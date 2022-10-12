ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry County, SC

Coroner identifies Oct. 4 wreck fatality

By Orion Griffin for The Newberry Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DCyMC_0iVuqwX800

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified 25-year-old Ulysses Angeles, of Blythewood, as the decedent in a vehicular wreck on October 4.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt ,of the S.C. Highway Patrol, said the accident took place around 9:13 a.m. on I-26.

Angeles was the driver of a 2019 Dodge Ram truck heading westbound, a 2020 Kenworth Tractor Trailer was also traveling westbound. The Kenworth changed lanes, hitting the Dodge, overturning the truck and sending it into the median. The truck then struck the cable barrier, ejecting the driver. Angeles was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the coroner.

“This is the third motor vehicle collision within the month that the driver of the vehicle was not wearing their seatbelt. I know many people express the discomfort of a seatbelt or say a seatbelt will not save their life. However, statistics show seatbelts reduce the risk of death by 45%, and cut the risk of serious injury by 50%. Seatbelts prevent drivers and passengers from being ejected during a crash. People not wearing a seatbelt are 30 times more likely to be ejected from a vehicle during a crash. More than three out of four people who are ejected during a fatal crash die from their injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Mr. Angeles as well as with the operator of the 18-wheeler tractor trailer,” Kneece said.

S.C. Highway Patrol and the Newberry County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the collision.

Orion Griffin is an intern with The Newberry Observer, he is a student at Presbyterian College.

Melissa Long Barham
3d ago

Lord have mercy! God rest his soul. God visit his loved ones and grant them healing of soul. Amen. ☦️☦️☦️

Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

