NIC-10 Week 7 football stats: Record number of QBs approach passing milestone

Jefferson sophomore Sebastian Bracius fell out of the NIC-10 passing lead this week after Boylan junior Connor Dennis moved up to 1,281 yards, 43 more than Bracius.

But Bracius had another solid day and is now less than 200 yards away from James Dunner's school record. And his favorite target, Tyler Gaines, is now just the fifth Jefferson receiver to ever reach 500 yards in a season (although school record-holder Ricky Ellis did it twice).

Seven NIC-10 quarterbacks are now within 162 yards or fewer of 1,000 on the season, which would be a conference record. The most the conference has had previously is five 1,000-yard passers. That's been done several times. But last year there were only two, and both had less than Dennis has now. So Friday night could be a record day for the NIC-10.

Here are all of our NIC-10 stats leaders through seven weeks, plus Rochelle. All stats are provided by the coaches. We are still missing Belvidere's stats from Week 7 but will update them as soon as we receive them.

RUSHING

PlayerSchoolAttsYdsAvgTD

Garrett GenslerRochelle1111,23111.117

Jayvon JonesGuilford1098477.811

Jahmani MuhammadHarlem1278406.68

Mekhi GloverBoylan686449.58

Trey TaftRochelle696289.19

Deterrace DotsonEast825136.33

Darius FortNorth844785.74

Nico BertolinoNorth4144911.06

Patrick Dubose, Jr.Auburn714496.36

Javius CatlinEast864124.84

Maddox GyllenswanNorth803634.58

Estin FichterHononegah863564.13

Cole WarrenHononegah683545.27

Denarius JacksonFreeport823524.34

Rasheed JohnsonBoylan393509.07

Erich MetzgerRochelle483477.23

Chauncey JacksonJefferson423428.12

Xzaveon SegnerFreeport673164.72

Cody Collum-StoverRochelle332668.14

Trent DinsmoreNorth632574.13

Luke PoppeHononegah492495.11

PASSING

PlayerSchoolComp-AttsYardsTDINT

Connor DennisBoylan65-1301,281184

Sebastian BraciusJefferson89-1501,238125

Anthony PurifoyAuburn57-11391868

Skyler WolfGuilford57-106912122

Xzaveon SegnerFreeport58-11885899

Cole WarrenHononegah61-127854134

Austin RedmonHarlem51-11283874

Hayden InmanRochelle14-2729642

Derek AndersonHarlem20-3127531

Maddox GyllenswanNorth6-1216811

Twaine PhillipsEast7-257301

Mahki MathewsEast6-246614

RECEIVING

PlayerSchoolRec.YdsAvgTD

Tyler GainesJefferson3250315.78

Dedric MaconFreeport2039719.96

Nick JamesJefferson2738714.32

Kelton BusekrosHarlem2037718.96

Mark HarrisBoylan2136817.55

DeAndre YoungHarlem1936519.23

Randy JohnsonJefferson2034017.02

Athavion ColemanAuburn1933317.52

Bryce TessendorfFreeport1831117.31

Ladamion HoffmanGuilford1029629.66

Rasheed JohnsonBoylan1525617.11

J'Mar JohnsonBoylan1225421.23

Marquez JordanGuilford1623314.62

Leonard SpatesAuburn1322817.52

Isaiah HouiHononegah1822012.24

Jacob ScadutoHononegah1521514.33

