TMZ.com

'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Creator Died Trying To Save Woman, 11-Year-Old Girl From Drowning

Japanese manga artist Kazuki Takahashi -- best known as the creator of "Yu-Gi-Oh!" -- died while trying to rescue people from drowning, witnesses claim. A report from Stars and Stripes -- the military's newspaper -- revealed the tragic details of how Takahashi lost his life as three strangers were engulfed in a strong current.
Popculture

Actress Pauline Jessica Found Dead Alongside Note

Tamil actor Pauline Jessica was found dead in her rented apartment in Chennai, India on Sept. 18. The Vaidha star was known to fans as Deepa and starred in several Tamil-language movies and series. A suicide note was found near her, police said. Jessica's neighbors called police to her apartment...
Kazuki Takahashi
Maya Devi

Meet the twin who lived inside his brother for 36 years

A man, who farms for a living, had his twin living inside him for 36 years. The man, Sanju Bhagat, was born in 1963 in Nagpur, a city in Maharashtra, India. He was widely teased in his village because of his large stomach, which made him look nine months pregnant.
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
HollywoodLife

Queen Latifah & Son, 3, Seen In 1st Photos As They Hold Hands On Shopping Trip

Queen Latifah was photographed for the first time in public with her toddler son! The Equalizer star, 52, was beaming in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 8) as she enjoyed an afternoon of retail therapy with the adorable toddler she reportedly shares with her longtime partner Eboni Nichols. Dressed in an ultra casual ensemble of a tee, shorts, sneakers and a baseball cap, Latifah looked to be on cloud nine as she held the hand of her boy, who was too cute in his monster truck shirt.
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
Dr. Mozelle Martin

History: Pygmy Humans on Display

The word "pygmy" is a term in anthropology used to describe the phenotype and endemic short stature of adult men less than 4'11" tall. In the early 1900s, the Bronx Zoo exhibited an African pygmy human. This attraction drew in huge crowds while also creating all types of controversy. On September 8, 1906, the zoo placed a sign on their monkey hut that read...
