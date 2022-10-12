Read full article on original website
Blue Jays Stomp Horace, Ready for Fargo North Thursday Night
HORACE, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School football team scored 46 unanswered points in a 46-12 blowout win over Horace. Jamestown and Horace were tied at six after the first quarter until the rushing attack opened up in a big way. Jamestown’s Aden Braun had two touchdowns over 30 yards and rushed for 127 yards in the win. Payton Hochhatler also found the endzone twice on the ground with rushes of 17 and 14 yards. Hochhalter also went 8-12 for 151 yards and two passing touchdowns.
Hi-Liners Stopped in Overtime Thriller, Suffer First Loss
GRAND FORKS, ND (NewsDakota.com) At the 11-A level, nothing is automatic this season. Grand Forks Central used a 10-yard coffin-corner toss from quarterback Dylan LaMont to Leo Strandell on the first play of double-overtime to hand Valley City it’s first loss, a 24-21 decision at Cushman Field Friday night.
Hi-Liner Cross Country Prepares for State
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Hi-Liner cross country team posted a team win and individual champion honors in their final regular season meet, a prep event for next week’s state meet in Jamestown. Valley City won the girls 4,000 meter event, sweeping th top three individual places and placing...
Hi-Liner Volleyball Topped by Packers
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Hi-Liner volleyball ran into tough sailing in West Fargo Thursday night, as the Packers swept Valley City 3-0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-15). The loss keeps Valley City with three points in the Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) standings, tied with Grand Forks Central for ninth place. Red River knocked off Central 3-1 last night. The Hi-Liners would see Red River in the play-in round if the season started today.
Carrington Falls to Langdon Area/EM Friday Night
LANGDON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich Cardinals scored on their first drive of the game and never looked back as the cruise to a 42-0 victory over Carrington. LAEM improves to 5-3 in Region 2 and 6-3 overall and will play at No. 1 Kindred in the first round of the Class 11B playoffs on Saturday, October 22nd. Carrington will end their season at 3-5 in Region 2 and 3-5 overall.
Hi-Liner Football Travels to Grand Forks tonight
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Hi-Liner football will attempt to win their eighth straight game tonight when they travel to Grand Forks. Valley City faces the Central Knights at Cushman Field tonight. The Hi-Liners ran their record to 7-0 with a 34-6 win over the Jamestown Bluejays last week, in a battle of the then top-ranked and second-ranked teams. Ethan Miller scored three times, and Valley City held Jamestown to just 97 yards total offense.
Minot boy rolls a 300 game
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -A bowling prodigy is rolling up an impressive resume in Minot, North Dakota. Eleven-year-old Tatum Lee is the youngest person to bowl a sanctioned 300-game in the state. After bowling a perfect game, Tatum’s family couldn’t have been prouder. “I threw the ball, and my...
Carrington Wins 3-0 Over Kidder County
Carrington, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—-The Carrington girls volleyball team defeated Kidder Coun ty in straight sets (25-14, 25-15, 25-20) and improved to 22-6 overall. Haley Wolsky had a game high 16 kills to pace the Cardinals offense. Madison Johnson added 8 kills, Emma Hone 7 kills, Isabel Wendel 6 kills, and Kennedy Wendel 5 kills and a match high 4 stuff blocks.
Jimmies Sweep Vikings, Move to 20-2 Overall
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown women’s volleyball team got back in the win column on Wednesday night at home with a straight-set victory over Valley City State University. All three sets ended with a 25-18 score. UJ and VCSU battled through the first set before...
Kimball Scores Four as Jimmies Blank Mount Marty
Goals came early and often for the University of Jamestown women’s soccer team in a 6-0 win over Mount Marty (S.D.) University at the Jimmie Turf Field Wednesday evening. Gaby Sarkis (SO/Campbelltown, Sydney, Australia) scored twice while Kamryn Fiscus (SR/Yakima, Wash.) and Emersen Kimball (FR/Graham, Wash.) also had goals in a span of 7:11 as the Jimmies led 4-0 just under nine-and-a-half minutes into the game.
McElroy Park Field Renovation Campaign Kicks Off
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Parks & Rec) – Jamestown Parks and Recreation District (JPRD), Jamestown Area Youth Baseball (JAYBAL), Jamestown Outlaw Fastpitch Softball, University of Jamestown and Jamestown Public Schools are teaming up to raise the funding needed to renovate playing fields at McElroy Park. Earlier this year JPRD secured a...
Team Law Edges Out Team Fire In Battle of the Badge
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – It was a close race, but Team Law narrowly edged out Team Fire during the two-day Battle of the Badge Blood Drive in Valley City. Team Law had 72 votes or blood donors and Team Fire had 67. Weldon Roberts of Vitalant Blood Services...
All Breeds Cattle Tour Visits Cooperstown-area Breeders
COOPERSTOWN, N.D. (NDSA) – Eight seedstock producers representing five breeds of cattle were showcased during the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association’s (NDSA) All Breeds Cattle Tour October 3. The tour celebrated its 35th year and featured an impressive group of Cooperstown, N.D.,-area beef producers and welcomed about 150 attendees over the duration of the tour.
Jamestown High School Being Cleared After Unverified Threat
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – An unverified threat prompted response from local agencies to the Jamestown High School just before 11 AM Thursday, Oct. 13. Jamestown Public School Superintendent Dr. Rob Lech reports law enforcement was notified by phone of a “potential threat” at the school, forcing the campus into immediate lockdown.
Victory Lutheran Church Hosting 19th Trunk or Treat
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Victory Lutheran Church will host its 19th Annual Trunk or Treat event on Monday, Oct. 31. “Victory Lutheran is the originator of this annual Jamestown community event and has welcomed over 700 children, ages 0-12, every year to experience this evening of safe Halloween fun,” they stated.
Police: North Dakota, Minnesota schools target of threating phone calls
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several North Dakota schools, as well as at least one Minnesota high school have found themselves the targets of threatening phone calls Thursday, and police are investigating. Grand Forks Police responded to Red River High School after dispatchers received a call of an...
Barnes County Candidates Forum Held In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A public forum for Barnes County candidates was held on Thursday, October 13th in the Hi Liner Activity Center. Eight candidates received the invitation to the forum only four participated. The forum started with Barnes County Sheriff candidates Randy McClaflin and Wade Hannig. Incumbent...
UPDATE: Name released in deadly Rolette County crash
ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Police have released the name of the man who died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident: Ernest Counts, a 57-year-old man from Minot. ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - Charges are pending against a Rolette man involved in a deadly crash Wednesday night just...
University of Jamestown Expanding Footprint in Community
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (UJ) – University of Jamestown announced that it is purchasing a portion of The Legacy Center in Jamestown. The University plans to use this building to provide a much-needed housing option for UJ students, as well as rental opportunities for individuals and businesses in the community. The...
Hotel Revel hosts grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony
Hotel Revel previously went through a soft opening, but now has completely opened its unique hotel, hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.
