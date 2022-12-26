ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco’s Baby Bump Album While Expecting 1st Child With Tom Pelphrey: Photos

Us Weekly
 8 days ago
Coming soon! Kaley Cuoco has given fans glimpses of her pregnancy progress since announcing she and Tom Pelphrey have a baby on the way.

"💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!" the Big Bang Theory alum gushed in her October 2022 Instagram reveal , sharing several photos of herself celebrating with the Ozark actor.

The couple, who took their romance public in May 2022, cut open a cake to reveal they're having a daughter. Pelphrey uploaded an Instagram post of his own at the time, writing in the caption, "And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️."

In one sweet snap, the twosome held mugs that read "Mama Bear" and "Papa Bear." Another picture showed Cuoco and Pelphrey kissing while discovering the sex of their upcoming arrival.

The Meet Cute actress moved on with the New Jersey native in the wake of her split from ex-husband Karl Cook . Us Weekly confirmed in June 2022 that the former spouses finalized their divorce after announcing their separation the previous September.

Before tying the knot with the equestrian, Cuoco was married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016. In a candid April 2022 Glamour profile, the California native asserted that she wasn't planning to rush down the aisle for a third time.

"I will never get married again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again," she told the magazine. "Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover."

She explained at the time: " I believe in love because I've had incredible relationships . I know that they're out there. I like being someone's partner and having that companionship. We've all been there where you think, 'Oh, my God, I'm never going to meet someone else.' And you do. There are great people that come into your life and they leave your life. And there are reasons for all of it."

Cuoco added that she knew "someone is out there" for her, even if it took her some time to find The One. "I'm not someone that wants to be by myself. I just need to figure out my priorities a little bit and make sure now I know that I need to water that relationship," the Flight Attendant star said. "I want to change, I want to be better."

Long before she started her journey to motherhood, the Wedding Ringer star — an avid animal lover — was confident she could handle kids . "I think if you can take care of a plant, then you can take care of a dog and then you can have a baby," she told E! News in 2014. "It's all in the order."

Scroll down for a glimpse of Cuoco's baby bump progress:

