Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 6 game

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
The Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 6 game, the first game on the Week 6 NFL schedule.

Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game.

NFL Week 6 picks, predictions:

How to watch Commanders vs. Bears NFL Week 6 game:

The game can be seen at 5:15 p.m. MST time streaming on Amazon Prime.

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be in the broadcast booth for the game and Kaylee Hartung will be the reporter.

How to watch:NFL Week 6 schedule, television information

The Bears are a 0.5-point favorite in the game.

The Bears are -115 on the money line in the game, which will be played at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The Commanders are -103.

The over/under for the game is set at 38.5 points.

NFL Week 6 odds:

The Commanders are coming off a 21-17 loss against the Tennessee Titans.

The Bears lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 29-22.

These teams did not play each other last season.

NFL power rankings:Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants sizzle

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

