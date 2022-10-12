BRONX, N.Y. — After beating the New York Yankees 4-2 in 10 innings on Friday, the Cleveland Guardians will return to Progressive Field with the American League Division Series tied at 1-1. Jose Ramirez led off the top of the 10th inning with a double and advanced to third base on an error before scoring the game-winning run on an Oscar Gonzalez single to shallow right. Josh Naylor proceeded to bring Gonzalez in with a double of his own and Emmanuel Clase closed out the game for Cleveland, earning the win in what amounted to 2.1 innings pitched for the All-Star closer.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO