Mayville, WI

Mayville, Springs still 1-2 in high school football rankings ahead of Thursday's showdown

By Ricardo Arguello, Oshkosh Northwestern
 3 days ago
Here are the Oshkosh Northwestern/Fond du Lac Reporter high school football rankings after Week 8. Teams are ranked "pound-for-pound" with each team's success in relation to enrollment size.

1. Mayville (8-0): Cardinals pound North Fond du Lac 76-22 and can win the Flyway Conference title outright with a victory over undefeated St. Mary's Springs this week. Next: Thursday at St. Mary's Springs.

2. St. Mary's Springs (8-0): Ledgers get 35-7 win over Lomira, securing head coach Bob Hyland's 500th career win. The Flyway Conference title is on the line this week against Mayville. Next: Thursday vs. Mayville.

3. Berlin (6-2): Berlin's run game piles up 327 yards rushing in 55-0 victory over Waupun. Team can win at least a share of the East Central Conference with a victory and can win the ECC outright with a victory and a Kewaskum loss. Next: Friday vs. Port Washington.

4. Fond du Lac (4-4): Cardinals drop 24-13 decision at Appleton North last week and still need one more conference victory to guarantee a playoff spot. Next: Friday vs. Oshkosh West.

5. Campbellsport (5-3): Cougars qualify for playoffs with a 35-0 victory over Laconia. Benjamin Timm leads the team in rushing with 173 carries and 1,301 yards. He also has 16 touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Lomira.

Others: Lourdes Academy (5-3), Laconia (4-4).

