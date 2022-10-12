General Motors is betting big on batteries—bigger even than its announced commercial and passenger vehicle fleet electrification plans. The company just established a new business unit called GM Energy to independently market energy management and resiliency solutions that leverage GM's fuel-cell and Ultium battery expertise. What they'll mostly be selling is energy security—a hedge against the $150 billion in commerce lost in the U.S. last year due to power failures lasting more than an hour. The 25,000 blackouts in California alone accounted for $15.5 billion of that total. Fuel-Cell and Ultium battery microgrids promise to help.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO