Detectives investigating dead body found in Wapato Orchard

WAPATO, Wash. — Detectives are investigating after a dead body was found in an orchard in Wapato Monday, Oct. 10.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called out to the 1000 block of Ragan Road on Monday morning, finding a body with wounds in an orchard.

They are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the person, but will do so one the death notification has been made and the autopsy is completed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergio Reyna at (509) 574-2567 or CrimeStoppers at (800) 222-8477.

