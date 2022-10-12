ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY
whcuradio.com

COVID-19 community level moves to medium in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County’s COVID-19 community level moves to medium. Public Health Director Frank Kruppa spoke to WHCU about it. He said the best thing you can do is continue to protect yourself with what’s been proven to work. There have been 3 recent reported...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Strike at Sysco food distribution hub in Syracuse has been settled

A strike that began in late September at the Syracuse distribution center of food supplier Sysco has been settled, union and company representatives confirmed Friday. With only a few votes left to count, a new agreement with Sysco has been ratified, said Mark May, principal executive officer for Teamsters Local 317. He expects workers to return to the job beginning Sunday.
SYRACUSE, NY
wellsvillesun.com

NY Landquest: 80 acres Farmhouse and Timberland in Pine City NY, slideshow/gallery

Beautiful woodlot is only a “stones-throw” from the NY – PA state line. The 100-year-old farmhouse has good bones and the convenience of natural gas. The home has had several recent updates with a newer metal roof, new natural gas furnace, hot water tank, and some replacement windows. Great opportunity to utilize the home as a seasonal retreat and enjoy hunting the property that is part of a large wood lot. There are strong wildlife populations in the area including deer, bear, and turkey supported by an abundance of nearby farm fields.
PINE CITY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland County plans to save big on busses

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland County may get a big discount on busses. Officials are negotiating with Oneida County to buy four busses for a fraction of the market value. Cortland County Planning Director Trisha Jesset says the purchase would help extend services and provide more routes. She says...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
CNY News

Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner

The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Reparations should be included in budget, says two Ithaca Common Council members

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two members of the Ithaca Common Council want reparations for Black Ithacans included in the city’s budget. The Ithaca Voice reports Jorge DeFendini and Phoebe Brown are pushing for the addition, with Brown saying Tuesday during a news conference “Black and brown issues are the least prioritized” and are scrutinized more than issues for white Ithacans.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cornell professor: Recession is near, but not here yet

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Are we in a recession?. Steven Kyle teaches economics at Cornell. Thursday on Ithaca’s Morning News, he said the US has continued seeing low growth and high inflation over the past few months. Kyle says he’s pessimistic. He fears a recession could happen...
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Sistina Giordano leaving “Bridge Street”

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Sistina Giordano announced via her social media Wednesday, she is leaving Bridge Street after eight years as its host. During Thursday’s show, Steve Infanti, who served the last two years as her co-host, acknowledged the move and expressed his gratitude for sharing the desk with Sistina on Bridge Street.
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Minimum wage hiked for home care aides in New York

The minimum wage for home care aides in New York is going up. Starting Oct. 1, the aides will make $15.20 per hour in most places in the state, including Syracuse and the rest of Upstate New York, the state Labor Department announced today. In New York City, Westchester County and Long Island, the minimum wage will be $17 an hour.
SYRACUSE, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Millions Available to Help Southern Tier Residents Heat Their Homes

More money is available through a federal program to help lower-income families stay warm this winter. U.S. Senator Kirstin Gillibrand (D) has announced around $60 million in the $1-billion Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, otherwise known as “LIHEAP”, will be going to help over a million New York households pay heating bills in the face of rising fuel costs.
BROOME COUNTY, NY

