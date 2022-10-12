Read full article on original website
Generac brings hydrogen power to the home
Energy technology firm Generac and EODev, a French manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators, announced a distribution agreement: Generac will offer EODev’s GEH2 – a large-scale, zero- emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator – to the North American market. “Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows...
Damon Motors Exceeds $90M Order Backlog; Company Eyes Potential $250M Signed Customers Globally
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Damon Motors, the premier EV motorbike company, today announced its order book has exceeded a $90M order backlog to date globally with the potential of exceeding $250M through international partnerships, like the one with Latin America’s Auteco. The makers of the first EV motorcycle capable of outperforming the best gas-powered superbikes, Damon’s products boast never-before-seen technology advancements including HyperDrive™, Co-Pilot™ and Shift™, designed to solve problems experienced across every other motorcycle in the world. Combined with its astonishing 200 hp / 200 mph / 200 miles of range, Damon motorcycles represent the first breed...
Australian Mine To Supply Lithium To Tesla, Ford and LG, Using Only Renewable Energy
The Kathleen Valley Lithium Project, from which more than 500,000 tons of lithium spodumene concentrate per year will be obtained to supply Tesla, Ford and LG, will be powered by 100 % green, renewable energies combined with battery packs. Australia is one of the main regions for the supply of...
GM Energy: Selling Ultium—No Vehicle Purchase Necessary!
General Motors is betting big on batteries—bigger even than its announced commercial and passenger vehicle fleet electrification plans. The company just established a new business unit called GM Energy to independently market energy management and resiliency solutions that leverage GM's fuel-cell and Ultium battery expertise. What they'll mostly be selling is energy security—a hedge against the $150 billion in commerce lost in the U.S. last year due to power failures lasting more than an hour. The 25,000 blackouts in California alone accounted for $15.5 billion of that total. Fuel-Cell and Ultium battery microgrids promise to help.
The US’ first wind-solar-battery project is now online and can power around 100,000 homes
The first utility-scale energy plant of its kind combining solar power, wind power, and battery storage opened up recently and started providing power in North America. The project, called Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facilities, is co-owned by NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, and Portland General Electric (PGE). Located in northern Oregon, the...
Compared to oil and gas, offshore wind is 125 times better for taxpayers
Not only is offshore wind power better for the planet compared to oil and gas, it’s also better for taxpayers. That’s according to a new analysis from the Center for American Progress, a nonpartisan policy research institute. “Americans are getting significantly more return on investment from offshore wind...
Honda, LG Ohio Investments to Receive $71 Million State Tax Credit
(Reuters) - The state of Ohio said on Wednesday it plans to provide $71.3 million in tax credits for a new Honda Motor Co Ltd and LG Energy Solution joint venture battery plant. On Tuesday, the companies announced they were committing to invest $3.5 billion and creating 2,200 jobs, but...
Electricity gap: the Nigerian solar battery taking clean energy off grid
Tens of millions of people across the globe still lack basic access to electricity, affecting lives and livelihoods on a vast scale – but University of Toronto graduate Olugbenga Olubanjo is on a mission to change that
Diamondback (FANG) to Acquire FireBird Energy in a $1.6B Deal
FANG - Free Report) — the Midland, TX-headquartered independent oil and gas exploration & production company — recently declared that it has signed a definitive agreement to buy all leasehold interest and related assets of FireBird Energy LLC. The cash and stock deal is valued at around $1.6 billion.
Harvard engineers’ solid-state battery technology points to a leap in performance, reliability
Harvard’s Office of Technology Development granted an exclusive technology license to Adden Energy, Inc., a startup developing innovative solid-state battery systems for use in future electric vehicles (EVs) that would fully charge in minutes. Adden Energy closed a seed round with $5.15M in funding led by Primavera Capital Group, with participation by Rhapsody Venture Partners and MassVentures.
Shell Joins Forces With Singapore Renewables Firm For Battery Storage Project In Australia
AMPYR Australia Pty Ltd and Shell Plc's SHEL subsidiary Shell Energy Australia have signed a joint development agreement for a proposed battery energy storage system (BESS) in Australia. The proposed 500-megawatt battery project will be built in Wellington (the Wellington BESS), Central West New South Wales. The Wellington BESS will...
Tech Moves: Longtime Amazon execs retire; Madrona Venture Labs partner departs
Amazon has lost two longtime executives to retirement: Tom Taylor, senior vice president of Amazon Alexa, and Gregg Zehr, president of Lab126, the company’s hardware engineering group best known for creating its Kindle e-readers, Fire tablets and Echo smart speakers. Insider first reported the news, and an Amazon spokesperson...
Insurance Giant Showing Immunity to This Year's Market Volatility
As stocks continue to hover near the lows of the year, the question of whether we’ve hit a bottom for this bear market remains. A lot of damage has occurred, particularly in growth and technology stocks, as the Nasdaq has fallen over 33% from its November 2021 peak. Much has been discounted in the stock market in terms of the slowing growth that lies ahead.
Exxon Signs With Top Ammonia Maker as Its First Client for Decarbonization Business
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp's fledging low carbon energy business on Wednesday struck its first commercial carbon storage deal under an effort to target a projected multi-trillion market by 2050. The agreement with the world's top manufacturer of ammonia CF Industries Holdings to bury carbon dioxide (CO2) at an...
Li-Cycle Opens Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Facility in Alabama
-Li-Cycle’s fourth Spoke recycling facility in North America has capacity to process up to 10,000 tonnes of manufacturing scrap and end-of-life batteries per year -The Spoke can recycle the equivalent of batteries required for approximately 20,000 EVs per year and has the ability to directly process full EV battery packs.
2 Laser Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry
IPGP - Free Report) and Cutera (. CUTR - Free Report) are well-positioned to benefit from these trends. Robust demand for high-power continuous wave and pulsed laser for cutting and battery processing applications, growing demand for high-performance optical devices and ongoing adoption of cloud computing, autonomous driving, IoT and 5G are key catalysts for these industry participants.
Top Research Reports for Alibaba, NextEra Energy & Texas Instruments
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Uniti (UNIT) Surges 10.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
UNIT - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 10.5% higher at $7.29. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 25.5% loss over the past four weeks. The increased optimism stems from the...
Trading, Higher Rates, Loans to Aid JPMorgan (JPM) Q3 Earnings
JPM - Free Report) in the third quarter of 2022 as well. Thus, market revenues (comprising nearly 20% of the company’s total revenues) might have offered some support to its earnings, scheduled to be released on Oct 14, before the opening bell. The developments since the start of 2022,...
4 Sector ETFs to Tap on Rising Inflation
FTXG - Free Report) , Vanguard Real Estate ETF (. VNQ - Free Report) , SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (. XHS - Free Report) and SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (. XTN - Free Report) in focus. Behind the Inflation Numbers. The consumer price index rose 0.4% in September...
