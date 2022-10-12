Read full article on original website
Why new Deshaun Watson lawsuit isn't likely to affect his NFL suspension
CLEVELAND — When news broke on Thursday that another woman is suing Deshaun Watson, accusing him of sexual misconduct, many wondered how the lawsuit might affect the Cleveland Browns' quarterback's 11-game suspension. But due to a provision in the settlement between Watson and the NFL, it doesn't appear the...
Fire Joe Woods? Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator responds to fan criticism
CLEVELAND — Through the first five weeks of the 2022 season, it would be tough to argue that the Cleveland Browns defense has lived up to expectations. While the Browns' offense ranks toward the top of the league in several statistical categories with backup Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, their defense has found itself at the bottom of the league, with Cleveland's defense ranking 30th in FootballOutsiders.com's advanced DVOA statistic.
The Cleveland Browns have been EXPOSED as a team who cannot stop the run | Bernie Kosar
The Cleveland Browns defense have surrendered over 400 rushing yards in the last two games. Browns legend, Bernie Kosar says the unit has been EXPOSED!
Cleveland Guardians announce Game 3 of ALDS vs. New York Yankees at Progressive Field is sold out
CLEVELAND — As the Cleveland Guardians return home to Progressive Field on Saturday, a sold-out crowd will be present for Game 3 of the American League Division Series (ALDS). On Friday, the Guardians announced that Game 3 against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field has officially sold out.
Social media, fans react to Cleveland Guardians' ALDS Game 2 win over New York Yankees
CLEVELAND — How do you feel now, Guardians fans?. Thanks to an extra-inning victory on Friday afternoon in the Bronx, Cleveland is coming back home with the American League Division Series against the Yankees all tied at one. Games 3 and 4 will take place at Progressive Field on Saturday and Sunday. Game 5, if necessary, will take place in New York on Monday.
Cleveland Browns to honor Joe Haden before Monday Night Football game vs. Bengals
CLEVELAND — Last month, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Joe Haden will sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns made it official, announcing that they will honor the former Pro Bowl cornerback ahead of kickoff of their Monday Night Football matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 31.
Cleveland Guardians beat New York Yankees 4-2 in 10 innings; even American League Division Series at 1-1
BRONX, N.Y. — After beating the New York Yankees 4-2 in 10 innings on Friday, the Cleveland Guardians will return to Progressive Field with the American League Division Series tied at 1-1. Jose Ramirez led off the top of the 10th inning with a double and advanced to third base on an error before scoring the game-winning run on an Oscar Gonzalez single to shallow right. Josh Naylor proceeded to bring Gonzalez in with a double of his own and Emmanuel Clase closed out the game for Cleveland, earning the win in what amounted to 2.1 innings pitched for the All-Star closer.
What IMPACT does lawsuit #26 against Deshaun Watson have on his suspension & the Cleveland Browns?
Deshaun Watson has been hit with yet another Civil Lawsuit. What impact does this have on the Cleveland Browns?
The Cleveland Guardians aren't dead but will need a HUGE offensive spark in Game 2 vs. the Yankees
The Cleveland Guardians have scored just four runs in the playoffs so far. Can the offense find the needed spark to even the series at one game a piece?
PREDICTION TIME: The Cleveland Browns will BEAT the New England Patriots if these things happen...
The Cleveland Browns are -2.5 favorites to beat the New England Patriots at home on Sunday. The Browns can snap their losing streak to the Patriots if...?
Cleveland Browns' Denzel Ward and Jadeveon Clowney ruled out vs. New England Patriots
CLEVELAND — When the Cleveland Browns take the field for their matchup vs. the New England Patriots on Sunday, they'll do so without two of their top defenders. On Friday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that cornerback Denzel Ward and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney have been ruled out for Cleveland's Week 6 contest. Ward remains in concussion protocol after leaving the Browns' Week 5 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, while Clowney -- who made his return last week after missing two weeks with an ankle injury -- missed practice on Wednesday with ankle, knee and elbow injuries.
Yankees vs. Guardians game postponed, fishing tournament cheaters could get year in prison, UH layoffs, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, October 13, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out what to expect from today’s January 6 hearing, why today’s New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians game is...
