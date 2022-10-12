Read full article on original website
Man charged in Topeka homicide case
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A criminal charge has been filed against a man accused in the homicide of a 68-year-old Topeka woman. Elisha R. A. Burton, 25, of Topeka is now charged with first degree premeditated murder, according to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office. He is scheduled to appear in court for a scheduling conference […]
Two Topeka women arrested in Osage Co. following report of suspicious activity
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka women were taken into custody in Osage County on Friday morning following a report of suspicious activity. Officials say just after 8:30 a.m., Osage County deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th St. for suspicious activity in the area. During the investigation, two suspects were located and taken into custody after illegal narcotics were discovered.
Two arrested in East Topeka after drugs found inside stolen vehicle
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are in custody and facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday night in East Topeka. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, October 12, just after 11:00 p.m., a Sheriff K9 unit pulled over a green 2003 Ford 150 pickup truck in the 2200 block of SE Market Street after the vehicle was reported stolen from Lawrence. During the course of the stop, deputies located narcotics in the vehicle.
Kan. man jailed for cruelty to animals accused of domestic battery
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on new charges after a an arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested Zachary M. Craine, 27, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. In May of 2021, Craine was jailed for alleged cruelty to animals;...
KBI identifies man shot by police in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) -The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified the man shot by Topeka police Thursday morning. According to a KBI preliminary investigation, a 911 call came from 4842 S. Topeka Blvd. stating the caller’s family member was inside the home, armed with a knife and behaving erratically. Authorities said the woman was able […]
Multiple officer involved shootings leave Topeka Police short staffed
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three officer-involved shootings in the past few months have raised concerns about the stress on police officers and their ability to keep you safe, as it’s taken officers off the streets. We spoke with Chief of Police, Bryan Wheeles who says the situation is unfortunate...
Domestic violence related incidents raise concern in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka saw two officer-involved shootings in two weeks, and authorities say both started with domestic violence calls. Now advocates say it’s a reminder that domestic violence is a big concern within the community. “Domestic violence as I’ve often spoke about it is a national concern,”...
TPD attempts to identify woman connected to burglary investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are attempting to identify a woman in connection with a Topeka vehicle burglary investigation. The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to attempt to identify a woman in connection with an ongoing vehicle burglary investigation. TPD noted that the crime happened...
Man killed in Kwik Shop officer-involved shooting identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Topeka has been identified and new details about the incident have been released. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting with the Topeka Police Department on Thursday morning, Oct. 13, as Taylor L. Lowery, 33, of Topeka.
Update: Collision with deer leads to car fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A vehicle was engulfed in a fire Thursday after hitting a deer on the Kansas Turnpike. The car was carrying several people, but the Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed there were no injuries. The vehicle was extinguished quickly by firefighters when they arrived on the scene around 5:30 a.m. The fire slowed […]
Atchison County wreck injures 1
(Corning) -- A Kansas City, Missouri man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County, Missouri Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29, approximately 2 miles north of Corning. Authorities say a 2016 Volvo driven by 49-year-old Joseph Ngenahimana was northbound on I-29 when it exited the east side of the roadway, skidded and overturned. Both the vehicle and its detached unit came to rest on the east side of the roadway.
Sheriff: Kansas man linked to flow of meth in Falls City
FALLS CITY - The district court in Richardson County unsealed an arrest affidavit Tuesday that describes a sheriff’s office investigation that starts with a U.S. probation search in 2020 and tracks the distribution of 1.45 pounds of methamphetamine. The affidavit contains law enforcement’s side of the story that led...
Lawrence man accused of trying to kill ex’s new boyfriend
Steven Drake II, of Lawrence is charged with attempted first-degree murder, accused of trying to shoot and kill his ex's new boyfriend.
Jackson Co. teens rack up charges after fleeing from deputies
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two teenagers were arrested in connection to a car chase and stolen vehicle near Mayetta. Nathan Allan Hurteau, 19, Holton, was arrested for interference with law enforcement, driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, theft and possession of stolen property, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Emory Michael […]
One dead, three hospitalized after S Lawrence head-on collision
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead and three have been hospitalized after a head-on collision in South Lawrence. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, officials were called to the 600 block of E 31st St. with reports of a head-on collision.
Celebration of Life held for 8-year-old Turnpike accident victim
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends and family said goodbye to one of the three little girls killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike on Saturday, October 8. A Celebration of Life Brooklyn Peery, 8, of Topeka was held Friday at Dove Cremations and Funerals’ Southwest Chapel. According to...
Bond reduced to $50,000 after pursuit through Dawson
FALLS CITY – Judge Julie Smith reduced the bond for 23-year-old Gerion Young of Kansas City from $75,000 to $50,000. Young had asked for a bond of $10,000, but Deputy Richardson County Attorney Samantha Scheitel said the state is concerned that he is a flight risk. Young is charged...
Dana Chandler released from Shawnee County Jail on bond
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dana Chandler made bond and was released from Shawnee Co. Jail at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, jail officials told 13 NEWS. During a September 29 status hearing, Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios lowered Chandler’s bond to $350,000 cash or professional surety from the previous amount of $1 million.
UPDATE: Man dead after south Topeka police shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five Topeka Police Department officers are on administrative leave following a shooting early Thursday morning. According to police, one man is dead following a police officer involved shooting early Thursday morning in south Topeka. The Topeka Police Department said around 12:40 a.m., Thursday morning officers responded to a home in the 4800 […]
Woman receives life sentence for 2021 murder in Southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the two suspects of a 2021 homicide in Topeka was sentenced on Wednesday, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced. Harlee Elizabeth Borders, 23, of Topeka, received her sentence for Murder at the Shawnee County Courthouse. On March 26, 2021, law enforcement was called...
