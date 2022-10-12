ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several fire departments battle fire in Graham factory building, no injuries reported

By Destiniee Jaram, Times-News
 3 days ago

A three-alarm building fire was put out by multiple fire departments on Tuesday evening after several 911 calls in Graham.

The Graham Fire Department responded to a warehouse fire around 9:18 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11 at 300 E. Parker Street, Graham, according to a press release from Graham Fire Department.

Burlington-Graham officials received several 911 calls reporting a warehouse fire and a factory that blew up, according to a press release from Graham Fire Department.

Assistance from multiple nearby fire stations including Haw River Fire Department, Faucette Fire Department, Swepsonville Fire Department, and Graham Police Department arrived after additional help was requested, according to a press release from Graham Fire Department.

Graham Fire Department declared the commercial building a collapse hazard from several years of poor maintenance of the building, causing firefighters to work from the outside defensively, according to a press release from Graham Fire Department.

While firefighters were on scene, two structural collapses took place in the first hour of battling the fire, according to a press release from Graham Fire Department.

The fire was declared under control around 1:20 a.m., according to a press release from Graham Fire Department.

No firefighter or civilian injuries were reported and the building was vacant, according to a press release from Graham Fire Department.

The cause of the fire was ruled as undetermined, according to a press release from Graham Fire Department. An area of fire origin was established, but due to the building being unsecured for so long leading up to the fire, investigators were unable to determine if potential evidence was linked to the fire event or not, according to a press release from Graham Fire Department.

The investigation into this fire will remain ongoing, pending other information and evidence thatmay be presented in the future, according to a press release from Graham Fire Department.

Comments / 0

Community Policy