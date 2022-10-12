ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Hills, KY

linknky.com

Baker Hunt announces holiday workshops

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center announced its 2022 holiday season workshops beginning on Dec. 3. Students can create goodies just before the holidays to display at family gatherings or give as gifts. The workshops include:. Kids Christmas Cookies, 9 – 11:00 a.m. Festive Holiday Dessert, 9:15 – 11:45...
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

The Haunted Library returns

Every year, during a weekend in October, a little branch in a rural Northern Kentucky town becomes the county’s haunted hot spot. This year, The Haunted Library will be located at the Kenton County Public Library’s Independence Branch. The Haunted Library will open to the public this year...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Biggby Coffee is coming to Cold Spring

Plans for a new Biggby Coffee in Cold Spring were approved at a planning and zoning meeting this week, paving the way for the chain to open a new location on Martha Lane Collins Boulevard in the County Square Shopping Center’s parking lot. Michael and Rachel Leighton will own...
COLD SPRING, KY
linknky.com

Photos: BLINK in Covington

BLINK season is officially upon Northern Kentucky. With the radiant light show making its way back to the Kentucky side of the Ohio River, LINK nky has compiled some pictures of the attractions. Scroll through to see some of the festival from LINK nky contributor Alecia Ricker.
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

What’s the food (and drink) situation at BLINK in Covington?

Let there be light. And food. BLINK Cincinnati returns Thursday and runs until Sunday. It is the largest light, art, and projection-mapping event in the United States. BLINK has five geographic zones for the event. One of them, the Covington Zone will have more than a dozen installations. The artwork is food for the eyes but not the stomach.
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Campbell County cheerleader dies more than a week after Cold Spring crash

Story written by Christian LeDuc, WCPO digital content producer. Campbell County High School cheerleader Ava Markus died Tuesday after spending more than a week in the hospital following a crash, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. The crash occurred Sunday, Oct. 2 on Alexandria Pike near the intersection...
COLD SPRING, KY
linknky.com

Truck crashes into auto parts store

An O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Alexandria is temporarily closed after a truck crashed through the front door. A photo shared in an Alexandria neighborhood group on Facebook Thursday shows a large, black pickup truck crashed into the glass facade of the auto parts store, located just off KY 27.
ALEXANDRIA, KY
linknky.com

Covington’s Devou Park disc golf course reopens after basket thefts

Three days after 12 baskets were stolen from Covington’s new Devou Park disc golf course, a community effort led to the collection of enough baskets to reopen it. The course had been open just days when the baskets were stolen overnight. “We woke up this morning and discovered that...
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Dayton Smoke-Free Ordinance to go into effect next month

On Nov. 6, Dayton will become the 33rd city in the state and the first Campbell County city to implement a city-wide smoke-free ordinance. The Dayton City Council voted in a 3-2 vote to approve the smoke-free ordinance at their Sept. 6 meeting. Dayton business owners will soon receive packets...
DAYTON, KY
linknky.com

Every home to receive Altafiber in Kenton, Boone and Campbell Counties

In the summer of 2021, Kenton County negotiated an agreement with Altafiber (previously Cincinnati Bell) to ensure the construction of a high-speed fiber optic internet network to every home in the county by August 2023. As of October 2022, fiber-to-premise is now expanded to 15,812 total addresses. Of those, 13,841...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

NASA to conduct experiments on elements in space at NKU

NASA is conducting experiments at Northern Kentucky University as part of a project to answer out-of-this-world questions about elements and matter in space. The project is part of the NASA Astrophysics Pioneers program and to better understand which stellar processes (i.e., supernovas) produce which elements. The Trans-Iron Galactic Element Recorder...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
linknky.com

NKY Cities receive grant funding from regional council of governments

Multiple cities from Campbell, Kenton, and Boone Counties have received grant funding from the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments, also known as OKI, for regional transportation projects. The agency awarded a total of $11.19 million across the three counties; it awarded $69 million in funding across the three states. “$69...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Four NKY officers graduate from police academy training

Four law enforcement officers from Northern Kentucky graduated from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s (DOCJT) basic training academy and will now serve their communities. Vincent A. Folchi, Keyan N. King, and Jeannine E. Nocero will join the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Police Department, and Hunter G. Jacobs...
FLORENCE, KY
linknky.com

Crone, Lawson power Pioneers past Camels

The Simon Kenton Pioneers won their second straight Class 6A, District 6 football game, 50-13 on Thursday in convincing fashion. Head Coach Roy Lucas said the Pioneers (5-3 overall, 2-0 in district play) did not play their best game. But he was proud of the teams’ second-half resilience helping the Pioneers pull away from the improved Camels (3-5, 0-2).
INDEPENDENCE, KY
linknky.com

Ignite institute holds third annual political forum

The Ignite Institute social studies department is holding its Third Annual Ignite Institute Political Forum on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at The Ignite Institute in Erlanger, Kentucky. The event is led by students and will include live debates between candidates for the Kentucky State House, State...
ERLANGER, KY
linknky.com

Covington names new assistant police chief

Covington’s newest assistant police chief is a 25-year veteran of the department who has a Master’s degree in criminal justice and 10 years of service with the U.S. Army Reserves. Capt. Marcus Jordan was elevated by a vote of the Covington Board of Commissioners on Tuesday night to...
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Highlands beats Covington Catholic for first time since 2015

The Highlands Bluebirds drove to the 28-yard-line of the arch-rival Covington Catholic Colonels down 21-17 before CovCath junior defensive back Noah Johnson picked off a Highlands pass at the Colonel 3-yard line with 7:06 left in the game. But after that fifth turnover, the momentum in the game shifted and...
PARK HILLS, KY

