ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New York state drivers can replace peeling license plates for free. Here's how

By Neal Simon, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uP6Np_0iVuozXX00
  • If your license plate number is peeling off, the state may replace it for free
  • If you want to keep the same plate number, it will cost you

Are your New York state license plates peeling or falling apart?

The New York state Department of Motor Vehicles will replace them for free.

“We are encouraging New Yorkers who have peeling license plates to get new ones, without any charge, to avoid the risk of being ticketed and having to pay a fine,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said.

A driver can be ticketed if their plate number is no longer clearly readable.

Customers who want the next available standard plate number for free can email the DMV at dmv.sm.peelingplates@dmv.ny.gov.

They should include their current plate number in the subject line and the following information in the email:

  • Name as it appears on the registration
  • Address (please update your address, if not current, prior to e-mailing your request)
  • City, state, ZIP code
  • Daytime telephone number
  • Peeling plate number
  • Attach a photograph of the peeling plates

A new registration/windshield sticker will be mailed along with the new license plates.

Spooky sales:Where do Halloween pop-up stores come from? Shops drive sales and spirits

For subscribers:'We are rapidly losing an entire generation': Binghamton group draws national attention to overdose deaths

Politics:Could the shooting outside Lee Zeldin's home become a campaign issue?

Keeping the same plate number costs $20

If a customer wishes to keep the same plate number, they should mail a completed "Application for Replacement Plates-Keep Same Plate Number," a photograph of the peeling plates, and a $20 check or money order payable to the "Commissioner of Motor Vehicles" to: NYS DMV, 6 Empire State Plaza, Room 414A, Albany, NY 12228.

A new registration and windshield sticker will be mailed separately from the plates.

License plates showing natural aging, chips or cracks are not eligible for a free exchange. Drivers wishing to exchange plates showing natural aging must pay the $28.75 replacement fee.

Customers should not return their peeling plates to the DMV. They should be destroyed so they cannot be reused. When disposing of peeling plates, the DMV recommends using a permanent ink marker to cross out the plate number or otherwise deface the plates.

Follow Neal Simon on Twitter @HornellTribNeal. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Comments / 1

Related
KISS 104.1

‘Historic Change’ Made To New York State License

A "historic change" was made to the New York State driver's license. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced a change to the New York State license. Empire State residents now have the option of not selecting a gender. New York residents who don't want to choose a gender can...
96.1 The Breeze

These 8 Small New York State Towns Are The Among Worst In America

Let's be honest, there are quite a few "worst" places to live in New York State. To be fair, that's true in every single state. It really just depends on what you're looking for in life that makes you happy. But, with that said, these 8 small towns in New York State made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. The rankings are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty. The lower the percentile, the better the town, and vice versa, according to WalletHub.
TRAVEL
96.9 WOUR

What Does New York State Want Us to Do with Our Spent Candles?

I have a confession to make: I'm a dude who likes candles. I don't like them because of any particular foo-foo reason, I just like them because they're good at getting the man funk out of my apartment. It's my preferred solution to a bedroom that can sometimes smell like a gym locker. Also, my cats poop a lot. I don't trust plug-in air fresheners to last beyond a couple of days, and you just seem to get more bang for your buck out of a candle.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Big Frog 104

New York State’s Plan For Your Pickup Truck

There is nothing like a good truck. For some, a pickup is more than just a vehicle. It can be an office on wheels or a necessary tool for the job they have. No matter the reason that you love the truck you have, there is a plan in place that may not be the news you want to hear.
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $31.3 Million to Fund Water Infrastructure Improvement Projects Across New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced six municipalities will receive $31.3 million in financial assistance for critical water infrastructure improvements that are crucial to protecting public health and the environment. The Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved funding packages in support of wastewater and drinking water projects totaling more than $43.1 million. This announcement marks the latest action by Governor Hochul to upgrade New York's water and sewer systems, reduce water pollution, and safeguard vital drinking water supplies.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#License Plates#New Yorkers#Dmv#Binghamton
96.9 WOUR

New York State’s Most Hated Food Is A Little Shocking

When you think New York State foods, you probably can name a dozen amazing choices. However, apparently we don't love all of the food here. Have you ever heard of the dating app called Hater? This app pairs people up based on the things both parties hate. Food Network reports that the app has created a map, reflecting their data compiled from its users, that reveals the foods people in each state hate most.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WNYT

New York state sending out $475 million in tax relief checks

New York state is mailing out around $475 million this week. About 1.8 million New Yorkers will be receiving tax relief checks. Eligible taxpayers for this round of checks are people who have filed in 2021 for the Empire Child Tax Credit or a New York State Earned Income Tax Credit.
INCOME TAX
newyorkupstate.com

CDC recommends masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid levels

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

995
Followers
653
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

Binghamton New York News - pressconnects.com is the home page of Binghamton New York with in depth and updated Binghamton local news.

 http://pressconnects.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy