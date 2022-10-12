ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Most violent ‘gamma ray burst’ ever seen strikes Earth and scientists don’t know where it came from

By Jona Jaupi
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3igrjP_0iVutSQV00

SCIENTISTS have just observed a record-breaking gamma-ray burst.

On October 9, observatories around the globe detected a very powerful gamma ray.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ua1gG_0iVutSQV00
Scientists have just observed a record-breaking gamma-ray burst. Credit: ESO/A. Roquette

Gamma rays are a penetrating form of electromagnetic radiation that develop from the radioactive decay of atomic nuclei.

This specific flare was "record-breaking", according to a tweet by astrophysics site Astro Colibri.

"Yesterday, October 19, a record-breaking gamma-ray burst was detected by a whole range of observatories," the entity tweeted.

"It was so bright that it was initially named as a new X-ray source 'Swift J1913.1+1946' and only later characterized as a gamma-ray burst."

Shortly after that realization, the flare of energetic radiation has been renamed 'GRB 221009A'.

Detected at around 2.4 billion light-years away, this is one of the closest gamma-ray flares we've observed.

The X-ray flux, which was recorded by an XRT instrument onboard the Nasa Swift observatory, is "truly exceptional," Astro Colibri said.

Furthermore, this gamma-ray burst is the most energetic ever detected at around 18 teraelectronvolts, per ScienceAlert.

Despite its close proximity to our planet, this burst of radiation poses absolutely no threat to Earth.

Why is it significant?

Gamma-ray radiation is the most energetic form of light in the Universe.

These bursts mark the end of the life of a massive star, otherwise known as a supernova.

They can also develop after a collision between two neutron stars.

Scientists are hoping that this specific gamma-ray burst can shed further light on these explosions.

"This is indeed a very exciting event!" astronomer and transient event specialist Gemma Anderson of the Curtin University node of The International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) in Australia told ScienceAlert.

"This event being so nearby but also very energetic means the radio, optical, X-ray, and gamma-ray light it produces is extremely bright and therefore easy to observe," Anderson added.

"We can therefore study this GRB with lots of big and small telescopes around the world and collect very comprehensive datasets as it first brightens and then fades away."

Comments / 139

Beth Ann McKean
2d ago

What Year was this article written. Today is October 12th 2022. It is a crazy mixed up time on Earth but we need current information. The article said "yesterday, October 19th!!!

Reply(9)
46
Patrick Reedy
2d ago

That gramma ray gun I built ,I was testing it, I'm going to take over the world with the help of Pinky and the Brain.

Reply(5)
23
babblingJoeDmichiO
2d ago

I remember when this happened! a few hours later I had the ability to climb walls and shoot laser beams from my eyes.

Reply(1)
17
Related
IFLScience

Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme

Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Observatories#Xrt#Sciencealert#Universe
Fatherly

The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See

When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Ingram Atkinson

Scientists may have discovered an 'immortal' creature

Imagine a creature that can live forever almost indefinitely. Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can change shape and size. It lives in the waters around Japan, China and Korea, and its ability to transform into different shapes has made it popular among aquarium owners. The genus Turritus includes over 100 species of hydrozoans (jellyfish) which are sometimes referred to as sea pansies because they look like flowers growing in the ocean. These creatures reproduce asexually by splitting into two or more pieces called polyps with attached tentacles through which they capture food for themselves:
Upworthy

Researchers dumped tons of coffee waste into a forest. This is what it looks like now.

This article originally appeared on 03.29.21 One of the biggest problems with coffee production is that it generates an incredible amount of waste. Once coffee beans are separated from cherries, about 45% of the entire biomass is discarded. So for every pound of roasted coffee we enjoy, an equivalent amount of coffee pulp is discarded into massive landfills across the globe. That means that approximately 10 million tons of coffee pulp is discarded into the environment every year.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Maya Devi

507-year-old creature may be the world’s oldest living being

In 2006 a team of researchers from Bangor University went to an island for exploration, where they discovered an old clam, Ming. Its scientific name is Arctica Islandica, commonly known as Quahog. They were curious to know its age, so they opened up and counted the growth rings along the clam’s hinge ligament. They were mesmerized to know that the clam was 405 years old. But sadly, Ming died as soon as they opened it up.
msn.com

Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?

Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
TRAVEL
iheart.com

Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars

An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Six recent discoveries that have changed how we think about human origins

Scientific study of human evolution historically reassured us of a comforting order to things. It has painted humans as as cleverer, more intellectual and caring than our ancestral predecessors. From archaeological reconstructions of Neanderthals as stooped, hairy and brutish, to "cavemen" movies, our ancient ancestors got a bad press. Over...
SCIENCE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
816K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy