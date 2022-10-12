ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hbsdealer.com

Generac brings hydrogen power to the home

Energy technology firm Generac and EODev, a French manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators, announced a distribution agreement: Generac will offer EODev's GEH2 – a large-scale, zero- emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator – to the North American market. "Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Damon Motors Exceeds $90M Order Backlog; Company Eyes Potential $250M Signed Customers Globally

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Damon Motors, the premier EV motorbike company, today announced its order book has exceeded a $90M order backlog to date globally with the potential of exceeding $250M through international partnerships, like the one with Latin America's Auteco. The makers of the first EV motorcycle capable of outperforming the best gas-powered superbikes, Damon's products boast never-before-seen technology advancements including HyperDrive™, Co-Pilot™ and Shift™, designed to solve problems experienced across every other motorcycle in the world. Combined with its astonishing 200 hp / 200 mph / 200 miles of range, Damon motorcycles represent the first breed...
ECONOMY
MotorTrend Magazine

GM Energy: Selling Ultium—No Vehicle Purchase Necessary!

General Motors is betting big on batteries—bigger even than its announced commercial and passenger vehicle fleet electrification plans. The company just established a new business unit called GM Energy to independently market energy management and resiliency solutions that leverage GM's fuel-cell and Ultium battery expertise. What they'll mostly be selling is energy security—a hedge against the $150 billion in commerce lost in the U.S. last year due to power failures lasting more than an hour. The 25,000 blackouts in California alone accounted for $15.5 billion of that total. Fuel-Cell and Ultium battery microgrids promise to help.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Energy Management#Energy Systems#Solar Energy#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Forms Energy Unit#Ev#Gm Energy#Energy Services Cloud
US News and World Report

Honda, LG Ohio Investments to Receive $71 Million State Tax Credit

(Reuters) - The state of Ohio said on Wednesday it plans to provide $71.3 million in tax credits for a new Honda Motor Co Ltd and LG Energy Solution joint venture battery plant. On Tuesday, the companies announced they were committing to invest $3.5 billion and creating 2,200 jobs, but...
OHIO STATE
Zacks.com

Diamondback (FANG) to Acquire FireBird Energy in a $1.6B Deal

FANG - Free Report) — the Midland, TX-headquartered independent oil and gas exploration & production company — recently declared that it has signed a definitive agreement to buy all leasehold interest and related assets of FireBird Energy LLC. The cash and stock deal is valued at around $1.6 billion.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
todaysemobility.com

Harvard engineers' solid-state battery technology points to a leap in performance, reliability

Harvard's Office of Technology Development granted an exclusive technology license to Adden Energy, Inc., a startup developing innovative solid-state battery systems for use in future electric vehicles (EVs) that would fully charge in minutes. Adden Energy closed a seed round with $5.15M in funding led by Primavera Capital Group, with participation by Rhapsody Venture Partners and MassVentures.
ENGINEERING
geekwire.com

Zacks.com

altenergymag.com

Li-Cycle Opens Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Facility in Alabama

-Li-Cycle's fourth Spoke recycling facility in North America has capacity to process up to 10,000 tonnes of manufacturing scrap and end-of-life batteries per year -The Spoke can recycle the equivalent of batteries required for approximately 20,000 EVs per year and has the ability to directly process full EV battery packs.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Zacks.com

Zacks.com

Zacks.com

Zacks.com

Zacks.com

