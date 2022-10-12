ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Register Citizen

Man pleads guilty in Bridgeport to escaping from custody, feds say

BRDIGEPORT — A man admitted in federal court Friday to escaping from state custody, according to federal officials. Charles Harrison, 34, allegedly failed to return to his halfway house after leaving for the day in September 2021. Harrison is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6 by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford, according to officials. He faces up to five years in prison.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Fatal Bristol police shooting similar to last CT cop killing 18 years ago

BRISTOL — Before Wednesday, the last shooting that killed an on-duty Connecticut police officer was 18 years ago, and like this week's Bristol officer slayings, it involved a report of domestic violence followed by a large amount of gunfire. Master Police Officer Peter Lavery was shot 15 to 20...
BRISTOL, CT
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
State
South Carolina State
westernmassnews.com

Criminal justice professor reacts to ambush on Connecticut police officers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With Connecticut State Police now saying that Bristol, CT police officers were lured to a home with a fake domestic violence call, we took questions about the response to one local criminal justice professor. “I’m sure they are trying to determine what the motive might be,...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Man arrested on charges from three separate police departments, West Hartford police say

WEST HARTFORD — An East Hartford man was arrested on charges from several area police departments Thursday night, West Hartford police said Friday. West Hartford police said officers determined the registered owner of a black Honda Accord with Connecticut plates was the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants, one each from the East Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Police Department. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, a West Hartford patrol officer tried but failed to stop the Honda when the driver managed to elude the officer, according to police. Descriptions of the car and driver were distributed to all West Hartford officers, police said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport veterinarian charged with cruelty gets probation, surrenders license

BRIDGEPORT — A city veterinarian, facing cruelty charges for allegedly killing a puppy and performing unnecessary surgery on another dog, has been granted a pretrial probation program. Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Reid granted accelerated rehabilitation Friday to 77-year-old Dr. Amr Wasfi, the operator of the Black Rock Animal Hospital,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Suspect in July XtraMart robbery arrested, Ansonia police say

ANSONIA — Police say a New Haven man was arrested earlier this month for his alleged role in an armed robbery of a local store. Christian Borrero, 18, of New Haven, has been charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a permit and sixth-degree larceny for allegedly robbing a Wakelee Avenue Xtra Mart July 7, according to Ansonia police. Borrero was arraigned at state Superior Court in Derby, police said. He was held on a $1,000,000 bond and is next scheduled to appear in court Oct. 27.
ANSONIA, CT
NewsBreak
newstalknewengland.com

Hartford Man Sentenced To 120 Months In Prison For Dealing Firearms Without A License

In New Haven, Connecticut on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton sentenced Alberto Vazquez, 39, of Hartford, Connecticut to 120 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. Vazquez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deal in firearms without a license and to unlawfully transport firearms, unlawful transportation...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

What we know about Bristol brothers in fatal police shooting in CT

BRISTOL — The 911 call came at 10:29 p.m. Wednesday. When Bristol police arrived, they "immediately" came under fire from Nicholas Brutcher, who shot and killed Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, during the shootout, state police said. A third officer, Alec Iurato, 26, was wounded and has since been released from the hospital.
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Migrants flown to Massachusetts certified as crime victims

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas sheriff has certified 49 migrants flown from San Antonio to Massachusetts last month to be crime victims, a move that allows them to apply for special visas to remain in the United States. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar’s certifications allow the mostly Venezuelan...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Register Citizen

Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family

BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

Willimantic officer injured in fight with offender

WINDHAM, Conn. — A Willimantic officer was injured Thursday afternoon after an offender tried to leave the scene of an assault, which led to a fight. On October 13, 2022, at around 2:50 p.m., the Willimantic Police Department was called to a community-based residential facility in Willimantic after reports of someone being choked by their roommate.
WILLIMANTIC, CT

