ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KARK tours the Haunted Hotel of Arkansas

By Claire Kreuz
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BA6AF_0iVupOzz00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – To get in the Halloween spirit, we’re taking a tour of one of Little Rock’s scariest haunted houses.

The Haunted Hotel of Arkansas has been in operation for more than 20 years. They have two floors filled with various rooms based on classic and current horror films. They also employ more than 40 actors to play characters like Pennywise, Michael Myers, Freddy Kruger and more.

The Supernatural State – Hidden Lonoke County Cemetery

Claire Kreuz went through the haunted house to give a glimpse into what you’ll experience during your stay at the Haunted Hotel of Arkansas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Sports
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Little Rock, AR
Lifestyle
Little Rock, AR
Sports
State
Arkansas State
KOLR10 News

4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
EL DORADO, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Haunted Houses#The Haunted Hotel Of#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KARK 4 News

Whataburger breaks ground on Little Rock location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A highly anticipated fast food favorite broke ground on its newest store in Little Rock Tuesday. A crowd was on hand as construction began for a Whataburger franchise started on the west side of Little Rock. The work is expected to be complete in 2023. The Chenal Parkway location is set […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Why is North Little Rock nicknamed 'Dogtown?'

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This city of North Little Rock's love for dogs is hard to miss when you walk through the historic Argenta District. But this term “Dogtown” was originally not a friendly term from those on the north side, especially in the mid-20th century.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

James Hayes takes it up 2000 degrees

We turn things up a bit (by 2000°) with James Hayes of Pine Bluff, owner of James Hayes Art Glass Company. James Hayes was born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. He owns and operates the James Hayes Art Glass Company in Pine Bluff. After receiving an art degree from Hendrix College in Conway Arkansas in 1988, he searched for a new medium to express his artistic talent. Three months later he discovered glassblowing at the Arkansas Arts Center Museum School. He has studied glassblowing in Murano, Italy; Paris, France; the Glass Furnace in Istanbul; Urban Glass Brooklyn, New York; New Town Plaza in Hong Kong; and the Pilchuck Glass School near Seattle, Washington.
PINE BLUFF, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy