ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Mother, 23, who practises 'gentle parenting' meaning she hardly ever says 'no' to her daughter and doesn't raise her voice reveals she has been accused of 'raising a snowflake'

By Jessica Taylor For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A woman who claims she grew up with 'authoritarian parents' now practises 'gentle parenting' - meaning she never says 'no' to her daughter.

Namwila Mulwanda, 23, claims the 'strict African Household' she was raised in affected her mental health, and the experience has turned her against heavily disciplining her 17-month-old daughter Nhyara.

Instead, Namwila and her partner Zephi, from Colchester, Essex, follow 'gentle parenting' - which means they encourage Nhyara to express her emotions (even when she is having a tantrum) and hardly ever tell her 'no'.

Although she claims she has been accused of 'raising a snowflake', she insists it's the right approach to parenting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=325aV3_0iVup0to00
Namwila Mulwanda, 23, practises 'gentle parenting' with her 17-month-old daughter, Nhyahra (pictured with her mother)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZVQoV_0iVup0to00
Namwila (pictured with Nhyara and her partner Zephi) said her strict upbringing put her off the idea of heavy discipline when raising a child

The mother said she and her partner had long-discussed gentle parenting before Nhyara was born - and as she gets older, they are sure their approach is helping her grow into a happy, sociable little girl.

'We incorporated gentle parenting from the onset, we allow [Nhyara] to express her emotions and want to instil her with confidence,' Namwila explained.

'It's not simply letting your kids do what they want - it's giving them room to understand the world with mutual respect, empathy and compassion.'

She explained 'gentle parents' can still be firm and disciplined, but added there is a difference between discipline and punishment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tgi4p_0iVup0to00
Namwila, from Colchester, Essex, believes being raised in a strict household impacted her mental health 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MO3sc_0iVup0to00
Nhyara, 17 months old, is being raised to express her emotions and is rarely told 'no' by her parents unless she has done something unsafe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ECQlr_0iVup0to00

'There are certain things we would never do - we would never spank our daughter and we wouldn't suppress the expression of emotion,' said Namwila.

She added: 'If you suppress a child's ability to feel, they could grow up unable to express their emotions in a healthy way.'

The mother admitted it's not always easy to allow your child to express their emotions - particularly when they are having a public tantrum. But she still believes her method of parenting is the right one.

Namwila believes it's better to work through their child's feelings in a calm, collective manner as raised voices and shouting won't get through to the child.

'Too much noise causes the brain to shut down, and children don't hear the words properly,' she said.

When Nhyara becomes emotional, her mother will work through patiently with her daughter what is causing her to be upset.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Leu7w_0iVup0to00
Namwila (pictured with her daughter) explained gentle parenting is not about not disciplining children, but made a distinction between discipline and punishment
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dl0lC_0iVup0to00
Namwila and her partner Zephi (pictured with Nhyara) agreed long before they had a child that they would practise 'gentle parenting'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ReUx4_0iVup0to00
Namwila is also teaching Nhyara (pictured on a swing) to love herself as a mixed-race child, after Namwila struggled with her own race and self-image as a child

'When children are having tantrums the logical side of their brain doesn't work, and they're led with the right, emotional side of their brain,' she explained.

Instead of responding with a raised voice, Namwila will say something like: 'Let's try and calm ourselves down'.

She will then explain the situation to her daughter - for example, why she has taken her favourite toy away, and tell Nhyara she understands why she's upset.

Nhyara, like many tots, used to hit out of frustration and fling her body around. However instead of responding in anger, Namwila would say: 'It's fine to be upset, it's not OK to hit mumma.'

Key principles of 'gentle parenting'

- Only raise your voice and shout at children in situations where they are really unsafe

- Don't overuse the words 'stop' and 'no'

- Never spank or slap your child

- Recite positive affirmations about their personality for example, that they're intelligent and strong

- Encourage them to 'feel their emotions' and overcome them - even if it means having a full blown tantrum

- Use targeted praise that focuses on a specific thing they have done well rather than a generalised 'good job'

Then they would calm down with deep breathing activities.

She explained: 'The basis of gentle parenting is just talking to your child from a place of respect and understanding and learning not to yell.

'If you do yell, you can apologise afterwards and show your accountability.'

After her daughter has calmed down, it is then time to deliver a 'teaching moment' - she explains why she it's not OK to hit as it hurts.

Instead, they will use 'gentle hands' and show how she should touch her face - stroking it instead.

The progressive parents also want to teach Nhyara about consent and will ask how she wants to say goodbye to people and relatives.

'We will always ask if she wants a hug or if she wants a kiss, or if she simply wants to wave or say goodbye,' added Namwila.

Namwila says gentle parenting involves being intentional with your language and claims overusing words such as 'stop' and 'no' loses the desired effect.

'We only use "no" and "stop" if she has done something really unsafe,' she said.

'Instead, we form fuller sentences such as "mumma doesn't like it when you hit" and then explain why.

'We also encourage her to do things herself and try not to intervene to teach her to be independent and resilient.'

As Nhyara is mixed race, her mother is determined her daughter will be taught how to love herself, after struggling with her own race when she was growing up.

'I always say to Nhyara: "I love your hair, I love your skin",' Namwila said.

'I tell her: "You're so smart, you're so clever, you're so strong" and my daughter will repeat: "I'm so strong, I'm so clever, I'm so strong".'

Instead of giving her daughter generic compliments, the mother also gives Nhyara 'targeted praise'.

'When she has scribbled something, I will say you really worked hard on that, I like the pattern,' Namwila said.

As a 'gentle parent', Namwila is sometimes accused of 'raising a snowflake' but she argues she would rather raise her child in this way, which will give her self-confidence.

'I know I can't stop bad things happening in the world, but we want her to have the strength within her to take on the world and to share her light with the world,' she said.

'You shouldn't be harsh to your child to prepare them for a harsh world.'

Comments / 127

#fblessatlast#
2d ago

Never saying “no” is a big mistake… What’s your child’s reaction going to be when strangers say “no” How does she learn right from wrong???

Reply(9)
75
Rita
2d ago

Balance is the key. You don’t have to be straight authoritarian but you can’t be too soft or a friend on the child’s level. It does lose the respect needed to parents during teenage years.

Reply
41
Ursula Susie Levy
1d ago

Animals will growl, nip, snap at babies as they grow, as well as cuddle, lick and sleep together. Its natural to guide the young one in an appropriate balanced manner that puts baby on proper path.

Reply
18
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowflake#Emotion#Empathy
Daily Mail

Channel Ten reporter, 34, shares her heartbreak over losing six children to miscarriage - and reveals the painful question strangers ask that reminds her of her loss

Channel 10 reporter Pippa Sheehan has opened up about the bittersweet feeling of giving birth to a healthy baby boy after suffering six miscarriages. The journalist, 34, told the Courier Mail on Friday she continues to grieve for her lost children as she raises her two-year-old son Alfie. She also...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Father of 18-month-old boy who was repeatedly assaulted by his mother's boyfriend before he died tells court he was 'worried' when he saw 'big marks' on his son's face

The father of an 18-month boy, who was repeatedly assaulted in the months leading to his death, told a court he was 'worried' when he saw marks on his son's face. Tamika Beaton, 25, is accused of neglecting her son Andrew Cawker by leaving him in the care of her boyfriend Scott Coombe, 24.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Daily Mail

Teachers of autistic boy who froze to death when NYPD cop father 'made him sleep on garage floor in depths of winter' claims they 'flooded CPS with calls' because they were worried about his safety

The teachers of an autistic boy who froze to death when his NYPD cop father allegedly made him sleep on the garage floor claims that they flooded Child Protection Services with calls about his welfare. Thomas Zubko-Valva, eight, froze to death on January 17, 2020, after his father, Michael Valva,...
survivornet.com

‘Frustrated’ Teenage Girl Was Tired for FOUR YEARS And Doctors Told Her She Had ‘Tonsillitis:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

18-year-old “Jordan R” experienced years of fatigue before finally finding her thyroid cancer at age 21. After finding a lump in her neck, doctors initially thought it could be tonsillitis and weren’t concerned enough to order more tests. Knowing something wasn’t right, Jordan advocated for her health...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Alisha Starr

Man’s Ex-girlfriend’s Father Dies and Leaves Him an Inheritance but His Ex Thinks He Should Give It Back

Dealing with an ex is never an ideal situation but this story told by u/Following0k1026 is a level above the rest. The author dated his girlfriend for a lengthy seven years but ended things mere months ago when he realized things just weren't working out. He felt their futures didn't align anymore, which is actually one of the top reasons couples end things.
Mary Duncan

Woman will withhold inheritance from son if her daughter-in-law doesn’t call her every day to chat

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My good friend Chad’s mother, Helen, was one of the nicest women I ever met. She was the kind of older woman who doted on everyone like she was their grandmother, always giving hugs and little gifts of candies when you ran into her in public. Then, she would invite you to her house for tea or coffee and if you knew Chad and his mom, you knew not to pass up this offer because she was an excellent baker, too.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

653K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy