MAFS UK: Is Jonathan Set To Dump Sophie On Tonight’s Episode?
In a teaser for tonight’s Married At First Sight episode, fans have been shocked by Jonathan Wileman’s doubts ahead of his vow renewal with Sophie Brown and have begun speculating that he could be set to dump the brunette. In a sneak peek, Jonathan explains, “If I’m being...
How Rich Was Angela Lansbury Upon Her Death at Age 96?
Beloved British-American actress Angela Lansbury, best known for her role as mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher on the long-running "Murder, She Wrote," passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in...
Supernanny Is Wrong – Parents Of SEND Children Are Not Desperate To Label Them. We Are Desperate For Help
As the mother of a child with SEND (special educational needs and disability) I was stunned to read Jo Frost, otherwise known as Supernanny’s latest caption on Instagram: 'Today in the 21st century people want to banish the word 'naughty,'’ she wrote. ‘They say it is a negative word to describe a child's behaviour. Yet we desperately want to label our children ADD, ADHD, ODD and every other ABCD.'
Could This Be The Moment People Finally Stop Body Shaming Lizzo?
Ever since Lizzo burst into public consciousness in 2016, everyone has had something to say about her size. From criticism for promoting an unhealthy lifestyle, to disappointment amongst her fans for publicly exercising and juice cleansing, her body has always been a topic of debate. And Kanye West became the...
'Just woke up what did I miss?': Robbie Coltrane's son shows he shares father's sense of humour in jokey tribute while daughter posts tender picture of her cuddling the Harry Potter star
Robbie Coltrane's son showed he shares his father's sense of humour with a jokey tribute reading: 'Just woke up what did I miss?', while the actor's daughter posted a tender picture. Robbie, who played Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter series, passed away yesterday aged 72 following a long health...
Abigail Breslin Says She Was In A "Violent" And "Abusive" Relationship For Almost Two Years
"I am beyond thankful for the support of my family and friends who played an instrumental and invaluable role in helping me leave this horrible situation.”
Why Emma Hayes’ Emergency Hysterectomy Announcement Is So Significant For Women
Emma Hayes is a powerhouse. In her 10 years managing Chelsea Women, she has secured five Women’s Super League victories, four FA Cup and two League Cup titles. She is a long-standing symbol of the sturdiness of her club and has changed the face of women’s football, with four of her players (Millie Bright, Jess Carter, Fran Kirby and Bethany England) securing a victory for England in the Women’s Euros this summer.
Can We All Agree That Alison Hammond Should Have Won At The NTA’s?
Last night The National Television Awards returned to Wembley arena. Celebrities graced the red carpet to adoring fans and watched performances from the likes of Lewis Capaldi. While the show was a spectacular celebration of British television, there is only one thing on everyone's minds this morning: Alison Hammond was robbed!
NTAs: Jamie Laing And Sophie Habboo Talk Wedding Plans
Fans of Made In Chelsea were over the moon when Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo announced their engagement last December. And after catching up with them at this year’s NTAs, the couple gave us an insight into their wedding day planning. The pair – who’ve been together since April...
Gigi, Bella and Kourtney Kardashian All Just Wore This ’90s Blazer
This year, Y2K trends may have taken the limelight thanks to baggy jeans, cropped tops and even velour tracksuits making an unexpected comeback, but '90s trends are still some of the most-loved. Whether it's a slinky slip dress, skinny sunnies or chunky trainers, there's always a nod to the decade. Naturally, A-listers are quick to show us all how to wear these nostalgic trends this time around, and there's one item in particular they're all backing right now.
33 Of The Most Emotional, Heart-Wrenching TV Couple Scenes Ever
"I'm ready for this. I know you couldn't count on me before, but you can now! You can. Look, you know we're supposed to be together. I knew it the first time I saw you two years ago. And you know it too. I know you do."
The Princess Of Wales’ £165 Necklace Is Still Available To Buy
It used to be a bit of a fashion no-no, but matching your accessories to your outfit officially just got the green light from Catherine, Princess of Wales. Stepping out this afternoon in London, Catherine wore a peacock blue bouclé blazer from Chanel. And to match? A lapis lazuli necklace from Astley Clarke.
We’re Suffering From Milestone Anxiety – But Should Be Celebrating Life’s Small Wins
According to research gathered by the mental health charity Relate, millennials and Gen Z are in the middle of a ‘milestone anxiety’ crisis. With the pandemic essentially setting us back two years whether in our careers or our quests to find love, fears of being ‘behind’ on the road to accomplishment and contentment have been exacerbated for many.
Gemma Owen: ‘I Was Known Firstly As My Dad’s Daughter But I Don’t Want That Label Forever’
Gemma Owen strutted into perhaps the most famous villa in the world this summer, and became a staple personality in the homes of millions of Love Island viewers. Fans fell in love with her straight talking personality and signature gold accessories. However, when headlines swirled about her joining the show, the focus was on her famous father – Michael Owen. Of course, being the daughter of an England footballer would be an intriguing factor for the public, but now Gemma is more than ready to carve out her own path.
Adwoa Aboah: ‘I Don’t Think It’s Smug To Rep Yourself, To Like Yourself Or Maybe Even To Love Yourself’
Adwoa Aboah, the model, activist and founder of mental health community Gurls Talk, has a very sensitive sense of smell. 'It's kind of a nightmare,' she laughs. The upside, of course, is that she can always conjure her mum or her dad's particular scents. 'When I started travelling for work, coming home and having that smell that completely reminds you that you’re back in your safe space. It’s just cosy to me. I can smell my mum’s smell now. And I can smell my dad’s smell now. It’s something that makes me feel safe and grounded.'
Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama – Everything You Need To Know
The Wagatha Christie case is a showbiz showdown that will go down in history. We do not doubt that many would have given their right arm to be a fly on the wall during the High Court proceedings between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy earlier this year - and now, Channel 4 have been kind enough to give us the next best thing by recreating the drama in the form of a two-part film - Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama.
