Brown County, KS

KSNT News

Man charged in Topeka homicide case

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A criminal charge has been filed against a man accused in the homicide of a 68-year-old Topeka woman. Elisha R. A. Burton, 25, of Topeka is now charged with first degree premeditated murder, according to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office. He is scheduled to appear in court for a scheduling conference […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Two Topeka women arrested in Osage Co. following report of suspicious activity

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka women were taken into custody in Osage County on Friday morning following a report of suspicious activity. Officials say just after 8:30 a.m., Osage County deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th St. for suspicious activity in the area. During the investigation, two suspects were located and taken into custody after illegal narcotics were discovered.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Two arrested in East Topeka after drugs found inside stolen vehicle

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are in custody and facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday night in East Topeka. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, October 12, just after 11:00 p.m., a Sheriff K9 unit pulled over a green 2003 Ford 150 pickup truck in the 2200 block of SE Market Street after the vehicle was reported stolen from Lawrence. During the course of the stop, deputies located narcotics in the vehicle.
TOPEKA, KS
Brown County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Brown County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Powhattan, KS
KSNT News

KBI identifies man shot by police in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) -The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified the man shot by Topeka police Thursday morning. According to a KBI preliminary investigation, a 911 call came from 4842 S. Topeka Blvd. stating the caller’s family member was inside the home, armed with a knife and behaving erratically. Authorities said the woman was able […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Multiple officer involved shootings leave Topeka Police short staffed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three officer-involved shootings in the past few months have raised concerns about the stress on police officers and their ability to keep you safe, as it’s taken officers off the streets. We spoke with Chief of Police, Bryan Wheeles who says the situation is unfortunate...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Domestic violence related incidents raise concern in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka saw two officer-involved shootings in two weeks, and authorities say both started with domestic violence calls. Now advocates say it’s a reminder that domestic violence is a big concern within the community. “Domestic violence as I’ve often spoke about it is a national concern,”...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPD attempts to identify woman connected to burglary investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are attempting to identify a woman in connection with a Topeka vehicle burglary investigation. The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to attempt to identify a woman in connection with an ongoing vehicle burglary investigation. TPD noted that the crime happened...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man killed in Kwik Shop officer-involved shooting identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Topeka has been identified and new details about the incident have been released. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting with the Topeka Police Department on Thursday morning, Oct. 13, as Taylor L. Lowery, 33, of Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Update: Collision with deer leads to car fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A vehicle was engulfed in a fire Thursday after hitting a deer on the Kansas Turnpike. The car was carrying several people, but the Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed there were no injuries. The vehicle was extinguished quickly by firefighters when they arrived on the scene around 5:30 a.m. The fire slowed […]
TOPEKA, KS
kmaland.com

Atchison County wreck injures 1

(Corning) -- A Kansas City, Missouri man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County, Missouri Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29, approximately 2 miles north of Corning. Authorities say a 2016 Volvo driven by 49-year-old Joseph Ngenahimana was northbound on I-29 when it exited the east side of the roadway, skidded and overturned. Both the vehicle and its detached unit came to rest on the east side of the roadway.
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff: Kansas man linked to flow of meth in Falls City

FALLS CITY - The district court in Richardson County unsealed an arrest affidavit Tuesday that describes a sheriff’s office investigation that starts with a U.S. probation search in 2020 and tracks the distribution of 1.45 pounds of methamphetamine. The affidavit contains law enforcement’s side of the story that led...
FALLS CITY, NE
Public Safety
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KSNT News

Jackson Co. teens rack up charges after fleeing from deputies

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two teenagers were arrested in connection to a car chase and stolen vehicle near Mayetta. Nathan Allan Hurteau, 19, Holton, was arrested for interference with law enforcement, driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, theft and possession of stolen property, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Emory Michael […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

One dead, three hospitalized after S Lawrence head-on collision

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead and three have been hospitalized after a head-on collision in South Lawrence. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, officials were called to the 600 block of E 31st St. with reports of a head-on collision.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Celebration of Life held for 8-year-old Turnpike accident victim

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends and family said goodbye to one of the three little girls killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike on Saturday, October 8. A Celebration of Life Brooklyn Peery, 8, of Topeka was held Friday at Dove Cremations and Funerals’ Southwest Chapel. According to...
TOPEKA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Bond reduced to $50,000 after pursuit through Dawson

FALLS CITY – Judge Julie Smith reduced the bond for 23-year-old Gerion Young of Kansas City from $75,000 to $50,000. Young had asked for a bond of $10,000, but Deputy Richardson County Attorney Samantha Scheitel said the state is concerned that he is a flight risk. Young is charged...
DAWSON, NE
WIBW

Dana Chandler released from Shawnee County Jail on bond

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dana Chandler made bond and was released from Shawnee Co. Jail at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, jail officials told 13 NEWS. During a September 29 status hearing, Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios lowered Chandler’s bond to $350,000 cash or professional surety from the previous amount of $1 million.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

UPDATE: Man dead after south Topeka police shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five Topeka Police Department officers are on administrative leave following a shooting early Thursday morning. According to police, one man is dead following a police officer involved shooting early Thursday morning in south Topeka. The Topeka Police Department said around 12:40 a.m., Thursday morning officers responded to a home in the 4800 […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Woman receives life sentence for 2021 murder in Southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the two suspects of a 2021 homicide in Topeka was sentenced on Wednesday, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced. Harlee Elizabeth Borders, 23, of Topeka, received her sentence for Murder at the Shawnee County Courthouse. On March 26, 2021, law enforcement was called...
TOPEKA, KS

