Compass Pathways Will Lead Two Concurrent Phase 3 Trials On Psilocybin-Assisted Therapy For Depression
Psychedelics biotech company Compass Pathways CMPS announced it will conduct two separate Phase 3 clinical trials to study psilocybin-assisted therapy on Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD), reported Microdose. Assuming positive results, Compass will work with the FDA to help legalize psilocybin for TRD treatment, possibly as early as 2025. These studies will...
Novel Psychedelic Compound Shows Positive Results For Opioid Use Disorder Treatment
Kratom grows in several Asian countries and has been traditionally used by local communities as a natural home remedy for pain, depression and addiction. Now, several psychedelics companies are developing substances based on this plant and several US states have already enacted legislation that regulates its production, distribution and sale.
Psychedelics May Soon Get Therapy Operating Standards: Here's What APPA Is And Why It Matters
The current state of affairs seems to show that psychedelics-assisted therapy will eventually become part of the healthcare system for those suffering from a diverse range of mental and physical disorders, with most recent and noticeable examples in Alberta, Canada and Oregon. Newly launched in the psychedelics space, the American...
Pfizer/BioNTech's Updated Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot Increases Neutralizing Antibodies Above Pre-Booster Levels
Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have announced early data from a Phase 2/3 trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. A 30-µg booster dose of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine demonstrated a substantial increase in the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 neutralizing antibody response above...
