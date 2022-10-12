AARP hosting document shredding event at Arvest Ballpark

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As part of its ongoing efforts to help consumers avoid falling victim to identity theft, AARP Arkansas is partnering with Rock Solid Shredding to host “ShredFest,” an event to provide free shredding of personal financial documents and other sensitive records.

According to a press release, the event will happen on Saturday, October 15 at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale from 9 a.m. until noon. The event is free and open to the public, not just AARP members. However, a canned food donation for the local pantry is encouraged.

There is a limit of three boxes per vehicle and no business documents are allowed. All the information about the event is available here .

