Community Cooks and St. Hubert Parish in Bad Axe are bringing back their annual Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 17, serving food from 4 to 6 p.m. The Community Cooks is made up of former members of the Junior Chamber of Commerce. They would regularly hold the Thanksgiving dinner one week before the holiday and did so for over 30 years. However, the group decided to not hold the dinner in 2020 and 2021 for the health and safety of the community and their volunteers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BAD AXE, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO