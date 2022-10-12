Read full article on original website
Related
northgwinnettvoice.com
Sports recap: Screen named Region 7-7A Offensive Player of the Year as North Gwinnett volleyball wins title
The Region 7-AAAAAAA volleyball championship title belongs to North Gwinnett after they defeated Norcross 3-0 on Thursday, Oct. 13, at North Gwinnett High School. The Bulldogs beat the Blue Devils 25-13, 25-16, 25-20. Standouts for North in the tournament were Cailyn Hollinquest (eight kills, two aces, three digs, one block),...
Georgia teams salute slain Jefferson High School football player Elijah DeWitt
Flowery Branch joins Jefferson in a silent tribute to the senior wide receiver who was shot and killed last week
Buford, October 14 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The Appling Christian Academy volleyball team will have a game with Old Suwanee Christian School on October 14, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 8 Buford, No. 18 Mill Creek face off in huge Georgia clash
The top-two ranked teams in Georgia face off on Friday in one of the season's biggest high school football games as No. 8 Buford hosts No. 18 Mill Creek (Hoschton) in a matchup of two 6-0 squads. The Wolves defense is allowing 7.8 points per game while the Hawks are averaging 46 points per game. This one also features the top-two ranked players in the Peach State in the Class of 2023 according to 247Sports composite rankings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMAZ
Georgia Tech announces new athletic director
ATLANTA — Georgia Tech announced their new athletic director Friday, filling a position that first and foremost faces the task of hiring a permanent new football coach and revitalizing the program. The school said it had appointed J Batt as athletic director. He was currently in a role at...
MaxPreps
High school football: Gerogia showdown between No. 8 Buford vs. No. 18 Mill Creek headlines MaxPreps Top 10 Games of the Week
The top-two high school football teams in Georgia face off Friday in the only MaxPreps Top 25 matchup as No. 8 Buford hosts No. 18 Mill Creek (Hoschton). Both are 6-0 and have the top two rated players in the Peach State for the Class of 2023 according to 247Sports composite rankings.
College Football Assistant Coach Announces Abrupt Resignation
A college football assistant coach has announced his abrupt resignation this Friday morning. Georgia Tech running backs coach Mike Daniels is stepping down from his position six games through the team's regular season. Daniels was out recruiting for the Yellow Jackets on Thursday. It's ...
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star Alabama commits set to square off
Mill Creek and Buford will square off in a battle of the unbeatens Friday, and a pair of Alabama commits will collide in this highly-anticipated matchup. Caleb Downs and Mill Creek will travel to Buford to take on Justice Haynes and the Wolves Friday. Haynes and Downs are both verbally committed to Alabama, and both garner a five-star rating.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia football fans it’s time to paint Sanford Stadium pink
This weekend is the perfect time for Georgia football fans to give back. October is breast cancer awareness month, and fans can once again partner with Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer to make a difference in the Athens community. The BBBC, in partnership with the UGA Spike Squad, UGA Paint Line,...
fox5atlanta.com
Funeral for Jefferson high school football star
Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed a week ago while out on a date with his girlfriend near Sugarloaf Mill Mall. His funeral will be held Wednesday evening at Jefferson High School. It's as the two teens charged for his murder were in court for the first time this earlier in the morning.
Georgia football commit Gabriel Harris rises in 247Sports rankings
On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Valdosta (Ga.) IMG Academy edge defender and Georgia commitment Gabriel Harris saw his rating rise from a 91 to a 93 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 233 to No. 139 overall. He is now the No. 16 edge defender in the country and No. 30 overall recruit in Florida on 247Sports. Harris chose Georgia over Florida State, Florida, and nine other scholarship offers on April 17. New outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is the lead recruiter here for Georgia and he quickly moved on Harris as a top priority when he arrived in Athens.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia high school football star chooses Florida over Crimson Tide
MILTON, Ga. — A #Team11 star decided Thursday where he's taking his talents. Bryce Thornton, a 3-star senior defensive back at Milton High School, formally announced his commitment to the Florida Gators and head coach Billy Napier, turning down Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide. Thornton received 31 total offers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kirby Smart shares the two words that best define the 2022 Georgia football team
ATHENS — Kirby Smart hates comparisons. He doesn’t want to hear how Branson Robinson is “Baby Chubb” much less how his current team stacks up to the one that won the national championship a season ago. The team that had 15 players drafted in the 2022...
Taco Mac is opening a new location in Dawsonville
DAWSONVILLE — Taco Mac will soon open its next location in the community of Dawsonville this winter. Located at Dawson Market at 41 Marketplace Blvd., the new restaurant will be Taco Mac’s 28th location across Georgia and Tennessee. “We are excited to soon be a part of the...
‘Everybody’s protector:’ Girlfriend, sister of murdered football player say they want answers
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenagers accused of murdering a high school football star arrived in a Gwinnett County jail this Monday. Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside the Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mill mall last week. The 18-year-old was a star player at Jefferson High...
New indictment against three people accused of murdering football coach Bradley Coleman
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A new indictment against the three people accused of murdering football coach Bradley Coleman in Gwinnett County reveals more about the alleged gang ties for the suspects. A grand jury indicted David Booker, Miles Collins, and Josiah Hughley on Wednesday. The 15-count indictment includes murder,...
flagpole.com
UGA Homecoming Parade Will Close Down Athens Streets Friday
Downtown streets will be closed at 4 p.m. Friday for the University of Georgia homecoming parade. The parade starts at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Hancock and College avenues near City Hall, moving west on Hancock, south on Pulaski Street, east on Clayton Street, north on Thomas Street and west on Washington Street until ending at City Hall at 7 p.m.
16-Year-Old Jamiyus Wade Killed In A Single-Vehicle Crash On Highway 78 (Walton County, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 78 near Sardis Church Road on Oct. 13, 2022. The crash claimed the life of 16-year-old Jamiyus Wade. According to the officials, two other teens, ages 13 and 14, were taken to Piedmont Walton Hospital for injuries.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Covington couple stars in upcoming BET reality show
COVINGTON — They were just kids — he was 19 and she was 18 — madly in love and impatient to get married. Troy Taylor and Pam Simpkins of Covington walked down the aisle of their church in 2005, planning to live happily ever after. But it...
Comments / 0