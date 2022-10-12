ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC vs. Utah picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 college football game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
The USC Trojans play the Utah Utes in a Week 7 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday.

Which team will win the game?

Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. MST and can be seen on Fox.

Utah is a 3.5-point favorite in the game, according to Tipico Sportsbook .

Utah is -180 on the moneyline and USC is +145.

The over/under for the game is set at 64.5 points.

Doc's Sports : Take USC with the points vs. Utah

Josh Schonwald writes: "The Utes are relinquishing 19.0 points per contest, ranking them 30th in the country. Utah has surrendered a total of 819 yards on the ground (136.5 yards per game) as well as 8 touchdowns rushing on the year. This season, they have conceded 114 points in total."

Odds Checker : Take Utah on the moneyline vs. USC

Matt MacKay writes: "I believed in Utah last weekend and while it was disappointing, I don't foresee Whittingham allowing the Utes to drop two in a row, especially in front of a home crowd under the lights."

Sports Chat Place : Go with USC with the points against Utah

It writes: "I’m going to try USC. We should have a pretty fun matchup here regardless, though. The Trojans managed 369 total yards, 5.3 yards per play and 23 first downs in their win over Washington State. USC has been scoring well this year, with just one game under 30 points so far (17 versus Oregon State)."

Picks and Parlays : USC 31, Utah 27

It writes: "USC is playing as well as any school in the nation and the Trojans have covered the number in four of the last six overall. USA has the 17th highest scoring team in the nation averaging at 42.2 points per game and is holding opponents to an average of just 19.6 points per game. Utah's defense is tough at 14.4 points per game but will face their biggest test on Saturday when playing against the Caleb Williams’ led Trojans."

Betsperts : Take USC with the points vs. Utah

Dan Weiner writes: "Our prediction to win this matchup is USC, and we predict that USC will cover the spread (Utah -3.5). Finally, we see the scoring in this one going under the posted total of 64.5 points."

ESPN : Utah has a 61.7% chance to win the game

The site's Football Power Index gives USC a 38.3% chance to pick up the victory in Saturday's Pac-12 football game in Salt Lake City.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: USC vs. Utah picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 college football game?

