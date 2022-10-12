Most violent ‘gamma ray burst’ ever seen strikes Earth and scientists don’t know where it came from

SCIENTISTS have just observed a record-breaking gamma-ray burst.

On October 9, observatories around the globe detected a very powerful gamma ray.

Scientists have just observed a record-breaking gamma-ray burst. Credit: ESO/A. Roquette

Gamma rays are a penetrating form of electromagnetic radiation that develop from the radioactive decay of atomic nuclei.

This specific flare was "record-breaking", according to a tweet by astrophysics site Astro Colibri.

"Yesterday, October 19, a record-breaking gamma-ray burst was detected by a whole range of observatories," the entity tweeted.

"It was so bright that it was initially named as a new X-ray source 'Swift J1913.1+1946' and only later characterized as a gamma-ray burst."

Shortly after that realization, the flare of energetic radiation has been renamed 'GRB 221009A'.

Detected at around 2.4 billion light-years away, this is one of the closest gamma-ray flares we've observed.

The X-ray flux, which was recorded by an XRT instrument onboard the Nasa Swift observatory, is "truly exceptional," Astro Colibri said.

Furthermore, this gamma-ray burst is the most energetic ever detected at around 18 teraelectronvolts, per ScienceAlert.

Despite its close proximity to our planet, this burst of radiation poses absolutely no threat to Earth.

Why is it significant?

Gamma-ray radiation is the most energetic form of light in the Universe.

These bursts mark the end of the life of a massive star, otherwise known as a supernova.

They can also develop after a collision between two neutron stars.

Scientists are hoping that this specific gamma-ray burst can shed further light on these explosions.

"This is indeed a very exciting event!" astronomer and transient event specialist Gemma Anderson of the Curtin University node of The International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) in Australia told ScienceAlert.

"This event being so nearby but also very energetic means the radio, optical, X-ray, and gamma-ray light it produces is extremely bright and therefore easy to observe," Anderson added.

"We can therefore study this GRB with lots of big and small telescopes around the world and collect very comprehensive datasets as it first brightens and then fades away."