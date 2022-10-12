New York state drivers can replace peeling license plates for free. Here's how

If your license plate number is peeling off, the state may replace it for free

If you want to keep the same plate number, it will cost you

Are your New York state license plates peeling or falling apart?

The New York state Department of Motor Vehicles will replace them for free.

“We are encouraging New Yorkers who have peeling license plates to get new ones, without any charge, to avoid the risk of being ticketed and having to pay a fine,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said.

A driver can be ticketed if their plate number is no longer clearly readable.

Customers who want the next available standard plate number for free can email the DMV at dmv.sm.peelingplates@dmv.ny.gov.

They should include their current plate number in the subject line and the following information in the email:

Name as it appears on the registration

Address (please update your address, if not current, prior to e-mailing your request)

City, state, ZIP code

Daytime telephone number

Peeling plate number

Attach a photograph of the peeling plates

A new registration/windshield sticker will be mailed along with the new license plates.

Keeping the same plate number costs $20

If a customer wishes to keep the same plate number, they should mail a completed "Application for Replacement Plates-Keep Same Plate Number," a photograph of the peeling plates, and a $20 check or money order payable to the "Commissioner of Motor Vehicles" to: NYS DMV, 6 Empire State Plaza, Room 414A, Albany, NY 12228.

A new registration and windshield sticker will be mailed separately from the plates.

License plates showing natural aging, chips or cracks are not eligible for a free exchange. Drivers wishing to exchange plates showing natural aging must pay the $28.75 replacement fee.

Customers should not return their peeling plates to the DMV. They should be destroyed so they cannot be reused. When disposing of peeling plates, the DMV recommends using a permanent ink marker to cross out the plate number or otherwise deface the plates.

