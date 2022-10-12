ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Why new Deshaun Watson lawsuit isn't likely to affect his NFL suspension

CLEVELAND — When news broke on Thursday that another woman is suing Deshaun Watson, accusing him of sexual misconduct, many wondered how the lawsuit might affect the Cleveland Browns' quarterback's 11-game suspension. But due to a provision in the settlement between Watson and the NFL, it doesn't appear the...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Fire Joe Woods? Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator responds to fan criticism

CLEVELAND — Through the first five weeks of the 2022 season, it would be tough to argue that the Cleveland Browns defense has lived up to expectations. While the Browns' offense ranks toward the top of the league in several statistical categories with backup Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, their defense has found itself at the bottom of the league, with Cleveland's defense ranking 30th in FootballOutsiders.com's advanced DVOA statistic.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Social media, fans react to Cleveland Guardians' ALDS Game 2 win over New York Yankees

CLEVELAND — How do you feel now, Guardians fans?. Thanks to an extra-inning victory on Friday afternoon in the Bronx, Cleveland is coming back home with the American League Division Series against the Yankees all tied at one. Games 3 and 4 will take place at Progressive Field on Saturday and Sunday. Game 5, if necessary, will take place in New York on Monday.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Guardians beat New York Yankees 4-2 in 10 innings; even American League Division Series at 1-1

BRONX, N.Y. — After beating the New York Yankees 4-2 in 10 innings on Friday, the Cleveland Guardians will return to Progressive Field with the American League Division Series tied at 1-1. Jose Ramirez led off the top of the 10th inning with a double and advanced to third base on an error before scoring the game-winning run on an Oscar Gonzalez single to shallow right. Josh Naylor proceeded to bring Gonzalez in with a double of his own and Emmanuel Clase closed out the game for Cleveland, earning the win in what amounted to 2.1 innings pitched for the All-Star closer.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Browns' Denzel Ward and Jadeveon Clowney ruled out vs. New England Patriots

CLEVELAND — When the Cleveland Browns take the field for their matchup vs. the New England Patriots on Sunday, they'll do so without two of their top defenders. On Friday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that cornerback Denzel Ward and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney have been ruled out for Cleveland's Week 6 contest. Ward remains in concussion protocol after leaving the Browns' Week 5 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, while Clowney -- who made his return last week after missing two weeks with an ankle injury -- missed practice on Wednesday with ankle, knee and elbow injuries.
CLEVELAND, OH

