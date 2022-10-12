ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Compass Pathways Will Lead Two Concurrent Phase 3 Trials On Psilocybin-Assisted Therapy For Depression

Psychedelics biotech company Compass Pathways CMPS announced it will conduct two separate Phase 3 clinical trials to study psilocybin-assisted therapy on Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD), reported Microdose. Assuming positive results, Compass will work with the FDA to help legalize psilocybin for TRD treatment, possibly as early as 2025. These studies will...
Pfizer/BioNTech's Updated Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot Increases Neutralizing Antibodies Above Pre-Booster Levels

Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have announced early data from a Phase 2/3 trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. A 30-µg booster dose of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine demonstrated a substantial increase in the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 neutralizing antibody response above...
