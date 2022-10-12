District soccer schedule
Division 1 at Hartland
Thursday, Oct. 13
Brighton 8, Howell 0
Hartland 2, East Lansing 1
Grand Ledge 1, Holt 0
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Okemos vs. Brighton, 5 p.m.
Hartland vs. Grand Ledge, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Championship, 6 p.m.
Division 2 at Mason
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Tecumseh 3, Adrian 1
Thursday, Oct. 13
Mason 7, Jackson 0
Chelsea 2, Jackson Northwest 0
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Pinckney vs. Tecumseh, 5:30 p.m.
Mason vs. Chelsea, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Championship, 6:30 p.m.
Division 2 at Fenton
Wednesday, Oct. 12
South Lyon East 6, Lake Fenton 1
Thursday, Oct. 13
Walled Lake Western 7, Fowlerville 1
Linden 6, Holly 2
Monday, Oct. 17
Walled Lake Western at Fenton, 4:30 p.m.
South Lyon East vs. Linden, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Championship, 6:30 p.m.
Division 4 at Genesee Christian
Thursday, Oct. 13
Charyl Stockwell 6, Byron 2
Friday, Oct. 14
Oakland Christian 8, Novi Christian 0
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Charyl Stockwell at Genesee Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Oakland Christian at Clarkston Everest, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Championship, 4 p.m.
This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: District soccer schedule
