Lima, NY

'An absolute blast.' Mercy High School grad to compete on ‘Jeopardy!’

By Marcia Greenwood, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago

Update, Oct. 13, 2022: Lima, Livingston County, resident Elizabeth Meisenzahl, 21, finished in second place on the Oct. 12 broadcast of "Jeopardy!" with total winnings of $10,001. Cris Pannullo prevailed as champion for a ninth day. His winnings on Oct. 12 totaled $37,821 and for the nine victories add up to $313,323.

***

Original story, Oct. 12: The answer is: This 2019 graduate of Our Lady of Mercy High School will appear on “Jeopardy!” tonight.

Who is Elizabeth Meisenzahl?

Correct. Meisenzahl, a Lima, Livingston County, resident who is a senior majoring in history at the University of Pennsylvania, is a contestant on Wednesday’s broadcast, airing at 7:30 p.m. on WROC-TV (Channel 8).

She taped the episode, hosted by Ken Jennings, in early August, and “It was an absolute blast,” she wrote on social media.

Reached by phone Wednesday morning, Meisenzahl said she took the quiz show’s online test in late spring, was asked to do other tests via Zoom in June, and a few weeks later was invited to travel to Los Angeles to appear on the show, which is taped in Culver City.

“Jeopardy!” recently welcomed back studio audiences, so Meisenzahl was able to bring her mom, Becky, with her.

She said neither of them had been to California before, so they worked in some sightseeing. “We went to the Hollywood Walk of Fame and saw the Hollywood sign, and we went to the beach,” she said.

The idea of appearing on television was nerve-racking, she said, but contestants go through two practice rounds, “So, by the time you actually get to (the taping), it’s mostly fun.”

And the “Jeopardy!” set angles contestants toward the answer board, so she wasn’t fazed by the audience. “You honestly tune it out, or at least I did,” she said.

Tonight, Meisenzahl will watch the episode with her college friends, while family members watch from home in Lima. (She wasn’t allowed to say how she fared.)

Her interest in trivia was fostered by playing MasterMinds,a quiz bowl-style academic competition, at Mercy and watching her sister Mary (a 2015 grad) compete in it as well.

Teacher Richard Myers was MasterMinds coach for the siblings, “and he was the one who got us watching ‘Jeopardy!’ and into trivia in the first place,” Elizabeth told the school.

Meisenzahl is the second local person to compete on “Jeopardy!” this year. On March 22, Rochester resident and engineer Mihir Nene was crowned champion but lost to a challenger the following night.

On Feb. 12, 2020, local software engineer Josh Gruenberg was crowned champion and also reigned for one night.

Reporter Marcia Greenwood covers general assignments. Send story tips to mgreenwo@rocheste.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @MarciaGreenwood .

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: 'An absolute blast.' Mercy High School grad to compete on ‘Jeopardy!’

