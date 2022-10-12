Read full article on original website
Sabres storm back to topple Senators, 4-1
Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin scored the go-ahead goal in the second period to lift the host Buffalo Sabres to a 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday in the season opener for both teams. Craig Anderson made 35 saves to improve to 6-2-0 against his former team. Anderson, 41, is...
Filip Zadina scratch explained by Derek Lalonde
What was the reasoning for sitting Filip Zadina? Filip Zadina will need to produce more offense. The 2022-23 NHL regular season is right around the corner for the Detroit Red Wings, as they’ll be welcoming in their Original 6 and Atlantic Division rival Montreal Canadiens to Little Caesars Arena tomorrow night for their first game of 82. But according to the comments made by new head coach Derek Lalonde following this morning’s skate, forward Filip Zadina was designated as one of the odd men out of tomorrow night’s lineup.
'He kept it close for us': Habs praise Allen after loss to Red Wings
Few fans would have predicted Friday's clash between the Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings to be a goalie battle, but it featured stellar performances from Jake Allen and Ville Husso. The Habs were on the losing side of it despite a heroic 37-save effort from Allen, but his performance...
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Earns two helpers
Killorn was credited with a pair of assists during the Lightning's 5-2 victory over the Blue Jackets on Friday. Killorn, who has yet to score in 42 shifts this season, earned his first two assists of the season Friday. The 33-year-old left winger has proven to be a consistent scorer, collecting at least 14 goals each season since his sophomore campaign (2013-14). Killorn's 25 goals last season were one off the career mark he established during 2019-20. If Killorn remains on the second line with Steven Stamkos, he could provide fantasy managers with offensive depth.
Anderson scores late goal, Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 4-3
Josh Anderson scored with 19 seconds left to give the Montreal Canadiens a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night in the opener for both teams
NHL・
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Unavailable against New Jersey
Atkinson (upper body) remains day-to-day and won't be available against the Devils on Thursday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Atkinson will have to set his sights on making his season debut Saturday versus Vancouver. With Atkinson still on the mend, look for Wade Allison to draw into the lineup against New Jersey on Thursday.
Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Ottawa Senators (0-0-0) are road favorites (-121 moneyline odds to win) against the Buffalo Sabres (0-0-0, +101 moneyline odds). The contest on Thursday starts at 7:00 PM ET from KeyBank Center on ESPN+, TSN5, MSG-B, and RDS. Senators vs. Sabres Predictions. Senators vs. Sabres Betting Odds. Senators vs Sabres...
New York visits Winnipeg after Kreider's 2-goal game
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -119, Rangers -101; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Winnipeg Jets after Chris Kreider's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Rangers' 7-3 win. Winnipeg went 39-32-11 overall and 23-15-3 in home games a season ago. The Jets scored 250...
Soderblom, Husso, Lalonde have big Red Wings debuts in win
DETROIT (AP) — Elmer Soderblom scored a third-period goal in his NHL debut, Ville Husso made 29 saves and the Detroit Red Wings won in Derek Lalonde’s first game as a head coach, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Friday night. Soderblom, a 2019 draft pick, played in...
No help from refs as Rangers rough up Joel Eriksson Ek
The Minnesota Wild have a couple of cases to present to the NHL after Joel Eriksson Ek was roughed up three times in a matter of minutes in Thursday night's season opener against the New York Rangers. With the Wild trailing 3-0 in the second period, the officials missed what...
Watch: Sean Monahan scores in debut to give Canadiens late lead over Maple Leafs
On his 28th birthday, Montreal Canadiens forward Sean Monahan scored to give his new team a 3–2 lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Wednesday’s season-opening game at Bell Centre. The longtime Flames centre pounced on the rebound of a long-range shot by Jordan Harris, firing a quick...
NHL・
Braves' Orlando Arcia: Sitting Game 3
Arcia is not in the starting lineup for Game 3 of the NLDS versus the Phillies on Friday. Arcia will take a seat after he went 0-for-5 with two walks and a strikeout while starting the first two games of the NLDS. Vaughn Grissom will draw the start at second base and bat eighth against the Phillies on Friday.
MLB・
Astros' Trey Mancini: Takes seat Thursday
Mancini is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Houston's ALDS matchup with Seattle. Mancini went hitless in four Game 1 at-bats, so manager Dusty Baker decided to hold him out Thursday and go with Aledmys Diaz as the designated hitter.
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Draws Game 4 start
Syndergaard will start Game 4 of the NLDS on Saturday against Atlanta, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. After their win in Game 3 on Friday, Syndergaard will have the chance to send the Phillies to the NLCS with a strong performance. He entered Game 2 of the NLDS as a reliever and threw one inning -- his only appearance of the postseason. Bailey Falter was another option to draw the start in Game 4, and he could still serve in a multi-inning relief role if Syndergaard has a short outing.
Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Staying with Pats
The Patriots re-signed Humphrey to the practice squad Thursday. Humphrey opened the regular season on New England's practice squad and was elevated for the season opener before signing to the active roster shortly thereafter. However, the fourth-year wideout saw his playing time fall over each of the past three weeks and was waived Tuesday. Humphrey should now be a likely candidate for subsequent game-day activations moving forward.
NFL・
Bills' Christian Benford: No injury designation
Benford doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs. Benford will return to action in Week 6 after missing the previous two games due to a hand injury. The rookie sixth-round pick had to battle for a roster spot, but he's been thrust into an expanded role for Buffalo's injury-depleted secondary.
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Regresses in practice Thursday
Luvu (shoulder) was a limited participant during the Panthers' practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports. Luvu has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury since mid-September and was ruled out for the first time this season in Week 5. The 26-year-old linebacker returned to practice in full Wednesday, though it appears this injury has flared back up given his limited participation Thursday. Luvu recorded 32 tackles, two passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble over Carolina's first four games, and he'll have one more practice to improve his health before Sunday's game against the Rams.
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Not in Thursday's lineup
Kelenic is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Seattle's ALDS matchup with Houston. Kelenic went 2-for-4 in Game 1 of the series, but he will be subbed out in favor of Dylan Moore with the Mariners facing southpaw Framber Valdez on Thursday.
Suns' Chris Paul: Won't play Wednesday
Paul won't play in Wednesday's preseason contest against Sacramento, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Paul will take a breather and rest during the team's last preseason matchup. Paul and the Suns open the regular season next Wednesday versus Dallas.
