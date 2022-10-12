ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

People's Do It Store will no longer sell home goods, will keep rentals

By Samuel Lisec, Galesburg Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VgpzK_0iVurqLP00

GALESBURG — The city’s oldest and very first home center is closing this month.

The People’s Do It Center lumber and hardware store located at 468 E. Berrien St. will close for good after Oct. 31. However, the store’s rental division and its sales and service of STIHL power equipment will continue to be available at 465 E. Berrien St.

Steve Hawkinson, president of the Peoples Do It Center, said he wouldn’t close the home center if he was 20 years younger. Though 70, Hawkinson emphasized he does not feel old and he will not be retiring, but he would like to close the shop on his terms while he still can.

“We're going to miss the people we work with and I think we're going to miss mostly our customers that we would see regularly,” Hawkinson said. “I'm not looking forward to it, I'm kind of a little saddened by it, but it was on my terms and it was a decision we made, and I just think the time was right.”

Hawkinson said he picked the People’s Do It Center closure date three years ago. He described the closure of the home center as just another evolution in the family business’ long lifespan as he and the remaining employees turn their focus to the store’s rental division, its fastest growing area.

The Peoples Do It Center began as a coal and fuel company in 1902. Hawkinson’s father, Lloyd Hawkinson, purchased half a stake of the store in 1945 and the place evolved into a lumber business in 1955 and then a home center in the 1960s.

Steve Hawkinson said he believes the Peoples Do It Center is Galesburg’s very first home center that offered both lumber and hardware products under one roof.

Hawkinson became president of his father’s business in 1980, and said he has enjoyed the unique experience that allowed his father to be his business partner, his fishing buddy and his best friend.

Though Hawkinson will be working less with the closure of the home center, which will allow him to spend more time with his family, he said he’s never looked forward to retirement and will continue to be busy overseeing the expansion of the rental business and the People’s Do It Center location in Monmouth.

He said he has been working in his father’s store for 10 years straight before he graduated college and began working for the shop full-time in 1974.

“It was something I always wanted to do,” Hawkinson said. “Every spare minute, every snow day, every holiday, every summer break. It was what I loved.”

Comments / 1

Related
1470 WMBD

Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center

PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
PRINCETON, IL
wgil.com

Pizza Talk With Local Happy Joe’s New Owner

Happy Joe’s Pizza went through some changes with some of their company owned stores of late. Our local Happy Joe’s was spared as the former manager became the current franchise owner. New owner Leslie Boynton joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the venture.
GALESBURG, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monmouth, IL
City
Galesburg, IL
Local
Illinois Business
Galesburg, IL
Business
Pen City Current

Holtkamp's retirement leaves business in good hands

FORT MADISON - Sitting in one of the display furniture sets at Holtkamps Floors, Decors, & Furniture in Fort Madison, Sandy and Dave Holtkamp look around with a sigh of relief, and maybe sadness. But no regret. The two started Holtkamp's Flooring 34 years ago Oct. 11, and built a...
1470 WMBD

More cuts at Journal Star parent company

PEORIA, Ill. – Staff and printed editions of the Peoria Journal Star have been cut significantly over the years — now, the cuts may get worse. According to a company e-mail obtained by the Poynter Institute, parent company Gannett announced this week more cuts, on top of four hundred layoffs and four hundred open position cuts made months ago.
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#The Rental#Business Industry#Linus Business#The People
WGIL - Galesburg's news

US Gas in Galesburg suffers a second break-in over the course of a month

In just over a month’s time, the US Gas convenience store suffered a second break-in. Galesburg Police responded to a security alarm at the store in the 2100 block of East Main street just after 1:00 in the morning on Monday, October 10th. Officers discovered the front glass door was shattered. Police approached and noticed a brick had been thrown through it, and a side door was left slightly open. No one was inside, and it’s unclear if anything was taken at the time of the police report. A male witness told police he observed a tall, younger suspect wearing a mask and all black depart the side door onto a side street. The store’s owner was in the process of collecting security video at the time of the report. Back on September 13th, police responded to US Gas for a broken glass door. Officers searched the area for suspects, and several hours later were called back to the store and discovered the door was completely shattered. Cash was missing, several display cases were damaged and items were scattered throughout the building. The investigation in both instances is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Galesburg burglaries: Burglars broke into Bob's Towing and stole an impounded motorcycle

GALESBURG — At 11:28 a.m. Saturday, a stolen, impounded motorcycle and several other items were reported stolen from Bob’s Towing, 1283 S. Henderson St. The owner of the business explained that at some point overnight someone had cut the padlock from the front gate to enter the business. Another padlock was cut to enter the building and remove an impounded motorcycle. The motorcycle had earlier been reported stolen and involved in a high speed chase on Sept. 25. In addition, two battery chargers and a reciprocating saw, valued at a total of $350, were reported stolen.
GALESBURG, IL
wvik.org

A Food Pantry, 'NOW' On Wheels

On Wednesday, the community action agency launched its first "Pop-up Food Pantry" at its office in Rock Island. Volunteers out more than 400 boxes of food from Project NOW's new food truck. And the River Bend Food Bank is a partner in the new program. Dwight Ford is the Executive...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
geneseorepublic.com

Dan Dauw: Hitting the trout is good; hitting deer, not so much

The Illinois Fall Trout Season opens Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The two closest locations are Moline’s Prospect Park Lagoon, which opens at 5 a.m., and the Hennepin Canal Parkway, Sheffield, at 6 a.m. Besides an Illinois fishing license, you must also have a trout stamp. Rainbow trout are hard fighters, easy to clean and great tasting. The daily limit is 5 trout.
MOLINE, IL
25newsnow.com

Local thrift store celebrates grand opening at new location

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Hope Chest in Pekin held a ribbon cutting ceremony outside of their new location. It’s a faith-based organization dedicated to helping those in crisis. The new location at 1414 and 1416 North 8th Street offers many improvements including increased and safer parking, donations...
PEKIN, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

A million dollar boost? City considers pledge toward construction of Railroad Hall of Fame

The National Railroad Hall of Fame appears primed to receive major financial backing from the city of Galesburg. On Monday, the Galesburg City Council will consider a proposed resolution which would see the city pledge up to $1 million toward the construction and development of a National Railroad Hall of Fame museum and visitors in downtown Galesburg.
GALESBURG, IL
wcbu.org

Request to delay construction of Peoria’s next landfill is withdrawn

The company under contract to build Peoria's third landfill has officially withdrawn a request to delay construction. Green For Life Environmental Inc. (GFL), a Toronto-based waste management firm, purchased Peoria Disposal Company last year. In doing so, it assumed responsibility for developing Peoria City/County Landfill No. 3. Earlier this year,...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria County adopts annual tax levy

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County property owners will have to cough up a little more cash after the board of commissioners voted to adopt the annual tax levy Thursday. The property tax rate will remain flat at 82.41 cents per one hundred dollars of equalized assessed value....
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
WQAD

Chelsea gives back to Princeton | Pay It Forward

PRINCETON, Ill. — Scrolling on Facebook is a nightly routine for many of us. During the pandemic, it was one of our methods to stay connected. Chelsea Sanchez used the social media platform to her advantage during the pandemic to make fundraising as simple as posting a comment. “It’s...
PRINCETON, IL
The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Galesburg, IL from Galesburg Register Mail.

 http://galesburg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy