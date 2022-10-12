ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford, GA

Sports recap: Screen named Region 7-7A Offensive Player of the Year as North Gwinnett volleyball wins title

The Region 7-AAAAAAA volleyball championship title belongs to North Gwinnett after they defeated Norcross 3-0 on Thursday, Oct. 13, at North Gwinnett High School. The Bulldogs beat the Blue Devils 25-13, 25-16, 25-20. Standouts for North in the tournament were Cailyn Hollinquest (eight kills, two aces, three digs, one block),...
SUWANEE, GA
Buford, October 14 High School 🏐 Game Notice

BUFORD, GA
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 8 Buford, No. 18 Mill Creek face off in huge Georgia clash

The top-two ranked teams in Georgia face off on Friday in one of the season's biggest high school football games as No. 8 Buford hosts No. 18 Mill Creek (Hoschton) in a matchup of two 6-0 squads. The Wolves defense is allowing 7.8 points per game while the Hawks are averaging 46 points per game. This one also features the top-two ranked players in the Peach State in the Class of 2023 according to 247Sports composite rankings.
BUFORD, GA
Georgia Tech announces new athletic director

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech announced their new athletic director Friday, filling a position that first and foremost faces the task of hiring a permanent new football coach and revitalizing the program. The school said it had appointed J Batt as athletic director. He was currently in a role at...
ATLANTA, GA
5-Star Alabama commits set to square off

Mill Creek and Buford will square off in a battle of the unbeatens Friday, and a pair of Alabama commits will collide in this highly-anticipated matchup. Caleb Downs and Mill Creek will travel to Buford to take on Justice Haynes and the Wolves Friday. Haynes and Downs are both verbally committed to Alabama, and both garner a five-star rating.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Georgia football fans it’s time to paint Sanford Stadium pink

This weekend is the perfect time for Georgia football fans to give back. October is breast cancer awareness month, and fans can once again partner with Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer to make a difference in the Athens community. The BBBC, in partnership with the UGA Spike Squad, UGA Paint Line,...
ATHENS, GA
Funeral for Jefferson high school football star

Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed a week ago while out on a date with his girlfriend near Sugarloaf Mill Mall. His funeral will be held Wednesday evening at Jefferson High School. It's as the two teens charged for his murder were in court for the first time this earlier in the morning.
JEFFERSON, GA
Georgia football commit Gabriel Harris rises in 247Sports rankings

On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Valdosta (Ga.) IMG Academy edge defender and Georgia commitment Gabriel Harris saw his rating rise from a 91 to a 93 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 233 to No. 139 overall. He is now the No. 16 edge defender in the country and No. 30 overall recruit in Florida on 247Sports. Harris chose Georgia over Florida State, Florida, and nine other scholarship offers on April 17. New outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is the lead recruiter here for Georgia and he quickly moved on Harris as a top priority when he arrived in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
Georgia high school football star chooses Florida over Crimson Tide

MILTON, Ga. — A #Team11 star decided Thursday where he's taking his talents. Bryce Thornton, a 3-star senior defensive back at Milton High School, formally announced his commitment to the Florida Gators and head coach Billy Napier, turning down Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide. Thornton received 31 total offers...
GAINESVILLE, FL
UGA Homecoming Parade Will Close Down Athens Streets Friday

Downtown streets will be closed at 4 p.m. Friday for the University of Georgia homecoming parade. The parade starts at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Hancock and College avenues near City Hall, moving west on Hancock, south on Pulaski Street, east on Clayton Street, north on Thomas Street and west on Washington Street until ending at City Hall at 7 p.m.
ATHENS, GA
Covington couple stars in upcoming BET reality show

COVINGTON — They were just kids — he was 19 and she was 18 — madly in love and impatient to get married. Troy Taylor and Pam Simpkins of Covington walked down the aisle of their church in 2005, planning to live happily ever after. But it...
COVINGTON, GA

