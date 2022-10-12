ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
District soccer schedule

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
 3 days ago

Division 1 at Hartland

Thursday, Oct. 13

Brighton 8, Howell 0

Hartland 2, East Lansing 1

Grand Ledge 1, Holt 0

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Okemos vs. Brighton, 5 p.m.

Hartland vs. Grand Ledge, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Championship, 6 p.m.

Division 2 at Mason

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Tecumseh 3, Adrian 1

Thursday, Oct. 13

Mason 7, Jackson 0

Chelsea 2, Jackson Northwest 0

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Pinckney vs. Tecumseh, 5:30 p.m.

Mason vs. Chelsea, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

Division 2 at Fenton

Wednesday, Oct. 12

South Lyon East 6, Lake Fenton 1

Thursday, Oct. 13

Walled Lake Western 7, Fowlerville 1

Linden 6, Holly 2

Monday, Oct. 17

Walled Lake Western at Fenton, 4:30 p.m.

South Lyon East vs. Linden, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

Division 4 at Genesee Christian

Thursday, Oct. 13

Charyl Stockwell 6, Byron 2

Friday, Oct. 14

Oakland Christian 8, Novi Christian 0

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Charyl Stockwell at Genesee Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Oakland Christian at Clarkston Everest, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Championship, 4 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: District soccer schedule

Related
MLive.com

Metro Detroit 2022 high school football power rankings for Week 8

Southfield A&T returns to the Metro Detroit top 10 high school football rankings and immediately faces a fellow top 10 opponent in West Bloomfield this week. Belleville and Livonia Churchill also meet in a battle of unbeaten ranked teams while River Rouge and Warren De La Salle will square off as well.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

DeWitt Finds Friday Foe

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt High School’s football team will play a home game this Friday after all. The Panthers accepted a forfeit last week from Okemos and Tuesday Lansing Everett notified DeWitt it would not play this Friday night’s scheduled game. DeWitt has instead lined up non league foe Detroit Loyola who comes to town with a 7pm kick off. DeWitt will not get the forfeit win from Everett since it scheduled another game instead. The Panthers have a 4-3 season record.
DEWITT, MI
WILX-TV

Hillsdale College to break ground on new stadium and field

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale will break ground on the Lenda and Glenda Hill Stadium and Delp Field on Oct. 21. This project is part of the College’s outdoor athletic facility improvement plan. The new baseball field and the stadium will include a concession stand, covered grandstand, dugouts, press box, stadium lighting, and a synthetic turf field.
HILLSDALE, MI
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive.com

State high school golf preview: Players, teams to watch in all 4 divisions this weekend

The girls golf state golf tournaments in all four divisions will be held Friday and Saturday Oct. 14-15 at various sites around the state. Division 1 will be played at Bedford Valley Golf Club in Battle Creek, Division 2 will be played Michigan State’s Forest Akers West, Division 3 will be played across the street at Forest Akers East and Division 4 will be played at Grand Valley State’s The Meadows.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
MLive.com

Game Day Grand Rapids! Meet the Player of the Week, see Friday schedules

Blake Herron racked up votes like he rolled up yardage last week. The Caledonia junior rushed for 221 yards and four touchdowns in Caledonia’s 47-12 win over Grand Haven. That performance landed Herron on the Grand Rapids Player of the Week 7 Poll, and the Fighting Scots voters turned out strong. Herron was voted the week’s top player in the poll, which closed Friday morning, earning nearly 44 percent of the votes cast.
CALEDONIA, MI
