Athens, GA

UGA coasting along at No. 1 making life at the top look easy with Vanderbilt followed by off week

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nyRmk_0iVurHtK00

ATHENS —Life at the top has been good for Georgia football, but Kirby Smart is not one to rest easy.

The Bulldogs (6-0,. 3-0 SEC) are ranked No. 1 and are coasting into a 3:30 p.m. homecoming matchup with Vanderbilt as the favorites to win the national championship, per Circa Sports Book.

Smart, of course, wants no part of reflection or any sense of accomplishment at this juncture.

Georgia’s ability to remain at the top of the college football world, even after losing 15 players to the NFL draft and 13 in the portal, is impressive.

Would Smart have believed before the season it was possible UGA would be No. 1 and the title favorite at the halfway point?

“I wouldn’t have cared,” said Smart, who has put together an unprecedented five straight Top 10 seasons at Georgia and is working on a sixth.

WGAU

Athens authors sign copies of new book

The husband and wife team of Judy and Len Garrison are signing copies of their new book 100 Things to Do in Athens Georgia Before You Die. Local co-authors Judy and Len Garrison have presentation/book signings in October for 100 Things to Do in Athens, Georgia Before You Die published by Reedy Press. With the book as your guide, you’ll have all the locals’ tips for exploring the best the city has to offer.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Local briefs: tax talk in Elberton, drive-by shooting in Gainesville

The Athens Downtown Development Authority meets this afternoon. It’s a 2 o’clock session in the Gameday Building on West Broad Street in downtown Athens. There is tax talk today in Elberton, with Elbert County Commissioners holding a joint session with the Bowman City Council to talk about sharing and dividing sales tax revenues. The meeting is set for 5:30 at the Elbert County Government Complex in Elberton.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Suspects charged in Dewitt murder are denied bond

There was a crowded Arena at Jefferson High School for last night’s funeral for Elijah Dewitt. He’s the 18 year-old Jefferson High football standout who was shot and killed last week outside a restaurant at a shopping mall in Gwinnett County. Two teenagers from Lawrenceville, arrested after the shooting in Anderson County South Carolina, are charged in Dewitt’s murder. There are being held without bond in the Gwinnett County jail.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WGAU

B-52s farewell concert tickets go on sale

Tickets for what they say will be the final show of their final tour go on sale today, and they are expected to go fast: the Athens-based B-52s have set November 15 at the Classic Center as the date for their farewell concert. They say ticket proceeds will go to Athens area charities.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Oconee Co Commissioners look to fill openings

From the Oconee Co government website... The Oconee County Board of Commissioners is seeking citizen applicants for appointments to the following:. Oconee County Farmland Preservation Ranking Committee: Two appointments to start January 1, 2023 and expire December 31, 2025. This committee is responsible for ranking Oconee County farms submitted for potential farmland preservation funds. Qualified applicants may have experience in the area of farming or agriculture, and farmland preservation. Meetings are held on an as-needed basis, generally concentrated in the months of July thru December.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

ACCPD investigates deadly vehicle vs pedestrian crash

Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating the Thursday night accident that claimed the life of 34 year-old Carly Johnson of Lawrenceville. Police say she was walking along Cedar Shoals Drive when she was struck by a car. Police say she died on the scene of the wreck that happened shortly after 9:30.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

