Detroit, MI

Tigers claim utility player Jermaine Palacios, cut righty Drew Hutchison

By Evan Petzold, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

After a couple moves to the front office, Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris has completed his first roster transactions since taking over day-to-day operations of the club last week.

The Tigers claimed utility infielder Jermaine Palacios off waivers from the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, and in another move, right-hander Drew Hutchison was designated for assignment for the third time in 2022.

Palacios, 26, made his MLB debut in May.

A BIG NEED: How Tigers plan to find 'secret sauce' through hitting with aligned philosophy

The Twins signed Palacios out of Venezuela in 2014, but he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in February 2018 in exchange for right-hander Jake Odorizzi. After two seasons with the Rays, Palacios became a minor-league free agent and returned to the Twins ahead of the 2021 campaign.

In 2022, Palacios reached the Triple-A level. He hit .283 with 14 home runs, 34 walks and 102 strikeouts in 102 games, posting 12 stolen bases (in 21 attempts), a 7.9% walk rate and a .341 on-base percentage.

But Palacios struggled upon his MLB promotion.

He collected 10 hits in 70 at-bats, for a .143 batting average, while working four walks compared to 27 strikeouts in 30 games. Both of his extra-base hits went for home runs. The Twins called him up in May and September, believing he could be a serviceable utility player.

Palacios, who has minor-league options remaining, played four positions in the majors: 14 games (12 starts) at shortstop, 12 games (six starts) at second base, one game at third and on game at first. In Triple-A, he added experience in left and right field.

AN INJURED STARTER: Tarik Skubal hopes Tigers got bad injuries out of way, setting up future success

Hutchison, 32, has been designated for assignment by the Tigers four times since the 2021 season: August 2021, May 2022, June 2022 and October 2022. This season, the seven-year MLB veteran logged a 4.53 ERA with 42 walks and 68 strikeouts across 105⅓ innings in 28 games (18 starts).

Hutchison stepped up when the Tigers needed him to eat innings, but he doesn't throw enough strikes and the team avoids paying him a projected $1.8 million in salary arbitration .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press:

