Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation to find the man suspected of robbing a White City bank at gunpoint.
Kansas man shot by police had long criminal history
SHAWNEE COUNTY – Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) are investigating after a fatal officer-involved shooting occurred early Thursday morning in Topeka. Just before 12:30 a.m., p0lice received a 911 call from a resident at 4842 S. Topeka Blvd. #6, in Topeka,...
KBI identifies man shot by police in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) -The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified the man shot by Topeka police Thursday morning. According to a KBI preliminary investigation, a 911 call came from 4842 S. Topeka Blvd. stating the caller’s family member was inside the home, armed with a knife and behaving erratically. Authorities said the woman was able […]
WIBW
Two arrested in East Topeka after drugs found inside stolen vehicle
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are in custody and facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday night in East Topeka. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, October 12, just after 11:00 p.m., a Sheriff K9 unit pulled over a green 2003 Ford 150 pickup truck in the 2200 block of SE Market Street after the vehicle was reported stolen from Lawrence. During the course of the stop, deputies located narcotics in the vehicle.
WIBW
Domestic violence related incidents raise concern in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka saw two officer-involved shootings in two weeks, and authorities say both started with domestic violence calls. Now advocates say it’s a reminder that domestic violence is a big concern within the community. “Domestic violence as I’ve often spoke about it is a national concern,”...
WIBW
Police request charges for three teens after gun fired at Salina high school
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have requested that criminal charges be filed against three teens after a gun was fired at Salina South High School. The Salina Police Department says that it has requested criminal charges for three students at Salina South High School - Tyler Kerr, 17, Elijah Schmidt, 16, and Robert Wood, 15 - after a gun was fired in the parking lot during school dismissal on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Fake prescription pills cause more overdoses in Kansas, police respond with warning
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas law enforcement agency is warning residents to be on the lookout for fake-pressed prescription pills that may contain fentanyl. The Riley County Police Department announced Friday it’s investigating two additional overdoses it believes are linked to these pills. This brings the number of fentanyl-related overdoses to six since August, […]
WIBW
TPD attempts to identify woman connected to burglary investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are attempting to identify a woman in connection with a Topeka vehicle burglary investigation. The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to attempt to identify a woman in connection with an ongoing vehicle burglary investigation. TPD noted that the crime happened...
UPDATE: Man dead after south Topeka police shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five Topeka Police Department officers are on administrative leave following a shooting early Thursday morning. According to police, one man is dead following a police officer involved shooting early Thursday morning in south Topeka. The Topeka Police Department said around 12:40 a.m., Thursday morning officers responded to a home in the 4800 […]
Lyon Co. man flips ’85 Corvette, seriously injured
READING (KSNT) – An early morning car crash sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The 58-year-old Reading man was driving a 1985 Corvette south on Burlingame Road in Lyon County when the vehicle left the road and hit a ditch, according to the KHP. The vehicle […]
WIBW
Celebration of Life held for 8-year-old Turnpike accident victim
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends and family said goodbye to one of the three little girls killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike on Saturday, October 8. A Celebration of Life Brooklyn Peery, 8, of Topeka was held Friday at Dove Cremations and Funerals’ Southwest Chapel. According to...
Update: Collision with deer leads to car fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A vehicle was engulfed in a fire Thursday after hitting a deer on the Kansas Turnpike. The car was carrying several people, but the Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed there were no injuries. The vehicle was extinguished quickly by firefighters when they arrived on the scene around 5:30 a.m. The fire slowed […]
WIBW
One arrested after shots fired at Salina high school
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been arrested after shots were fired in the parking lot of Salina South High School. The Salina Police Department says that just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers were called to Salina South High School at 730 E Magnolia Ave. with reports of shots fired.
Similar burglaries in 2 counties lead to arrest of Salina man
A Salina man has been arrested in connection to burglary cases in both Saline County and Dickinson County. In mid-September, a number of items were reported missing from a property in the 4100 block of E. North Street. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said items missing included the following. Glass...
Car crash temporarily shuts down Gage intersection in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A car crash involving two vehicles temporarily shut down a busy Topeka intersection on Thursday. The crash occurred at 8:12 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the intersection of Southwest Gage Boulevard and Southwest Huntoon Street, according to Topeka Police Department Lieutenant Ron Ekis. One vehicle was traveling south on Gage while a […]
Man with active warrants flees traffic stop, later ends up in jail
A man who fled from a north Salina traffic stop was later found himself in the Saline County Jail. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a deputy stopped a car in the 400 block of N. Broadway Boulevard at approximately 10:08 p.m Wednesday after it made a wide turn. When the vehicle came to a stop, the passenger, identified as Brian Cleveland, 20, jumped out and fled on foot.
