FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
CBS Sports
Draymond Green's lenient punishment for punching Jordan Poole serves as Rorschach test for NBA fans
SAN FRANCISCO -- When Dante wrote of the Nine Circles of Hell in the 14th century, there's no way he could have envisioned that by 2022 they'd all be conflated into one heaving, oozing, cesspool of horror: Facebook comments. If you've mustered the courage to take that fearful scroll through...
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Another preseason double-double
Reid tallied 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot over 27 minutes in Wednesday's exhibition victory versus the Lakers. Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert were both rested for the contest, allowing Reid the opportunity to be the focal point of the offense. He led Minnesota in scoring, field-goal attempts and boards while logging his second consecutive preseason double-double. Reid has been excellent through four games, averaging 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks over 21.8 minutes. He's capable of putting up strong per-minute numbers, but his fantasy stock is limited due to playing behind Towns and Gobert.
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook's Lakers bench debut ends quickly as he leaves game after five minutes with hamstring injury
For the first time since he was a rookie, Russell Westbrook came off the bench Friday with the Los Angeles Lakers wrapping up their preseason schedule in Sacramento. Westbrook entered the game at the 7:30 mark of the first quarter, and five minutes later he was done for the night with a hamstring injury. During those five minutes, Westbrook was held scoreless, missing a couple 3-pointers and committing two turnovers. It was interesting that Westbrook entered the game to play alongside LeBron James.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable for Friday
Murray (hamstring) is listed as questionable for the Nuggets' final preseason game against the Warriors on Friday, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports. Murray missed the Nuggets' last two preseason games with a hamstring injury and could potentially miss Denver's preseason finale. Expect Ish Smith and Bruce Brown to see increased workloads if Murray can't play.
CBS Sports
Anthony Davis willing to play center for Lakers, but states positional preference: 'A.D. wants to play the 4'
Anthony Davis is a center in the minds of pretty much everybody except Anthony Davis. He stated his preference for the power forward position as soon as he arrived in Los Angeles, and while the Lakers have given him minutes at center in high-leverage situations, they have largely preferred to play him along with a traditional big man.
NBA Legend Mutumbo Undergoing Treatment for Brain Tumor
The four-time Defensive Player of the Year is receiving care from a team of specialists in Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Regresses in practice Thursday
Luvu (shoulder) was a limited participant during the Panthers' practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports. Luvu has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury since mid-September and was ruled out for the first time this season in Week 5. The 26-year-old linebacker returned to practice in full Wednesday, though it appears this injury has flared back up given his limited participation Thursday. Luvu recorded 32 tackles, two passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble over Carolina's first four games, and he'll have one more practice to improve his health before Sunday's game against the Rams.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Blocks three shots in loss Friday
Turner walked away with 15 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, three blocks and two rebounds in 21 minutes during Friday's loss to the Rockets. Turner was far from spectacular in the loss and yet did enough to remind everyone of the impact he can have from both a fantasy and a reality standpoint. Despite the constant trade rumors, Turner looks set to start the season as the starting center for the Pacers. Many have shown hesitation when it comes to drafting him thus far, something that has resulted in many GMs snapping up a bargain in the middle rounds. Given the lack of elite shot-blockers this season, Turner certainly makes sense as a solid option in the third or fourth round.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Earns two helpers
Killorn was credited with a pair of assists during the Lightning's 5-2 victory over the Blue Jackets on Friday. Killorn, who has yet to score in 42 shifts this season, earned his first two assists of the season Friday. The 33-year-old left winger has proven to be a consistent scorer, collecting at least 14 goals each season since his sophomore campaign (2013-14). Killorn's 25 goals last season were one off the career mark he established during 2019-20. If Killorn remains on the second line with Steven Stamkos, he could provide fantasy managers with offensive depth.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Doesn't travel with team
Davis (back) won't play during Friday's preseason matchup against the Kings as a precautionary measure, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports. Davis dealt with minor back tightness earlier in the preseason, and he didn't travel with the Lakers to Sacramento ahead of the team's final exhibition matchup. Since the 28-year-old's absence is labeled as precautionary, it wouldn't be surprising to see him available for the Lakers' regular-season opener against the Warriors on Oct. 18, but it's not yet clear whether the back issue will be a lingering concern early in the year.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Will not return Friday
Brogdon exited Friday's exhibtion game against the Raptors due to a sore right leg. Brogdon's injury is not considered serious and he would likely still be available if this were a regular-season game, according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe. When healthy, he is expected to provide depth in the Celtics' backcourt as well as a spark off the bench as their sixth man.
CBS Sports
Milwaukee Bucks 2022-23 NBA preview: Will a change in defensive philosophy lead to another championship?
The Bucks' title defense ended in frustrating circumstances last season, as Khris Middleton was knocked out of the playoffs due to a knee injury and they blew a 3-2 lead to the Celtics in the second round. Had Middleton been healthy, many believe they would have beaten the Celtics, and perhaps gone back-to-back.
CBS Sports
Saints' Michael Thomas: Out for a third straight game
Thomas (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Thomas will miss a third straight game, and perhaps a fourth with the Saints on a short schedule ahead of their Thursday matchup with Arizona in Week 7. With Chris Olave (concussion), Jarvis Landry (knee) and Deonte Harty (foot) also in danger of missing Sunday's game, the Saints may be down to Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith as the only healthy wide receivers out of the six they carry on the active roster.
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Won't play Wednesday
Paul won't play in Wednesday's preseason contest against Sacramento, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Paul will take a breather and rest during the team's last preseason matchup. Paul and the Suns open the regular season next Wednesday versus Dallas.
CBS Sports
Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Staying with Pats
The Patriots re-signed Humphrey to the practice squad Thursday. Humphrey opened the regular season on New England's practice squad and was elevated for the season opener before signing to the active roster shortly thereafter. However, the fourth-year wideout saw his playing time fall over each of the past three weeks and was waived Tuesday. Humphrey should now be a likely candidate for subsequent game-day activations moving forward.
CBS Sports
Kentucky basketball recruiting: Five-star center Aaron Bradshaw commits to Wildcats over Louisville, UCLA
Kentucky's Big Blue Madness tipoff event for the upcoming basketball season got started with a bang Friday when the Wildcats received a commitment from five-star center Aaron Bradshaw. Ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect and top center in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports, Bradshaw picked Kentucky over Louisville, Texas, UCLA, USC and an opportunity to play for the G League Ignite.
CBS Sports
Bears' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Targeted once in defeat
Smith-Marsette lost one yard on one rushing attempt and failed to catch his only target in the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday. Smith-Marsette was targeted on a key fourth down while the Bears were trying to drive for a go-ahead score, but the pass went through his hands. He was on the field for 35 percent of the snaps, so his role in the offense is growing, but unless his targets increase significantly, he'll be a non-factor in fantasy.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Kevin Harris: Gets call-up from practice squad
The Patriots signed Harris off their practice squad Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The sixth-round rookie out of South Carolina was unable to secure a spot on the Patriots' Week 1 roster, but New England thought enough of the 5-foot-10, 225-pound back to include him on its practice squad once he cleared waivers. With Ty Montgomery (knee) having since been moved to injured reserve and with Damien Harris (hamstring) looking unlikely to suit up Sunday in Cleveland, Kevin Harris looks like he could get the chance to make his NFL debut Week 6. Though Rhamondre Stevenson is capable of playing on both early downs and passing downs and is projected to take on a heavier role than usual this weekend, Harris could make for an ideal power-running complement when Stevenson needs a breather.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Expected to debut Week 6
Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Thursday that he hopes to have Dulcich (hamstring) back from injured reserve for the Broncos' Week 6 game against the Chargers, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. The third-round rookie out of UCLA has missed the Broncos' first five games of the season, but he was...
CBS Sports
Patriots' Damien Harris: Listed as questionable for Sunday
Harris (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Browns after practicing in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports. Per Zack Cox of NESN.com, previous reports indicated that Harris was expected to miss time, but the running back's official 'questionable'...
