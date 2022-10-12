Read full article on original website
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Register Citizen
Man pleads guilty in Bridgeport to escaping from custody, feds say
BRDIGEPORT — A man admitted in federal court Friday to escaping from state custody, according to federal officials. Charles Harrison, 34, allegedly failed to return to his halfway house after leaving for the day in September 2021. Harrison is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6 by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford, according to officials. He faces up to five years in prison.
Man imprisoned for drug trafficking pleads guilty to escaping Bloomfield halfway house
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man finishing up a 10-year sentence for drug trafficking has pleaded guilty to escaping from a Bloomfield halfway house, according to an announcement Friday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Charles Harrison, 34, was sentenced in 2012 in New York to 120 months in prison for trafficking narcotics, according […]
Register Citizen
Fatal Bristol police shooting similar to last CT cop killing 18 years ago
BRISTOL — Before Wednesday, the last shooting that killed an on-duty Connecticut police officer was 18 years ago, and like this week's Bristol officer slayings, it involved a report of domestic violence followed by a large amount of gunfire. Master Police Officer Peter Lavery was shot 15 to 20...
Bridgeport Convicted Felon Nabbed With Drugs, Gun, Police Say
A Fairfield County man was nabbed with drugs and a loaded gun after police received a tip he was selling drugs. Nnamdi Clarke, age 48, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Bridgeport. According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police, after receiving the information on Clarke,...
New Britain Herald
Disturbance at local bar may have motivated slaying of two Bristol officers: sources
BRISTOL – The horrific death of two police officers that leaves the community still in shock is being intensely investigated, with authorities still trying to piece together what events unfolded leading up to the senseless slayings. Sources with knowledge of the investigation say the shooter, Nicholas Brutcher, 35, hid...
westernmassnews.com
Criminal justice professor reacts to ambush on Connecticut police officers
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With Connecticut State Police now saying that Bristol, CT police officers were lured to a home with a fake domestic violence call, we took questions about the response to one local criminal justice professor. “I’m sure they are trying to determine what the motive might be,...
Police: 2 officers fatally shot in Connecticut may have been ‘lured’ into ambush
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Two police officers who were shot dead in Connecticut were apparently drawn into an ambush by an emergency call about possible domestic violence, authorities said Thursday. State police said in a release that the 911 call Wednesday night about a dispute between two siblings appears...
Register Citizen
Man arrested on charges from three separate police departments, West Hartford police say
WEST HARTFORD — An East Hartford man was arrested on charges from several area police departments Thursday night, West Hartford police said Friday. West Hartford police said officers determined the registered owner of a black Honda Accord with Connecticut plates was the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants, one each from the East Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Police Department. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, a West Hartford patrol officer tried but failed to stop the Honda when the driver managed to elude the officer, according to police. Descriptions of the car and driver were distributed to all West Hartford officers, police said.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport veterinarian charged with cruelty gets probation, surrenders license
BRIDGEPORT — A city veterinarian, facing cruelty charges for allegedly killing a puppy and performing unnecessary surgery on another dog, has been granted a pretrial probation program. Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Reid granted accelerated rehabilitation Friday to 77-year-old Dr. Amr Wasfi, the operator of the Black Rock Animal Hospital,...
Man involved in New Haven drug ring gets 10 years in federal prison, will face deportation
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 42-year-old man will face deportation following his 10-year sentence for trafficking cocaine, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Neftali Fernandez, a citizen of the Dominican Republic who was last living in the Bronx, was part of a New Haven drug ring that led […]
Register Citizen
Suspect in July XtraMart robbery arrested, Ansonia police say
ANSONIA — Police say a New Haven man was arrested earlier this month for his alleged role in an armed robbery of a local store. Christian Borrero, 18, of New Haven, has been charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a permit and sixth-degree larceny for allegedly robbing a Wakelee Avenue Xtra Mart July 7, according to Ansonia police. Borrero was arraigned at state Superior Court in Derby, police said. He was held on a $1,000,000 bond and is next scheduled to appear in court Oct. 27.
Missing teen who provoked FBI search says he left Bridgeport to get away from a 'personal situation'
He says he needed to get away from "a personal situation in Bridgeport" that had "gotten out of control."
Woman who stole $40.5M in electronics from Yale sentenced to 9 years in prison
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A former Yale University School of Medicine employee will spend 109 months in jail after pleading guilty to stealing more than $40.5 million in electronics from the school. Jamie Petrone, 43, was sentenced Thursday for fraud and tax offense charges, according to an announcement from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts […]
State board upholds firing of Ledyard police officer
A state board upheld the firing of a Ledyard police officer following an unreported use of force during a wellness check. The post State board upholds firing of Ledyard police officer appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
newstalknewengland.com
Hartford Man Sentenced To 120 Months In Prison For Dealing Firearms Without A License
In New Haven, Connecticut on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton sentenced Alberto Vazquez, 39, of Hartford, Connecticut to 120 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. Vazquez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deal in firearms without a license and to unlawfully transport firearms, unlawful transportation...
Register Citizen
What we know about Bristol brothers in fatal police shooting in CT
BRISTOL — The 911 call came at 10:29 p.m. Wednesday. When Bristol police arrived, they "immediately" came under fire from Nicholas Brutcher, who shot and killed Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, during the shootout, state police said. A third officer, Alec Iurato, 26, was wounded and has since been released from the hospital.
Register Citizen
Migrants flown to Massachusetts certified as crime victims
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas sheriff has certified 49 migrants flown from San Antonio to Massachusetts last month to be crime victims, a move that allows them to apply for special visas to remain in the United States. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar’s certifications allow the mostly Venezuelan...
Register Citizen
Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family
BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
Willimantic officer injured in fight with offender
WINDHAM, Conn. — A Willimantic officer was injured Thursday afternoon after an offender tried to leave the scene of an assault, which led to a fight. On October 13, 2022, at around 2:50 p.m., the Willimantic Police Department was called to a community-based residential facility in Willimantic after reports of someone being choked by their roommate.
Register Citizen
Injured Bristol officer, Alec Iurato, was recognized in 2021 for preventing a suicide attempt
The 26-year-old Bristol police officer injured while responding to a family violence call that killed two of his fellow officers was recognized by the department in 2021 for preventing a suicide attempt. Alec Iurato, who police said underwent surgery for a severe gunshot wound, and was released from the hospital...
