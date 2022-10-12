ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State vs. Oregon State picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 football game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
The Washington State Cougars play the Oregon State Beavers in a Week 7 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday.

Which team will win the game?

Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. MST and can be seen on Pac-12 Networks.

Oregon State is a 3.5-point favorite in the game, according to Tipico Sportsbook .

Oregon State is -190 on the moneyline and Washington State is +155.

The over/under for the game is set at 52.5 points.

Doc's Sports : Take Oregon State to cover vs. Washington State

Guy Bruhn writes: "Oregon State has allowed a total of 855 yards rushing (142.5 yards/game) and 11 touchdowns on the ground on the campaign. They have yielded 7 touchdowns via the pass as well as 215.7 yards/outing, ranking them 55th in college football. The Beavers defense has taken the field for 382 plays, which has them sitting 45th in D-1. The Beavers are surrendering 27.2 points per contest, which has them ranked 75th in D-1. In total, they have allowed 163 total points."

Sports Chat Place : Go with Washington State with the points vs. Oregon State

It writes: "I’m probably staying with Washington State. The Cougars had a decent first half against a very good USC team in their last outing, but eventually fell apart. Washington State would finish with an ugly 4-of-13 run on third-down tries and a whopping 11 penalties in the loss. This should be a much more comparable matchup, and I like the Cougars to score better here."

Betsperts : Take Washington State with the points against Oregon State

Matt Rooney writes: "Our pick to win this game is Washington State, and we predict that Washington State will cover the spread (Oregon State -3.5). Finally, we see the scoring in this one going under the posted total of 53.5 points."

Dimers.com : Oregon State 27, Washington State 24

It writes: "Dimers.com's predicted final score for Washington State vs. Oregon State at Reser Stadium this Saturday has Oregon State winning 27-24."

Picks and Parlays : Oregon State 35, Washington State 20

Cameron Ross writes: "Oregon State is the better team in this matchup, and it will show Saturday from the opening kickoff. Oregon State has an explosive and talented offense that will overwhelm Washington state. Take Oregon State to do enough this week at home to get another PAC 12 victory."

ESPN : Oregon State has a 62.3% chance to win the game

The site's Football Power Index gives Washington State a 37.7% chance to win the Pac-12 football game in Corvallis on Saturday.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Washington State vs. Oregon State picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 football game?

