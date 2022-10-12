ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Arizona vs. Washington picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 college football game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Arizona Wildcats play the Washington Huskies in a Week 7 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday.

Which team will win the game?

Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. MST and can be seen on Pac-12 Networks.

Washington is a 14.5-point favorite in the game, according to Tipico Sportsbook .

Washington is -550 on the moneyline and Arizona is +400.

The over/under for the game is set at 72.5 points.

More: USC vs. Utah picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 college football game?

Doc's Sports : Take Washington to cover vs. Arizona

Josh Schonwald writes: "The Huskies are conceding 27.8 PPG, which has them ranked 80th in D-1. Washington has conceded a total of 696 yards rushing (116.0 yards/game) and 6 touchdowns by way of the ground game for the campaign. This year, they have allowed 167 points. They have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air and 234.7 yards/outing, ranking them 75th in the nation. The Huskies defense has participated in 386 plays, which has them sitting 52nd in D-1."

More: Washington State vs. Oregon State picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 football game?

Dimers.com : Washington 42, Arizona 28

It writes: "Dimers.com's predicted final score for Arizona vs. Washington at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium this Saturday has Washington winning 42-28."

More: Oklahoma State vs. TCU picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Big 12 college football game?

Sports Chat Place : Go with Arizona with the points vs. Washington

Chris Ruffolo writes: "I get the case to be made for Washington at home as they’ve done a good job covering the number. However, this is a big number to be giving up with an Arizona team that’s capable of scoring in bunches as we’ve seen already this season, scoring 31 or more in four of their six games. The Wildcats did struggle in step up spots against Oregon and Mississippi State, but Washington’s defense has been shaky as of late and I think Arizona’s fully capable of keeping this one inside of a pair of touchdowns. Give me Arizona and the points in this one."

More: Penn State vs. Michigan picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Big Ten college football game?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a87Ya_0iVutWxP00

Betsperts : Take Arizona with the points against Washington

Dan Weiner writes: "Our prediction to win this game is Washington, and we predict that Arizona will cover the spread (Washington -15.5). Finally, we see the scoring in this one going under the posted total of 73 points."

More: Alabama vs. Tennessee picks, predictions, odds: Who wins SEC college football game?

Picks and Parlays : Washington 42, Arizona 7

Cameron Ross writes: "Washington returns home this week on a bit of a skid and will turn things around against a lackluster Arizona team. Look for Washington to control this game from the opening kickoff as they coast to an easy win. Take Washington this week to get their fifth victory of the season with a win and cover at home."

More: Mississippi State vs. Kentucky picks, predictions, odds: Who wins SEC football game?

ESPN : Washington has an 89% chance to win the game

The site's Football Power Index gives Arizona an 11% shot at picking up the victory in the Pac-12 game on Saturday.

More: Clemson vs. Florida State picks, predictions, odds: Who wins ACC college football game?

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona vs. Washington picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 college football game?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Tucson, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Tucson. The Nogales High School football team will have a game with Mountain View High School - Marana on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. The Valley Christian High School football team will have a game with Pusch Ridge Christian Academy on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
TUCSON, AZ
Fronteras Desk

Tucson activists canvas for for Prop. 308 as early voting begins

Early voting began Wednesday in Arizona. Undocumented students and advocates in Tucson marked the day with a canvassing campaign for Proposition 308. The measure would give all students who graduate from an Arizona high school and live in the state for at least two years access to in-state tuition, regardless of immigration status.
TUCSON, AZ
kjzz.org

Gas prices tick down in Arizona despite national increase

Gas prices in Arizona have started to tick down a bit since oil refineries in California went offline for expected and unexpected maintenance. The state’s average prices have fallen 3 cents since a week ago. The biggest relief came to the Phoenix and Scottsdale areas. Since areas like Tucson get their oil from Texas, they did not see the same rapid jumps as other parts of the state.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Pullman, WA
Seattle, WA
Football
Pullman, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
City
Tucson, AZ
City
Seattle, WA
State
Kentucky State
Local
Washington Sports
Tucson, AZ
College Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Arizona College Sports
State
Alabama State
Pullman, WA
Football
State
Utah State
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tucson, AZ

Tucson, Arizona, is one of the best places to go when you want a place to unwind or a vacation for a few days. With over 300 days of rays of sunshine, superb desert scenery, and a great list of restaurants that you must try, Tucson is the best place to go!
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Rain chances to rise, temps to drop this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona is seeing calm, dry conditions with warm daytime highs reaching the low 90s around Tucson. Overnight lows are staying in the 60s for the metro area. On Friday, we're expecting the pattern to continue with highs in the low 90s, light winds and...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#College Football#Sec Football#American Football#The Arizona Wildcats#Pac 12 Networks#Usc#Doc S Sports#Ppg#Huskies#Oregon State
roadtirement.com

Fort Lowell Park showcases 19th century military history of Tucson

Fort Lowell in Tucson takes you back to the days of the 19th century, primarily the military history of the Arizona Territory. Fort Lowell Park is now a large city park northeast of downtown Tucson. It is home to several ballparks and soccer fields. The ground is also the site of a former frontier Army fort. The original military post was opened in 1860 on the outskirts of the then tiny town of Tucson. This location was abandoned several years later and moved to the Fort Lowell site, seven miles northeast of downtown Tucson. The fort remained until it was decommissioned and abandoned in 1891.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Korean corn dogs are now in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new viral sensation has made its way to the Old Pueblo. Korean corn dogs are the latest buzz online, and on of to locations that serve them is opening its doors in Tucson. Two Hands Corn Dogs has changed the game when it...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
thisistucson.com

57 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Oct. 13-16 📽️🌮🌴

In the matter of only one weekend, you can catch a movie during a film festival, ride a glowing seesaw, shop plants and local art, and go pumpkin picking. What else? The Salt & Lime Fiesta features live music, taco row and margaritas. Kids can read to shelter pets at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. There's an ~aqua~ pumpkin patch happening thanks to Tucson Parks and Rec. The finale of Drag Wars at Bumsteds is this Sunday. Plus, LOTS more!
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Union Jack brings Brit fare over the pond

When Dr. Sukhi Ghuman speaks about the hub of British culture, this native of England’s East Midlands region and longtime resident of Nottingham waxes nostalgic about the pub. This is a place that he calls “a congregational point” where “assembly is a social necessity.” And it was his longing...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Social Security gets biggest bump in 41 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The cost of living adjustment for Social Security will see its biggest increase in 41 years, 8.7%. That means for every thousand dollar in Social Security, SSI or veterans benefits, they’ll get an $87 a month increase. “It helps a lot because it’s been...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Crews battle fire at Tucson recycling center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews battled a two-alarm fire at a Tucson recycling on Thursday. Oct. 13. The Tucson Fire Department said the blaze happened at SA Recycling, located near Miracle Mile and Interstate 10, around 3:07 p.m. According to TFD, the first engine was on the scene...
TUCSON, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy