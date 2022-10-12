Read full article on original website
Related
Mott Community College instructor gets second chance to become ‘Jeopardy!’ champion
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A Mott Community College history instructor from Grand Blanc will soon get a second chance to fulfill his lifetime dream of becoming a “Jeopardy!” champion. Aaron Gulyas is among the 18 former contestants that were chosen from previous seasons to compete in the first...
recordpatriot.com
Community Cooks brings back annual Thanksgiving dinner at St. Hubert Parish
Community Cooks and St. Hubert Parish in Bad Axe are bringing back their annual Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 17, serving food from 4 to 6 p.m. The Community Cooks is made up of former members of the Junior Chamber of Commerce. They would regularly hold the Thanksgiving dinner one week before the holiday and did so for over 30 years. However, the group decided to not hold the dinner in 2020 and 2021 for the health and safety of the community and their volunteers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
recordpatriot.com
Port Austin American Legion hosting Octoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 15
American Legion Post No. 499 in Port Austin is hosting an Octoberfest celebration on Saturday, Oct. 15. Starting at 4 p.m., the event will feature Octoberfest activities, games and drinks and much more. The event will be open to members of the organization and non-members. This is the first time that Post No. 499 has hosted an Octoberfest event.
Delta College Police Academy recruit shoots self during firearm training
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI — A Delta College Police Academy recruit shot himself during a firearm training drill, officials have confirmed. Leanne Govitz, director of marketing and public information for the college at 1961 Delta Road in Bay County’s Frankenlust Township, said that the morning of Thursday, Oct. 13, academy recruits were participating in handgun qualification training. The drill required recruits to fire at a paper target, scan the area for threats, then secure their guns in their holsters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mid-Michigan state Senate seat up for grabs in November
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Republican state representative will seek a state Senate office during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. State Rep. Roger Hauck, of Mount Pleasant, will face Democrat Christine Gerace, of Beaverton, and U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan candidate Becky McDonald, of Gladwin, in the District 34 seat race for the state Senate.
recordpatriot.com
District 98 candidates Alexander, Mroczek make pitches to voters
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With the mid-term general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Huron County finds itself in the Michigan Legislature's newly redrawn District 98 with a new representative taking over at the start of the 2023 term. The new district lines will...
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
recordpatriot.com
New Hope United Methodist pastor has big hopes for future
CANADIAN LAKES — New Hope Methodist Church welcomed a new pastor to the community over the summer and he is looking to make an impact on the areas community. Pastor Wayne McKenney joined the New Hope United Methodist congregation in July and has been working to help the church make a larger impact on the community. McKenny has been a pastor for over 27 years working in locations ranging from New York City, Barton, Grant Center, Boyne City and Lawton before moving to the Canadian Lakes area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bridgemi.com
Two years after Midland dam failures, still no action on safety reforms
As another Lansing session draws to a close, dam safety reform bills have yet to get a hearing. Lawmakers say the reforms remain a priority, but advocates fear the delays put more communities at risk. Experts say the state's flood control laws are too weak and dams are growing dangerously...
Saginaw-area football scoreboard for Oct. 14, 2022
Saginaw-area football scores for Week 8 of the 2022 high school season:. Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 25, Valley Lutheran 0. Merrill 2, Vestaburg 0 (forfeit) If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here and sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters.
Goyette challenges Ellenburg in race for District 3 Genesee County commissioner
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Both candidates in the race for county commissioner in District 3 won primary election victories and will face each other in the Nov. 8 general election. Incumbent Ellen Ellenburg, D-Burton, won her primary against challenger Brian Ashley while Goyette won the Republican primary, defeating Gary Goetzinger and Elizabeth Guzak.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State University president resigns from post, cites actions of Board of Trustees
EAST LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - The embattled president of Michigan State University announced in a video posted online that he would be resigning from the office. In a YouTube video put online, Dr. Samuel Stanley said he had submitted his 90-day notice of his intention to resign as president, following weeks of turmoil involving the university board over the president's handling of investigations at the school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Small school district in Michigan's Montcalm County isolated kids 4,000 times in 5 years
A small school district in central Michigan isolated children with disabilities in rooms more than 4,000 times over the last five school years — the most by far of any Michigan school district — and administrators will not reveal why. Instead, leaders of Montcalm Area Intermediate School District...
recordpatriot.com
Evart parents allege inappropriate behavior at elementary
EVART — Parents raised concerns over alleged inappropriate conduct within the elementary at the most recent Evart Public Schools board of education meeting. During the Oct. 10 meeting, several parents and family members of students attending the elementary school spoke about the allegations of inappropriate conduct in the building.
MLive.com
Bay City area high school football scores for Week 8 of 2022 season
BAY CITY, MI -- High school football scores for Week 8 of the 2022 season for games involving the 23 teams in the MLive Bay City coverage area for Oct. 14. If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here and sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters.
WNEM
Former Thomas Appliance Company customer out thousands, wants money back
Grand Blanc Township, Mich. (WNEM) -Derek Dohrman is out $6400 dollars. He tells us it all started last December when he ordered products from Thomas Appliance Company in Grand Blanc Township. “To me, it seemed like they would be a good, trustworthy, family-owned place to go give my business to....
Michigan State president’s resignation concerns Gov. Whitmer, other officials
Multiple officials from across Michigan expressed concern over Thursday’s sudden resignation of Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification of Title IX reporting, announced his resignation in an Oct. 13 video message to the university community. He said he cannot continue serving in his role for a board that he said is interfering in those investigations.
Michigan makes big push to recruit election workers
Michigan election leaders are asking voters to step up and dedicate time to work the polls on Election Day.
Drive-thru Buffalo Wild Wings breaks ground on State Street
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Construction of a new Buffalo Wild Wings Go is underway on State Street in Saginaw Township. The smaller-format, drive-through Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant is being built on the vacant lot between Tim Hortons, 4870 State St., and Burger King, 4930 State St., just east of Center Road. The site was formerly home to Sebald’s Bakery.
Comments / 0